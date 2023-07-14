Home
MSILX (Mutual Fund)

MSILX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

iMGP International Fund

MSILX | Fund

$18.01

$274 M

0.74%

$0.13

1.28%

Vitals

YTD Return

18.8%

1 yr return

22.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.5%

Net Assets

$274 M

Holdings in Top 10

31.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.28%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 99.91%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MSILX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.63%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    iMGP International Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    iM Global Partner Fund Management
  • Inception Date
    Dec 01, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Herro

Fund Description

The Fund invests in the securities of companies that the sub‑advisors to the Fund (each, a “manager” or “sub‑advisor”) believe have strong appreciation potential. Under normal conditions, each sub‑advisor manages a portion of the International Fund’s assets by independently managing a portfolio typically composed of between 8 and 15 stocks. There is no minimum or maximum allocation of the Fund’s portfolio assets to each sub‑advisor. Under normal market conditions, the International Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in the securities of companies organized or located outside of the United States, including large-, mid‑, and small‑cap companies and companies located in emerging markets, as measured by market capitalization at the time of acquisition. iM Global defines an emerging market country as any country that is included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The International Fund ordinarily invests in the securities markets of at least five countries outside of the United States. Concentration of investments in certain sectors – including, but not limited to, the consumer discretionary, financial, healthcare and technology sectors – may occur from time to time as a result of the implementation of the International Fund’s investment strategy by the sub‑advisors.
Each sub‑advisor uses its own discretion to invest in any sized company it deems appropriate. The managers have limited flexibility to invest in the securities of U.S. companies. By executing its investment strategy, the International Fund seeks to:
  
combine the efforts of several experienced, high quality international managers; 
access the favorite stock-picking ideas of each manager at any point in time; 
deliver a portfolio that is prudently diversified in terms of stocks (typically 32 to 60) and industries while still allowing each manager to run portfolio segments focused on only his favorite stocks; and 
further diversify across different sized companies, countries, and stock-picking styles by including managers with a variety of stock-picking disciplines. 
Generally, a security may be sold: (1) if the manager believes the security’s market price exceeds the manager’s estimate of 
intrinsic value; (2) if the manager’s view of the business fundamentals or management of the underlying company changes; (3) if a more attractive investment opportunity is found; (4) if general market conditions trigger a change in the manager’s assessment criteria; or (5) for other portfolio management reasons. The International Fund’s managers may trade its portfolio frequently.
Read More

MSILX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSILX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.8% 2.1% 19.2% 0.42%
1 Yr 22.9% -20.6% 27.8% 6.76%
3 Yr 8.2%* -14.8% 25.3% 5.81%
5 Yr 0.5%* -9.9% 60.8% 58.59%
10 Yr 0.8%* -6.0% 9.9% 66.06%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSILX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.3% -43.6% 71.3% 89.11%
2021 3.7% -15.4% 9.4% 30.79%
2020 0.9% -10.4% 121.9% 90.95%
2019 5.9% -0.5% 8.5% 4.49%
2018 -4.6% -13.0% 0.0% 74.91%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSILX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.8% -16.4% 19.2% 0.42%
1 Yr 22.9% -27.2% 27.8% 6.76%
3 Yr 8.2%* -14.8% 25.3% 6.06%
5 Yr 0.7%* -9.9% 60.8% 62.67%
10 Yr 2.0%* -2.7% 10.2% 65.65%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSILX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.3% -43.6% 71.3% 89.11%
2021 3.7% -15.4% 9.4% 30.79%
2020 0.9% -10.4% 121.9% 90.95%
2019 5.9% -0.5% 8.5% 4.49%
2018 -4.4% -13.0% 0.0% 79.27%

NAV & Total Return History

MSILX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MSILX Category Low Category High MSILX % Rank
Net Assets 274 M 1.02 M 369 B 69.61%
Number of Holdings 59 1 10801 79.97%
Net Assets in Top 10 89.1 M 0 34.5 B 64.88%
Weighting of Top 10 31.05% 1.9% 101.9% 28.03%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MSILX % Rank
Stocks 		95.95% 0.00% 122.60% 77.89%
Cash 		4.05% -65.15% 100.00% 16.78%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 67.98%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 79.13%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 65.44%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 69.15%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSILX % Rank
Financial Services 		19.67% 0.00% 47.75% 27.05%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.70% 0.00% 36.36% 5.76%
Industrials 		14.71% 5.17% 99.49% 53.53%
Technology 		14.60% 0.00% 36.32% 21.01%
Communication Services 		12.69% 0.00% 21.69% 3.17%
Healthcare 		10.71% 0.00% 21.01% 65.47%
Utilities 		5.64% 0.00% 13.68% 8.20%
Consumer Defense 		4.20% 0.00% 32.29% 95.40%
Basic Materials 		1.08% 0.00% 23.86% 98.99%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.59% 92.09%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 16.89% 98.71%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSILX % Rank
Non US 		87.80% 0.00% 125.24% 84.49%
US 		8.15% -7.78% 68.98% 7.33%

