The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in a portfolio of U.S. government securities. This policy may be changed without shareholder approval; however, you would be notified upon 60 days’ notice in writing of any changes. In making investment decisions, the Adviser considers economic developments, interest rate trends and other factors. The U.S. government securities that the Fund may purchase include: U.S. Treasury bills, notes and bonds, all of which are direct obligations of the U.S. Government; securities (including mortgage-backed securities) issued by agencies and instrumentalities of the U.S. Government which are backed by the full faith and credit of the United States; securities (including mortgage-backed securities) issued by agencies and instrumentalities which are not backed by the full faith and credit of the United States, but whose issuing agency or instrumentality has the right to borrow, to meet its obligations, from the U.S. Treasury; securities issued by agencies and instrumentalities which are backed solely by the credit of the issuing agency or instrumentality; municipal securities; and securities guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies and instrumentalities or securities supported by the U.S. Government in some other way, such as the discretionary authority of the U.S. Government to purchase certain obligations of the agency or instrumentality. The Fund’s investments may include zero coupon securities, which are purchased at a discount and generally accrue interest, but make no payment until maturity.

The mortgage-backed securities in which the Fund may invest include mortgage pass-through securities, commercial mortgage- backed securities (“CMBS”), collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”), stripped mortgage-backed securities (“SMBS”) and inverse floating rate obligations (“inverse floaters”). In addition, the Fund may invest in to-be-announced pass-through mortgage securities, which settle on a delayed delivery basis (“TBAs”). The Fund may also invest in asset-backed securities. The Fund may invest in restricted and illiquid securities.

The Fund may, but it is not required to, use derivative instruments for risk management purposes. The Fund’s use of derivatives may involve the purchase and sale of derivative instruments such as futures, options, swaps and other related instruments and techniques. These derivative instruments will be counted toward the Fund’s 80% policy discussed above to the extent they have economic characteristics similar to the securities included within that policy.