AMG Frontier Small Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
MSSYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.39 -0.13 -1.37%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (MSSCX) Primary Inst (MSSYX) N (MSSVX)
AMG Frontier Small Cap Growth Fund

MSSYX | Fund

$9.39

$21.8 M

0.00%

1.32%

Vitals

YTD Return

24.9%

1 yr return

25.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-7.2%

Net Assets

$21.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.32%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 217.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

$50,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AMG Frontier Small Cap Growth Fund

MSSYX | Fund

$9.39

$21.8 M

0.00%

1.32%

MSSYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 24.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.58%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AMG Frontier Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AMG Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    G. Novak

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in stocks of U.S. small-capitalization companies. Frontier Capital Management Co., LLC (“Frontier” or the “Subadviser”), the Subadviser of the Fund, generally considers a company to be a small-capitalization company if, at the time of purchase, its market capitalization is within the range of capitalizations of companies in the Russell 2000® Index, the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, or the Dow Jones U.S. Small Cap Total Stock Market Index. As of May 7, 2021, the date of the latest reconstitution of the Russell 2000® Index (implemented by the Index June 25, 2021), the range of market capitalizations was $257.1 million to $7.3 billion. As of January 31, 2022, the range of market capitalizations of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index was $37 million to $21.314 billion. As of January 31, 2022, the range of market capitalizations of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index was $114.98 million to $6.598 billion. This capitalization range will change over time. The Fund may retain securities that it already has purchased even if the company drops below or outgrows the capitalization range. The Fund 
primarily invests in common stocks and may invest in stocks that are traded in the over-the-counter (OTC) market. 
Frontier utilizes and draws support from a team of investment professionals to identify opportunities and conduct fundamental research. Through fundamental bottom-up research Frontier seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in small-capitalization companies that it believes have above-average earnings growth potential and are available at reasonable valuations. 
MSSYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSSYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 24.9% -21.9% 50.1% 2.53%
1 Yr 25.9% -72.8% 36.6% 2.02%
3 Yr 2.5%* -54.3% 47.2% 20.83%
5 Yr -7.2%* -42.7% 12.5% 73.15%
10 Yr -9.2%* -23.2% 11.9% 97.42%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSSYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.4% -82.1% 547.9% 8.87%
2021 -9.9% -69.3% 196.9% 80.34%
2020 10.5% -28.2% 32.1% 31.90%
2019 5.4% -3.2% 9.3% 42.73%
2018 -8.3% -14.5% 20.4% 97.52%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSSYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 24.9% -24.8% 50.1% 2.36%
1 Yr 25.9% -72.8% 36.6% 2.02%
3 Yr 2.5%* -54.3% 47.2% 20.83%
5 Yr 1.7%* -42.7% 14.6% 19.29%
10 Yr 7.1%* -20.1% 12.6% 14.58%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSSYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.4% -82.1% 547.9% 8.87%
2021 -9.9% -69.3% 196.9% 80.34%
2020 10.5% -28.2% 32.1% 31.90%
2019 5.4% -3.2% 9.3% 42.73%
2018 0.5% -14.5% 20.4% 4.00%

NAV & Total Return History

MSSYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MSSYX Category Low Category High MSSYX % Rank
Net Assets 21.8 M 183 K 28 B 94.65%
Number of Holdings 119 6 1336 31.10%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.38 M 59 K 2.7 B 93.48%
Weighting of Top 10 29.32% 5.9% 100.0% 25.46%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. KBR Inc 4.84%
  2. Mattel Inc 4.48%
  3. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 3.25%
  4. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 3.25%
  5. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 3.25%
  6. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 3.25%
  7. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 3.25%
  8. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 3.25%
  9. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 3.25%
  10. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 3.25%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MSSYX % Rank
Stocks 		96.15% 77.52% 101.30% 70.07%
Cash 		3.85% -1.30% 22.49% 23.41%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 46.32%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 55.18%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 44.82%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 44.15%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSSYX % Rank
Technology 		32.12% 2.91% 75.51% 13.38%
Healthcare 		22.05% 0.00% 47.90% 54.18%
Industrials 		18.16% 0.00% 36.64% 38.29%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.07% 0.00% 40.68% 39.80%
Financial Services 		4.14% 0.00% 42.95% 77.59%
Energy 		3.80% 0.00% 55.49% 29.10%
Real Estate 		3.18% 0.00% 15.31% 32.78%
Basic Materials 		1.65% 0.00% 10.30% 67.56%
Communication Services 		1.41% 0.00% 15.31% 63.55%
Consumer Defense 		0.41% 0.00% 13.56% 95.48%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 59.36%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSSYX % Rank
US 		88.59% 67.06% 99.56% 79.77%
Non US 		7.56% 0.00% 26.08% 17.22%

MSSYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MSSYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.32% 0.05% 27.56% 37.63%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.05% 4.05% 26.63%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.40% 71.56%

Sales Fees

MSSYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MSSYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MSSYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 217.00% 3.00% 439.00% 99.22%

MSSYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MSSYX Category Low Category High MSSYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 48.33%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MSSYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MSSYX Category Low Category High MSSYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.58% -4.08% 1.10% 36.78%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MSSYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

MSSYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

G. Novak

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 14, 2009

12.72

12.7%

Michael Novak joined Frontier in 1998 as a research analyst and in 2010 became co-portfolio manager of the Frontier Small Cap Growth strategy.

James Colgan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 14, 2009

12.72

12.7%

James Colgan joined Frontier in 1998 as a research analyst and in 2010 became co-portfolio manager of the Frontier Small Cap Growth strategy.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

