Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
18.8%
1 yr return
22.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.5%
Net Assets
$274 M
Holdings in Top 10
31.1%
Expense Ratio 1.28%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 99.91%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|combine the efforts of several experienced, high quality international managers;
|access the favorite stock-picking ideas of each manager at any point in time;
|deliver a portfolio that is prudently diversified in terms of stocks (typically 32 to 60) and industries while still allowing each manager to run portfolio segments focused on only his favorite stocks; and
|further diversify across different sized companies, countries, and stock-picking styles by including managers with a variety of stock-picking disciplines.
Period
MSILX Return
Category Return Low
Category Return High
Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.8%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|0.42%
|1 Yr
|22.9%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|6.76%
|3 Yr
|8.2%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|5.81%
|5 Yr
|0.5%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|58.59%
|10 Yr
|0.8%*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|66.06%
* Annualized
|2022
|-22.3%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|89.11%
|2021
|3.7%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|30.79%
|2020
|0.9%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|90.95%
|2019
|5.9%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|4.49%
|2018
|-4.6%
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|74.91%
|YTD
|18.8%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|0.42%
|1 Yr
|22.9%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|6.76%
|3 Yr
|8.2%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|6.06%
|5 Yr
|0.7%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|62.67%
|10 Yr
|2.0%*
|-2.7%
|10.2%
|65.65%
* Annualized
|2022
|-22.3%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|89.11%
|2021
|3.7%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|30.79%
|2020
|0.9%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|90.95%
|2019
|5.9%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|4.49%
|2018
|-4.4%
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|79.27%
|Net Assets
|274 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|69.61%
|Number of Holdings
|59
|1
|10801
|79.97%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|89.1 M
|0
|34.5 B
|64.88%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.05%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|28.03%
|Stocks
|95.95%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|77.89%
|Cash
|4.05%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|16.78%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|67.98%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|79.13%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|65.44%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|69.15%
|Financial Services
|19.67%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|27.05%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.70%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|5.76%
|Industrials
|14.71%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|53.53%
|Technology
|14.60%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|21.01%
|Communication Services
|12.69%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|3.17%
|Healthcare
|10.71%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|65.47%
|Utilities
|5.64%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|8.20%
|Consumer Defense
|4.20%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|95.40%
|Basic Materials
|1.08%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|98.99%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|92.09%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|98.71%
|Non US
|87.80%
|0.00%
|125.24%
|84.49%
|US
|8.15%
|-7.78%
|68.98%
|7.33%
|Expense Ratio
|1.28%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|30.20%
|Management Fee
|1.10%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|99.58%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|62.12%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|99.91%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|89.23%
|Dividend Yield
|0.74%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|85.43%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Net Income Ratio
|3.63%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|0.43%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.722
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.405
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.527
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.522
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2016
|$0.613
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.271
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.211
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.184
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2010
|$0.691
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2005
|$0.293
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2004
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2003
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2002
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2001
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2000
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
Dec 01, 1997
24.51
24.5%
David Herro is the Chief Investment Officer – International Equities at Harris Associates L.P. and serves as a Deputy Chairman and a Portfolio Manager of a number of Oakmark funds. Mr. Herro has been managing international portfolios since 1986, previously managing international portfolios for The State of Wisconsin Investment Board and The Principal Financial Group. Mr. Herro, who joined Harris Associates in 1992, holds a BS in business and economics from the University of Wisconsin – Platteville (1983) and an MA in economics from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee (1985).
Apr 30, 2005
17.1
17.1%
Jeremy DeGroot, CFA MA, Principal, Chief Investment Officer Jeremy joined Litman Gregory in 1999 and became a principal in 2003. He is responsible for overseeing the firm's manager due diligence, asset class research, and portfolio allocation decisions. Jeremy is also Portfolio Manager of the Litman Gregory Masters Alternative Strategies Fund and Co-Portfolio Manager of the Litman Gregory Masters Equity, International, and Smaller Companies funds. He is frequently quoted in the national media in the areas of asset allocation and manager selection. Jeremy holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation. Prior to joining Litman Gregory, Jeremy was an Economic Consulting Services Manager with KPMG Peat Marwick and was a Senior Economist with the Law & Economics Consulting Group. Jeremy is a graduate of University of Wisconsin - Madison (BS - Economics) and University of California - Berkeley (MA - Economics).
Jan 15, 2013
9.38
9.4%
Mark Little Managing Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management Limited (London) Mark Little is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the International Strategic Equity, International Compounders, and Global Strategic Equity teams. He began working in the investment field in 1992. Prior to joining Lazard in 1997, he was a manager in the corporate finance practice of Coopers & Lybrand and earned his ACA qualification with Rees Pollock Chartered Accountants. Mark has an MA in Economics from Clare College, Cambridge University.
Sep 30, 2021
0.67
0.7%
Todd Morris,Portfolio Manager and Analyst, is lead portfolio manager for the International Growth Strategy and a member of the investment team at Polen Capital. Mr. Morris joined Polen Capital in 2011. During his time at Polen Capital he has served as a Research Analyst and the Director of Research. Prior to joining Polen Capital, Mr. Morris worked in research and marketing roles with Prudential Insurance and Millennium Global Asset Management, respectively, and served for seven years in the U.S. Navy. During his naval career Mr. Morris navigated a warship on three deployments, taught at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and served with the U.S. Army in Iraq. Mr. Morris received a B.S. in History from the U.S. Naval Academy where he was a student athlete, and an MBA from Columbia Business School.
Sep 30, 2021
0.67
0.7%
Mr. Fields joined Polen Capital in 2017 and is responsible for the day-to-day portfolio management and investment analysis for the Fund. Prior to joining Polen Capital, Mr. Fields spent eight years in Hong Kong where he worked for GaveKal Capital and Marshall Wace LLP as a research analyst evaluating Asian growth companies. He began his career at Fisher Investments as a junior analyst analyzing emerging markets companies. Mr. Fields received a B.S. in Finance from the University of Idaho and a M.S. in Global Finance from the NYU Stern School of Business and HKUST Business School. Mr. Fields is a CFA charterholder.
Mar 18, 2022
0.2
0.2%
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
