Principal Investment Strategies

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common or preferred stocks, rights, and warrants. The Fund typically invests most of its assets in the common stocks of U.S. companies in the S&P 500 Index (the “Index”). The Fund may also invest in securities not included within the Index. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range of companies included in the Index was $6.53 billion to $2,913.28 billion. Sector by sector, the Fund’s weightings are similar to those of the Index. Within each sector, the Fund’s subadviser, J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. (“J.P. Morgan”), modestly overweights equity securities that it considers undervalued or fairly valued while modestly underweighting or not holding equity securities that appear overvalued. By owning a large number of equity securities within the Index, with an emphasis on those that appear undervalued or fairly valued, the Fund seeks returns that modestly exceed those of the Index over the long term with a modest level of volatility as compared to the Index.

The Fund may use derivatives as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. To the extent the Fund uses derivatives, the Fund will primarily use futures contracts to more effectively gain targeted equity exposure from its cash

positions. Use of derivatives by the Fund may create investment leverage.

In managing the investments of the Fund, J.P. Morgan employs a three-step process that combines research, valuation, and stock selection. J.P. Morgan takes an in-depth look at company prospects over a period as long as five years, which is designed to provide insight into a company’s real growth potential. The research findings allow J.P. Morgan to rank the companies in each sector group according to their relative values. As a part of its investment process, J.P. Morgan seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social, and governance factors (including accounting and tax policies, disclosure and investor communication, shareholder rights, and remuneration policies) on the cash flows of many companies in which it may invest to identify issuers that J.P. Morgan believes will be negatively impacted by such factors relative to other issuers. These determinations may not be conclusive and securities of such issuers may be purchased and retained by the Fund.

J.P. Morgan buys and sells equity securities, using the research and valuation rankings as a basis. Along with attractive valuation, J.P. Morgan often considers a number of other criteria:

catalysts that could trigger a rise in a stock’s price;

