Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
19.7%
1 yr return
3.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-8.6%
Net Assets
$384 M
Holdings in Top 10
30.9%
Expense Ratio 0.22%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 29.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|MSEJX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|19.7%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|9.12%
|1 Yr
|3.1%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|85.95%
|3 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|90.77%
|5 Yr
|-8.6%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|96.12%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|MSEJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSEJX % Rank
|Net Assets
|384 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|67.66%
|Number of Holdings
|198
|2
|4154
|36.16%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|129 M
|288 K
|270 B
|68.27%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.85%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|54.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSEJX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.21%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|79.14%
|Cash
|2.79%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|19.28%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|68.87%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|69.24%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|67.12%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|66.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSEJX % Rank
|Technology
|25.38%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|31.20%
|Healthcare
|13.76%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|67.88%
|Financial Services
|13.55%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|47.34%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.15%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|11.19%
|Communication Services
|9.05%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|32.65%
|Industrials
|8.33%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|62.71%
|Consumer Defense
|5.20%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|81.81%
|Energy
|3.88%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|57.15%
|Utilities
|2.80%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|44.75%
|Real Estate
|2.61%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|55.78%
|Basic Materials
|2.28%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|70.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSEJX % Rank
|US
|95.08%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|62.12%
|Non US
|2.13%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|47.56%
|MSEJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.22%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|88.20%
|Management Fee
|0.18%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|16.99%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|MSEJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MSEJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MSEJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|29.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|57.10%
|MSEJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSEJX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.34%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|84.12%
|MSEJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|MSEJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSEJX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.20%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|20.23%
|MSEJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.483
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.505
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.261
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 24, 2018
3.68
3.7%
Tim Snyder, executive director of J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc., is a portfolio manager on the U.S. Disciplined Equity Team. An employee since 2003, his responsibilities include managing Research Enhanced Index (REI) strategies. Tim joined the portfolio management team in 2004 as an analyst and worked on the daily implementation and maintenance of the REI and Analyst Fund portfolios. He holds a B.S. in finance and economics from the University of Delaware and is a holder of the CFA and CMT designations.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 24, 2018
3.68
3.7%
Raffaele Zingone, managing director, is a portfolio manager on the U.S. Disciplined Equity Team. An employee since 1991, Ralph is responsible for the Research Enhanced Index (REI) strategies. Prior to this role, he was a research analyst following the aerospace, environmental, and diversified manufacturing sectors. Upon joining the firm, he was a quantitative equity analyst and later served as a U.S. Equity portfolio manager in London and New York. Ralph received his B.A. in mathematics and economics from the College of the Holy Cross and his M.B.A. in finance from New York University. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
