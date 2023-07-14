Home
MSGQX

MSGQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.52%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc. Global Sustain Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Morgan Stanley
  • Inception Date
    Apr 30, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Bruno Paulson

Fund Description

The Adviser and/or the Fund’s “Sub-Adviser,” Morgan Stanley Investment Management Limited (“MSIM Limited”), seek to identify securities of issuers located throughout the world that they believe are of high quality that can generate sustainable and high returns on operating capital with dominant franchises due to powerful hard-to-replicate-intangible assets - notably brands, networks, licenses and patents - and pricing power, resulting in high gross margins. The Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser also seek to identify capable management teams able to allocate capital effectively to grow the franchise, maintain the intangible assets and sustain and/or improve returns on operating capital.
As an essential and integrated part of the investment process, the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser assesses relevant factors material to long-term sustainably high returns including ESG factors and seeks to engage with company management teams as part of this. Subject to the Fund’s investment objective and the investment restrictions outlined below, the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser retains discretion over which investments are selected. In exercising this discretion, ESG factors are not the sole determinant of whether an investment can be made or a holding can remain in the Fund’s portfolio, but instead the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser considers material risks or opportunities in any of the ESG areas which could threaten or enhance the current high returns on operating capital of a company.
The Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser will also apply ESG criteria that seek to achieve a greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions intensity for the Fund that is significantly lower than that of the reference universe (which is defined, only for the purposes of comparing GHG emissions intensity, as companies within the MSCI All Country World Index that have a market capitalization greater than $5 billion). For the purpose of this Fund, the term GHG shall be as defined by the Greenhouse Gas Protocol (GHG Protocol) and includes carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O), hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), perfluorocarbons (PFCs) and sulphur hexafluoride (SF6) in metric tons and in tons of CO2 equivalent. The GHG Protocol establishes comprehensive global
standardized frameworks to measure and manage greenhouse gas emissions from private and public sector operations, value chains and mitigation actions.
In order to meet the low GHG emissions intensity criteria above:
the Fund will firstly exclude investments in any company that the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser determines:
has any tie to fossil fuels (such as oil, gas and coal),
whose core business activity involves energy, construction materials, gas and electric utilities (excluding renewable energy and water utilities), or metals and mining, or
for which GHG emissions intensity estimates are not available and/or cannot be estimated (in the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser’s discretion); and
the remaining issuers will then be ranked according to their GHG emissions intensity estimates, and those with the highest GHG emissions intensity, as determined by the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser, will be excluded from the reference universe.
Investments shall not include any company whose core business activity, according to the Adviser’s and/or Sub-Adviser’s methodology, involve the following:a) Tobacco;b) Alcohol;c) Adult Entertainment;d) Gambling;e) Civilian firearms; orf) Weapons.
For the purposes of all of the investment restrictions outlined above, a core business activity is 1) one that accounts for more than 10% of the relevant company’s revenue as classified by the MSCI ESG Business Involvement Screening Research (“MSCI ESG BISR”) database, or 2) a company that has been assigned the applicable sector or industry under the MSCI Global Industry Classification Standards (“MSCI GICS”).
The Fund will not invest in any company that has been excluded from the MSCI World ex Controversial Weapons Index due to its involvement with controversial weapons, as defined by that index, though it is not constrained by this index and may invest in companies otherwise not in the index.
The Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser may, in its discretion, elect to apply additional ESG-related investment restrictions, including companies that do not meet the exclusionary criteria set forth above, over time that it believes are consistent with its investment objective.
The Fund will not invest in a company with a market capitalization below $5 billion.
The Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser believe that the number of issuers with high-quality businesses meeting their criteria may be limited, and accordingly, the Fund may concentrate its holdings in a relatively small number of companies. The Fund’s equity investments, including depositary receipts, may include convertible securities.
The Fund may, but it is not required to, use derivative instruments for a variety of purposes, including hedging, risk management, portfolio management or to earn income. The Fund’s use of derivatives may involve the purchase and sale of derivative instruments such as futures, options, swaps, contracts for difference (“CFDs”) and other related instruments and techniques. The Fund may utilize foreign currency forward exchange contracts, which are also derivatives, in connection with its investments in foreign securities.
Read More

MSGQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSGQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.3% -35.6% 29.2% 66.55%
1 Yr 13.6% 17.3% 252.4% 89.89%
3 Yr 3.4%* -3.5% 34.6% 27.49%
5 Yr 5.0%* 0.1% 32.7% 47.79%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSGQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.8% -24.3% 957.1% 52.36%
2021 7.5% -38.3% 47.1% 24.40%
2020 3.9% -54.2% 0.6% 8.88%
2019 5.9% -76.0% 54.1% 71.30%
2018 -1.6% -26.1% 47.8% 94.90%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSGQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.3% -35.6% 29.2% 66.78%
1 Yr 13.6% 11.4% 252.4% 88.64%
3 Yr 3.4%* -3.5% 34.6% 26.28%
5 Yr 5.0%* 0.1% 32.7% 45.77%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSGQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.8% -24.3% 957.1% 52.36%
2021 7.5% -33.1% 47.1% 24.53%
2020 3.9% -44.4% 1.8% 16.82%
2019 5.9% -6.5% 54.1% 55.20%
2018 -1.4% -14.4% 47.8% 61.56%

