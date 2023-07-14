Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in stocks of U.S. small-capitalization companies. Frontier Capital Management Co., LLC (“Frontier” or the “Subadviser”), the Subadviser of the Fund, generally considers a company to be a small-capitalization company if, at the time of purchase, its market capitalization is within the range of capitalizations of companies in the Russell 2000® Index, the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, or the Dow Jones U.S. Small Cap Total Stock Market Index. As of May 7, 2021, the date of the latest reconstitution of the Russell 2000® Index (implemented by the Index June 25, 2021), the range of market capitalizations was $257.1 million to $7.3 billion. As of January 31, 2022, the range of market capitalizations of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index was $37 million to $21.314 billion. As of January 31, 2022, the range of market capitalizations of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index was $114.98 million to $6.598 billion. This capitalization range will change over time. The Fund may retain securities that it already has purchased even if the company drops below or outgrows the capitalization range. The Fund

primarily invests in common stocks and may invest in stocks that are traded in the over-the-counter (OTC) market.

Frontier utilizes and draws support from a team of investment professionals to identify opportunities and conduct fundamental research. Through fundamental bottom-up research Frontier seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in small-capitalization companies that it believes have above-average earnings growth potential and are available at reasonable valuations.