Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
24.9%
1 yr return
25.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-7.2%
Net Assets
$21.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
29.3%
Expense Ratio 1.32%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 217.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000,000
IRA
$50,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MSSYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|24.9%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|2.53%
|1 Yr
|25.9%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|2.02%
|3 Yr
|2.5%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|20.83%
|5 Yr
|-7.2%*
|-42.7%
|12.5%
|73.15%
|10 Yr
|-9.2%*
|-23.2%
|11.9%
|97.42%
* Annualized
|Period
|MSSYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.4%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|8.87%
|2021
|-9.9%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|80.34%
|2020
|10.5%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|31.90%
|2019
|5.4%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|42.73%
|2018
|-8.3%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|97.52%
|Period
|MSSYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|24.9%
|-24.8%
|50.1%
|2.36%
|1 Yr
|25.9%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|2.02%
|3 Yr
|2.5%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|20.83%
|5 Yr
|1.7%*
|-42.7%
|14.6%
|19.29%
|10 Yr
|7.1%*
|-20.1%
|12.6%
|14.58%
* Annualized
|Period
|MSSYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.4%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|8.87%
|2021
|-9.9%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|80.34%
|2020
|10.5%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|31.90%
|2019
|5.4%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|42.73%
|2018
|0.5%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|4.00%
|MSSYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSSYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|21.8 M
|183 K
|28 B
|94.65%
|Number of Holdings
|119
|6
|1336
|31.10%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.38 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|93.48%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.32%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|25.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSSYX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.15%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|70.07%
|Cash
|3.85%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|23.41%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|46.32%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|55.18%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|44.82%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|44.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSSYX % Rank
|Technology
|32.12%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|13.38%
|Healthcare
|22.05%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|54.18%
|Industrials
|18.16%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|38.29%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.07%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|39.80%
|Financial Services
|4.14%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|77.59%
|Energy
|3.80%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|29.10%
|Real Estate
|3.18%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|32.78%
|Basic Materials
|1.65%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|67.56%
|Communication Services
|1.41%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|63.55%
|Consumer Defense
|0.41%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|95.48%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|59.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSSYX % Rank
|US
|88.59%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|79.77%
|Non US
|7.56%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|17.22%
|MSSYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.32%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|37.63%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|26.63%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|71.56%
|MSSYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MSSYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MSSYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|217.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|99.22%
|MSSYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSSYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|48.33%
|MSSYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|MSSYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSSYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.58%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|36.78%
|MSSYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.723
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 14, 2009
12.72
12.7%
Michael Novak joined Frontier in 1998 as a research analyst and in 2010 became co-portfolio manager of the Frontier Small Cap Growth strategy.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 14, 2009
12.72
12.7%
James Colgan joined Frontier in 1998 as a research analyst and in 2010 became co-portfolio manager of the Frontier Small Cap Growth strategy.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.03
|5.25
