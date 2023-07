The Fund’s Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in growth-oriented equity securities in emerging markets, which include frontier emerging markets.

The Adviser’s investment approach combines top-down macro and thematic allocation with bottom-up stock selection. The Adviser allocates the Fund’s assets among emerging markets, including frontier emerging markets, based on relative economic, political and social fundamentals, market valuations and investor sentiment. To manage risk, the Adviser emphasizes macroeconomic and fundamental research.

The investment process integrates information about environmental, social and governance issues (also referred to as ESG) when making investment decisions. The Adviser believes that monitoring ESG helps build a more complete picture of the opportunities and risks facing companies, and seeks to engage directly with company management to gain insights on how each company addresses material ESG issues and how these may affect long-term financial performance. The investment process excludes holdings in tobacco companies.

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in equity securities of companies operating in emerging market countries, which include frontier emerging market countries. This policy may be changed without shareholder approval; however, you would be notified upon 60 days’ notice in writing of any changes. Emerging market or developing countries are countries that major international financial institutions or the MSCI Emerging Markets Net Index generally consider to be less economically mature than developed nations, such as the United States or most nations in Western Europe. Emerging market or

developing countries can include every nation in the world except the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and most countries located in Western Europe.

The equity securities in which the Fund may primarily invest include common and preferred stocks, convertible securities, rights, warrants, depositary receipts, limited partnership interests and other specialty securities having equity features. The Fund may hold or have exposure to equity securities of companies of any size, including small and medium capitalization companies, and to companies in any industry or sector. The Adviser generally considers selling a portfolio holding when it determines that the holding no longer satisfies its investment criteria.

The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of companies operating in frontier emerging market countries. The term “frontier emerging markets” refers to those emerging market countries outside the “mainstream” emerging markets, whose capital markets have traditionally been difficult for foreign investors to enter or are in early stages of capital market and/or economic development. Frontier emerging market countries include, among others, Albania, Algeria, Argentina, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Botswana, Bulgaria, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cote d’Ivoire, Croatia, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Estonia, Ethiopia, Georgia, Ghana, Greece, Guatemala, Guinea, Haiti, Honduras, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Laos, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mexico, Mongolia, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Philippines, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Senegal, Slovenia, Slovakia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Trinidad & Tobago, Thailand, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, and Zambia. The countries within the “frontier emerging markets” universe, as well as the countries in which the Fund invests, may change from time to time.

For purposes of maintaining exposure of at least 80% of the Fund’s assets to equity securities of companies operating in emerging market countries, which include frontier emerging market countries, the Fund may also invest in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and other types of depositary receipts with respect to companies operating in emerging market countries, securities of other open- and closed-end investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), and derivative instruments as described herein.