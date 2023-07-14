Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

MM Equity Asset Fund

mutual fund
MSEJX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.73 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (MSEJX) Primary
MSEJX (Mutual Fund)

MM Equity Asset Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.73 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (MSEJX) Primary
MSEJX (Mutual Fund)

MM Equity Asset Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.73 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (MSEJX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MM Equity Asset Fund

MSEJX | Fund

$7.73

$384 M

1.34%

$0.10

0.22%

Vitals

YTD Return

19.7%

1 yr return

3.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-8.6%

Net Assets

$384 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.22%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 29.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MM Equity Asset Fund

MSEJX | Fund

$7.73

$384 M

1.34%

$0.10

0.22%

MSEJX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 19.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.20%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MM Equity Asset Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MassMutual
  • Inception Date
    Sep 15, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Timothy Snyder

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common or preferred stocks, rights, and warrants. The Fund typically invests most of its assets in the common stocks of U.S. companies in the S&P 500 Index (the “Index”). The Fund may also invest in securities not included within the Index. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range of companies included in the Index was $6.53 billion to $2,913.28 billion. Sector by sector, the Fund’s weightings are similar to those of the Index. Within each sector, the Fund’s subadviser, J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. (“J.P. Morgan”), modestly overweights equity securities that it considers undervalued or fairly valued while modestly underweighting or not holding equity securities that appear overvalued. By owning a large number of equity securities within the Index, with an emphasis on those that appear undervalued or fairly valued, the Fund seeks returns that modestly exceed those of the Index over the long term with a modest level of volatility as compared to the Index.
The Fund may use derivatives as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. To the extent the Fund uses derivatives, the Fund will primarily use futures contracts to more effectively gain targeted equity exposure from its cash
positions. Use of derivatives by the Fund may create investment leverage.
In managing the investments of the Fund, J.P. Morgan employs a three-step process that combines research, valuation, and stock selection. J.P. Morgan takes an in-depth look at company prospects over a period as long as five years, which is designed to provide insight into a company’s real growth potential. The research findings allow J.P. Morgan to rank the companies in each sector group according to their relative values. As a part of its investment process, J.P. Morgan seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social, and governance factors (including accounting and tax policies, disclosure and investor communication, shareholder rights, and remuneration policies) on the cash flows of many companies in which it may invest to identify issuers that J.P. Morgan believes will be negatively impacted by such factors relative to other issuers. These determinations may not be conclusive and securities of such issuers may be purchased and retained by the Fund.
J.P. Morgan buys and sells equity securities, using the research and valuation rankings as a basis. Along with attractive valuation, J.P. Morgan often considers a number of other criteria:
catalysts that could trigger a rise in a stock’s price;
impact on the overall risk of the portfolio relative to the Index;
high perceived potential reward compared to perceived potential risk; and
possible temporary mispricings caused by apparent market overreactions.
J.P. Morgan may sell a security as its valuation or ranking changes or if more attractive investments become available.
Read More

MSEJX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSEJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.7% -14.3% 35.6% 9.12%
1 Yr 3.1% -55.6% 38.6% 85.95%
3 Yr -2.6%* -28.0% 93.5% 90.77%
5 Yr -8.6%* -30.5% 97.0% 96.12%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSEJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.3% -64.5% 28.9% 89.76%
2021 2.6% -20.5% 152.6% 86.20%
2020 2.0% -13.9% 183.6% 79.18%
2019 5.6% -8.3% 8.9% 43.70%
2018 -10.9% -13.5% 12.6% 99.38%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSEJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.7% -20.5% 35.6% 7.32%
1 Yr 3.1% -55.6% 40.3% 77.63%
3 Yr -2.6%* -28.0% 93.5% 90.63%
5 Yr -8.6%* -29.9% 97.0% 97.83%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSEJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.3% -64.5% 28.9% 89.83%
2021 2.6% -20.5% 152.6% 86.20%
2020 2.0% -13.9% 183.6% 79.10%
2019 5.6% -8.3% 8.9% 44.21%
2018 -10.9% -10.9% 12.6% 100.00%

NAV & Total Return History

MSEJX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MSEJX Category Low Category High MSEJX % Rank
Net Assets 384 M 177 K 1.21 T 67.66%
Number of Holdings 198 2 4154 36.16%
Net Assets in Top 10 129 M 288 K 270 B 68.27%
Weighting of Top 10 30.85% 1.8% 106.2% 54.20%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 6.78%
  2. Microsoft Corp 6.59%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 3.92%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 2.65%
  5. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 2.28%
  6. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 2.28%
  7. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 2.28%
  8. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 2.28%
  9. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 2.28%
  10. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 2.28%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MSEJX % Rank
Stocks 		97.21% 0.00% 130.24% 79.14%
Cash 		2.79% -102.29% 100.00% 19.28%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 68.87%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 69.24%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 67.12%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 66.99%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSEJX % Rank
Technology 		25.38% 0.00% 48.94% 31.20%
Healthcare 		13.76% 0.00% 60.70% 67.88%
Financial Services 		13.55% 0.00% 55.59% 47.34%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.15% 0.00% 30.33% 11.19%
Communication Services 		9.05% 0.00% 27.94% 32.65%
Industrials 		8.33% 0.00% 29.90% 62.71%
Consumer Defense 		5.20% 0.00% 47.71% 81.81%
Energy 		3.88% 0.00% 41.64% 57.15%
Utilities 		2.80% 0.00% 20.91% 44.75%
Real Estate 		2.61% 0.00% 31.91% 55.78%
Basic Materials 		2.28% 0.00% 25.70% 70.78%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSEJX % Rank
US 		95.08% 0.00% 127.77% 62.12%
Non US 		2.13% 0.00% 32.38% 47.56%

MSEJX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MSEJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.22% 0.01% 49.27% 88.20%
Management Fee 0.18% 0.00% 2.00% 16.99%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

MSEJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MSEJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MSEJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 29.00% 0.00% 496.00% 57.10%

MSEJX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MSEJX Category Low Category High MSEJX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.34% 0.00% 24.20% 84.12%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MSEJX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MSEJX Category Low Category High MSEJX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.20% -54.00% 6.06% 20.23%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MSEJX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MSEJX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Timothy Snyder

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 24, 2018

3.68

3.7%

Tim Snyder, executive director of J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc., is a portfolio manager on the U.S. Disciplined Equity Team. An employee since 2003, his responsibilities include managing Research Enhanced Index (REI) strategies. Tim joined the portfolio management team in 2004 as an analyst and worked on the daily implementation and maintenance of the REI and Analyst Fund portfolios. He holds a B.S. in finance and economics from the University of Delaware and is a holder of the CFA and CMT designations.

Raffaele Zingone

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 24, 2018

3.68

3.7%

Raffaele Zingone, managing director, is a portfolio manager on the U.S. Disciplined Equity Team. An employee since 1991, Ralph is responsible for the Research Enhanced Index (REI) strategies. Prior to this role, he was a research analyst following the aerospace, environmental, and diversified manufacturing sectors. Upon joining the firm, he was a quantitative equity analyst and later served as a U.S. Equity portfolio manager in London and New York. Ralph received his B.A. in mathematics and economics from the College of the Holy Cross and his M.B.A. in finance from New York University. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×