MSILX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MSILX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.28% 0.02% 26.51% 30.20%
Management Fee 1.10% 0.00% 1.60% 99.58%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

MSILX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MSILX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 62.12%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MSILX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 99.91% 2.00% 247.00% 89.23%

MSILX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MSILX Category Low Category High MSILX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.74% 0.00% 13.15% 85.43%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MSILX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MSILX Category Low Category High MSILX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.63% -0.93% 6.38% 0.43%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MSILX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MSILX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Herro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 1997

24.51

24.5%

David Herro is the Chief Investment Officer – International Equities at Harris Associates L.P. and serves as a Deputy Chairman and a Portfolio Manager of a number of Oakmark funds. Mr. Herro has been managing international portfolios since 1986, previously managing international portfolios for The State of Wisconsin Investment Board and The Principal Financial Group. Mr. Herro, who joined Harris Associates in 1992, holds a BS in business and economics from the University of Wisconsin – Platteville (1983) and an MA in economics from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee (1985).

Jeremy DeGroot

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2005

17.1

17.1%

Jeremy DeGroot, CFA MA, Principal, Chief Investment Officer Jeremy joined Litman Gregory in 1999 and became a principal in 2003. He is responsible for overseeing the firm's manager due diligence, asset class research, and portfolio allocation decisions. Jeremy is also Portfolio Manager of the Litman Gregory Masters Alternative Strategies Fund and Co-Portfolio Manager of the Litman Gregory Masters Equity, International, and Smaller Companies funds. He is frequently quoted in the national media in the areas of asset allocation and manager selection. Jeremy holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation. Prior to joining Litman Gregory, Jeremy was an Economic Consulting Services Manager with KPMG Peat Marwick and was a Senior Economist with the Law & Economics Consulting Group. Jeremy is a graduate of University of Wisconsin - Madison (BS - Economics) and University of California - Berkeley (MA - Economics).

Mark Little

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 15, 2013

9.38

9.4%

Mark Little Managing Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management Limited (London) Mark Little is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the International Strategic Equity, International Compounders, and Global Strategic Equity teams. He began working in the investment field in 1992. Prior to joining Lazard in 1997, he was a manager in the corporate finance practice of Coopers & Lybrand and earned his ACA qualification with Rees Pollock Chartered Accountants. Mark has an MA in Economics from Clare College, Cambridge University.

Todd Morris

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2021

0.67

0.7%

Todd Morris,Portfolio Manager and Analyst, is lead portfolio manager for the International Growth Strategy and a member of the investment team at Polen Capital. Mr. Morris joined Polen Capital in 2011. During his time at Polen Capital he has served as a Research Analyst and the Director of Research. Prior to joining Polen Capital, Mr. Morris worked in research and marketing roles with Prudential Insurance and Millennium Global Asset Management, respectively, and served for seven years in the U.S. Navy. During his naval career Mr. Morris navigated a warship on three deployments, taught at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and served with the U.S. Army in Iraq. Mr. Morris received a B.S. in History from the U.S. Naval Academy where he was a student athlete, and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

Daniel Fields

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2021

0.67

0.7%

Mr. Fields joined Polen Capital in 2017 and is responsible for the day-to-day portfolio management and investment analysis for the Fund. Prior to joining Polen Capital, Mr. Fields spent eight years in Hong Kong where he worked for GaveKal Capital and Marshall Wace LLP as a research analyst evaluating Asian growth companies. He began his career at Fisher Investments as a junior analyst analyzing emerging markets companies. Mr. Fields received a B.S. in Finance from the University of Idaho and a M.S. in Global Finance from the NYU Stern School of Business and HKUST Business School. Mr. Fields is a CFA charterholder.

Kiko Vallarta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 18, 2022

0.2

0.2%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

