The Fund invests in the securities of companies that the sub‑advisors to the Fund (each, a “manager” or “sub‑advisor”) believe have strong appreciation potential. Under normal conditions, each sub‑advisor manages a portion of the International Fund’s assets by independently managing a portfolio typically composed of between 8 and 15 stocks. There is no minimum or maximum allocation of the Fund’s portfolio assets to each sub‑advisor. Under normal market conditions, the International Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in the securities of companies organized or located outside of the United States, including large-, mid‑, and small‑cap companies and companies located in emerging markets, as measured by market capitalization at the time of acquisition. iM Global defines an emerging market country as any country that is included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The International Fund ordinarily invests in the securities markets of at least five countries outside of the United States. Concentration of investments in certain sectors – including, but not limited to, the consumer discretionary, financial, healthcare and technology sectors – may occur from time to time as a result of the implementation of the International Fund’s investment strategy by the sub‑advisors.

Each sub‑advisor uses its own discretion to invest in any sized company it deems appropriate. The managers have limited flexibility to invest in the securities of U.S. companies. By executing its investment strategy, the International Fund seeks to:

• combine the efforts of several experienced, high quality international managers;

• access the favorite stock-picking ideas of each manager at any point in time;

• deliver a portfolio that is prudently diversified in terms of stocks (typically 32 to 60) and industries while still allowing each manager to run portfolio segments focused on only his favorite stocks; and

• further diversify across different sized companies, countries, and stock-picking styles by including managers with a variety of stock-picking disciplines.

Generally, a security may be sold: (1) if the manager believes the security’s market price exceeds the manager’s estimate of

intrinsic value; (2) if the manager’s view of the business fundamentals or management of the underlying company changes; (3) if a more attractive investment opportunity is found; (4) if general market conditions trigger a change in the manager’s assessment criteria; or (5) for other portfolio management reasons. The International Fund’s managers may trade its portfolio frequently.