NAV & Total Return History

MSGQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MSGQX Category Low Category High MSGQX % Rank
Net Assets 91.8 M 199 K 133 B 77.52%
Number of Holdings 43 1 9075 78.19%
Net Assets in Top 10 45 M -18 M 37.6 B 75.11%
Weighting of Top 10 46.03% 9.1% 100.0% 13.73%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 7.25%
  2. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC 7.12%
  3. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC 7.12%
  4. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC 7.12%
  5. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC 7.12%
  6. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC 7.12%
  7. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC 7.12%
  8. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC 7.12%
  9. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC 7.12%
  10. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC 7.12%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MSGQX % Rank
Stocks 		97.15% 61.84% 125.47% 61.45%
Cash 		2.84% -174.70% 23.12% 33.92%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 20.48%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 29.74%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 11.12%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 15.31%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSGQX % Rank
Technology 		29.52% 0.00% 49.87% 12.22%
Healthcare 		26.73% 0.00% 35.42% 0.99%
Financial Services 		15.31% 0.00% 38.42% 66.52%
Consumer Defense 		11.45% 0.00% 73.28% 6.61%
Industrials 		10.45% 0.00% 44.06% 79.85%
Communication Services 		4.89% 0.00% 57.66% 78.08%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.64% 0.00% 40.94% 98.35%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 29.12% 71.26%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 76.10%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 21.15% 67.62%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.60% 87.56%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSGQX % Rank
US 		72.29% 0.13% 103.82% 7.93%
Non US 		24.86% 0.58% 99.46% 93.06%

MSGQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MSGQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.22% 0.01% 44.27% 10.83%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.82% 45.19%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 78.05%
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.01% 0.76% 44.30%

Sales Fees

MSGQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 13.00%

Trading Fees

MSGQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MSGQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 11.00% 0.00% 395.00% 18.92%

MSGQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MSGQX Category Low Category High MSGQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.26% 8.97%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MSGQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MSGQX Category Low Category High MSGQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.52% -4.27% 12.65% 90.91%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MSGQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MSGQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Bruno Paulson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 30, 2013

8.76

8.8%

Bruno is a portfolio manager for the London-based International Equity team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2009 and has been with financial industry since 1994. Prior to joining the firm, Bruno worked for Sanford Bernstein in London, where he was a Senior Analyst covering the financial sector for eight years. Previously, he was a manager at the Boston Consulting Group where he focused on the financial services industry. Bruno has an MBA from INSEAD where he received the Ford Prize for graduating top of class. He was also a Research Fellow in Political Economy at Nuffield College, Oxford, and received a B.A. in Politics, Philosophy and Economics with 1st Class Honors from Keble College, Oxford. Bruno was a parent-founder of The Rise School, a free school for children with high-functioning autism. He is a governor at Kensington Aldridge Academy, where he chairs the Business Committee.

Vladimir Demine

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 30, 2013

8.76

8.8%

Vladimir is a portfolio manager for the London-based International Equity team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2009 and has been with financial industry since 2002. Prior to joining the firm, Vladimir worked for UBS Global Asset Management in London, where he was an analyst responsible for stock selection of consumer staples holdings in key client mandates. Vladimir received a M.Sc. in investment management with Distinction from City University (CASS) Business School and a Master?s in finance with Distinction from St Petersburg State University of Economics and Finance.

Marcus Watson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 30, 2013

8.76

8.8%

Marcus is a portfolio manager for the London-based International Equity team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2008 and has been with financial industry since 2008. Marcus received a B.Sc in psychology from the University of Newcastle Upon Tyne.

William Lock

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 30, 2013

8.76

8.8%

William is a portfolio manager and head of the London-based International Equity team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1994 and has been with financial industry since 1992. Prior to joining the firm, he worked at Credit Suisse First Boston’s Corporate Finance Group, and was a management consultant with Arthur D. Little. William received a B.A. in modern history from Keble College, Oxford. William is a longstanding sponsor of the creative arts, including Glyndebourne Opera.

Nic Sochovsky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2015

6.42

6.4%

Nic is a portfolio manager for the London based International Equity team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2015 and has been with financial industry since 1998. Prior to joining the team, Nic worked for Credit Suisse within a top industry ranked consumer staples team covering Food manufacturing, HPC, beverages and tobacco. Before that he headed the consumer research team at Unicredit and was a senior analyst at Merrill Lynch and Lehman Brothers covering pan-European Food manufacturing and HPC. Nic received a B.A. in Economics from Sheffield University. Nic is a longtime supporter of Place 2Be, the leading national children’s mental health charity.

Alex Gabriele

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2017

4.67

4.7%

Alex is a portfolio manager for the London-based International Equity team. He joined Morgan Stanley from Sloane Robinson LLP in 2012 and has been with financial industry since 2009. Prior to joining the team, Alex was responsible for stock selection across the cyclical universe, predominantly in Asia ex-Japan. Alex holds a B.A in Natural Sciences from Trinity College, Cambridge.

Richard Perrott

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2017

4.67

4.7%

Richard is a portfolio manager for the London-based International Equity team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2015 and has been with financial industry since 2006. Prior to joining the team, Richard was an equity research analyst at Autonomous Research covering specialty financials. Before that Richard covered financials at Berenberg Bank and financials and healthcare at Sanford Bernstein. Richard received an M.A in Mathematics and Philosophy from St Edmund Hall, Oxford. Richard is a trustee of Shrewsbury House Community Association.

Nathan Wong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2019

3.09

3.1%

Nathan is a portfolio manager on the London-based International Equity team. He joined Morgan Stanley in July 2017 and has been with financial industry since 2000. Prior to joining the team, Nathan was a Partner/Senior Analyst and developed markets equities generalist at Sloane Robinson. Prior to that he worked in equity research in Merrill Lynch’s Specialty Finance team and before that he qualified as a chartered accountant with Deloitte. He holds a BSc in Mathematics from Imperial College with 1st Class Honours, receiving the Institute of Mathematics and its Applications prize in his final year.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

