Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc. Growth Portfolio

mutual fund
MSEGX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$31.95 -0.38 -1.18%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (MSEQX) Primary A (MSEGX) Other (MSHLX) Inst (MGRPX) C (MSGUX) Other (MGHRX)
Vitals

YTD Return

39.2%

1 yr return

2.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-23.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-8.2%

Net Assets

$6.78 B

Holdings in Top 10

49.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$32.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.82%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 59.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MSEGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 39.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -23.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.77%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc. Growth Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Morgan Stanley
  • Inception Date
    Jan 02, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Cohen

MSEGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSEGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 39.2% -41.7% 64.0% 9.03%
1 Yr 2.8% -46.2% 77.9% 89.84%
3 Yr -23.1%* -41.7% 28.4% 98.04%
5 Yr -8.2%* -30.3% 23.8% 92.96%
10 Yr 0.3%* -16.8% 19.6% 76.56%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSEGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -66.2% -85.9% 81.6% 98.92%
2021 -10.8% -31.0% 26.7% 96.71%
2020 25.1% -13.0% 34.8% 2.02%
2019 2.4% -6.0% 10.6% 95.20%
2018 -0.1% -15.9% 2.0% 6.19%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSEGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 39.2% -41.7% 64.0% 8.46%
1 Yr 2.8% -46.2% 77.9% 85.66%
3 Yr -23.1%* -41.7% 28.4% 98.01%
5 Yr -8.2%* -30.3% 23.8% 93.92%
10 Yr 5.6%* -16.8% 19.7% 63.78%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSEGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -66.2% -85.9% 81.6% 98.92%
2021 -10.8% -31.0% 26.7% 96.71%
2020 25.1% -13.0% 34.8% 2.02%
2019 2.4% -6.0% 10.6% 95.20%
2018 0.4% -15.9% 3.1% 9.33%

NAV & Total Return History

MSEGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MSEGX Category Low Category High MSEGX % Rank
Net Assets 6.78 B 189 K 222 B 20.83%
Number of Holdings 56 2 3509 56.97%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.49 B -1.37 M 104 B 16.80%
Weighting of Top 10 49.07% 11.4% 116.5% 37.78%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Cloudflare Inc 7.88%
  2. Snowflake Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A 6.78%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 5.51%
  4. Roblox Corp Ordinary Shares - Class A 5.47%
  5. DoorDash Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A 5.29%
  6. Uber Technologies Inc 5.18%
  7. The Trade Desk Inc Class A 4.86%
  8. Twitter Inc 4.71%
  9. Datadog Inc Class A 4.67%
  10. Shopify Inc Registered Shs -A- Subord Vtg 4.56%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MSEGX % Rank
Stocks 		95.38% 50.26% 104.50% 86.80%
Cash 		3.18% -10.83% 49.73% 19.75%
Other 		1.44% -2.66% 17.15% 5.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 17.79%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 12.79%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 11.89%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSEGX % Rank
Technology 		56.30% 0.00% 65.70% 1.39%
Communication Services 		14.94% 0.00% 66.40% 12.87%
Healthcare 		14.89% 0.00% 39.76% 29.43%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.43% 0.00% 62.57% 69.26%
Financial Services 		1.43% 0.00% 43.06% 96.31%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 37.38%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 70.25%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 30.65% 93.61%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 57.79%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 87.30%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 75.16%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MSEGX % Rank
US 		80.38% 34.69% 100.00% 96.64%
Non US 		15.00% 0.00% 54.22% 3.11%

MSEGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MSEGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.82% 0.01% 20.29% 61.69%
Management Fee 0.37% 0.00% 1.50% 11.84%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 28.35%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% 39.46%

Sales Fees

MSEGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.25% 2.25% 8.50% 66.67%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MSEGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 17.65%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MSEGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 59.00% 0.00% 316.74% 73.49%

MSEGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MSEGX Category Low Category High MSEGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 22.51%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MSEGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MSEGX Category Low Category High MSEGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.77% -6.13% 1.75% 78.81%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MSEGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MSEGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Cohen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2004

17.93

17.9%

Dave Cohen is an investor for the Counterpoint Global team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1993 and has has been with financial industry since 1988. Dave joined the team as an investor in 1999. Prior to joining the firm, Dave was a senior fund accountant at Alliance Capital. Previously, he was a fund accountant at Natwest and Wall Street Trust. Dave received a B.S. summa cum laude in management from Pace University.

Sandeep (Sam) Chainani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2004

17.93

17.9%

Sam Chainani is an investor for the Counterpoint Global team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1996 and has been with financial industry since 1996. Sam joined the team as an investor in 2000. Previously, he was a strategy specialist for our Inception and Discovery strategies. Sam received a B.S. in management with a concentration in finance from Binghamton University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Dennis Lynch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2004

17.93

17.9%

Dennis is the Head of the Counterpoint Global team at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1998 and has been with financial industry since 1994. Prior to joining the firm, he worked as a sell-side analyst for J.P. Morgan Securities. Dennis received a B.A. in political science from Hamilton College and an M.B.A. with honors in finance from Columbia University.

Alexander Norton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 29, 2005

16.85

16.9%

Alexander Norton is an investor for the Counterpoint Global team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2000 and has been with financial industry since 1995. Prior to joining the firm, Alex was an associate in equity derivative sales and later an associate in equity research at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. Previously, he was a bond broker with Cantor Fitzgerald. Alex received a B.A. in history from the University of Pennsylvania and an M.B.A. in finance from Columbia Business School.

Jason Yeung

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2007

14.68

14.7%

Jason Yeung is an investor for the Counterpoint Global team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2002 and has been with financial industry since 1997. Jason joined the team in 2004 as an investor. Previously, he was a member of the U.S. Research Group, working closely with the Counterpoint Global team. Prior to joining the firm, Jason was a senior research analyst at Ramius Capital Group. Previously, he was an equity research associate at Deutsche Bank. Jason received a B.A., Phi Beta Kappa, in international relations from Johns Hopkins University and an M. Phil. in international relations from the University of Cambridge. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Armistead Nash

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2008

13.67

13.7%

Armistead Nash is an investor for the Counterpoint Global team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2002 and has has been with financial industry since 2000. Armistead joined the team in 2004 as an investor. Previously, he was a member of the U.S. Research Group, working closely with the Counterpoint Global team. Prior to joining the firm, Armistead was an associate in investment product development at BlackRock Financial Management. Previously, he was a research analyst in high-yield research at KEA Capital. Armistead received a B.A. in history from the University of Virginia and an M.B.A. from the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business Administration.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

