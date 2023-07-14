Under normal circumstances, the Fund’s “Adviser,” Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc., seeks long-term capital growth by investing primarily in established and emerging companies with capitalizations within the range of companies included in the Russell Midcap® Growth Index, which as of December 31, 2021 was between $181.2 million and $55.8 billion. The Adviser emphasizes a bottom-up stock selection process, seeking attractive investments on an individual company basis. The Adviser typically invests in unique companies it believes have sustainable competitive advantages with above average business visibility, the ability to deploy capital at high rates of return, strong balance sheets and an attractive risk/reward.

The Adviser actively integrates sustainability into the investment process by using environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors as a lens for additional fundamental research, which can contribute to investment decision-making. The Adviser conducts research to examine how environmental and social initiatives within companies can drive enterprise value by creating growth opportunities, reducing risk, driving profitability, strengthening durable competitive advantages and/or aligning with secular growth trends. Other aspects of the investment process include a proprietary, systematic evaluation of governance policies, specifically focusing on compensation alignment on long-term value creation. The Adviser does not treat ESG as a deterministic, reductive screen, nor as a portfolio construction tool layered on top of a passive vehicle.

The Fund may invest in equity securities. The Fund may also invest in privately placed and restricted securities.