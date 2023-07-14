Jason Yeung is an investor for the Counterpoint Global team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2002 and has been with financial industry since 1997. Jason joined the team in 2004 as an investor. Previously, he was a member of the U.S. Research Group, working closely with the Counterpoint Global team. Prior to joining the firm, Jason was a senior research analyst at Ramius Capital Group. Previously, he was an equity research associate at Deutsche Bank. Jason received a B.A., Phi Beta Kappa, in international relations from Johns Hopkins University and an M. Phil. in international relations from the University of Cambridge. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.