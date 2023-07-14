Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
14.3%
1 yr return
-12.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-10.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-9.6%
Net Assets
$190 M
Holdings in Top 10
29.4%
Expense Ratio 1.29%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 27.74%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|SUB-ADVISOR
|
TARGETASSET
ALLOCATIONRANGE
|MARKET CAPITALIZATION OF COMPANIESIN PORTFOLIO
|STOCK-PICKING STYLE
|Nuance Investments, LLC (“Nuance”)
|25%‑35%
|All sizes, but mostly mid‑sized companies
|Value
|Polen Capital Management, LLC (“Polen Capital”)
|15%‑25%
|Large‑sized companies
|Growth
|Polen Capital
|15%‑25%
|Small- and mid‑sized companies
|Growth
|Scharf Investments, LLC (“Scharf”)
|25%‑35%
|All sizes, but mostly large‑sized companies
|Value
|Period
|MSEFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.3%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|62.17%
|1 Yr
|-12.4%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|98.50%
|3 Yr
|-10.3%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|97.42%
|5 Yr
|-9.6%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|96.45%
|10 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|93.03%
* Annualized
|MSEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSEFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|190 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|78.22%
|Number of Holdings
|79
|2
|4154
|59.41%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|65.1 M
|288 K
|270 B
|78.02%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.38%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|59.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSEFX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.39%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|77.34%
|Cash
|2.61%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|21.08%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|68.79%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|69.17%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|67.04%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|66.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSEFX % Rank
|Financial Services
|24.19%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|3.81%
|Technology
|14.90%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|90.11%
|Communication Services
|14.67%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|4.19%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.18%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|6.62%
|Healthcare
|13.67%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|72.45%
|Consumer Defense
|7.35%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|32.19%
|Industrials
|7.12%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|89.88%
|Real Estate
|1.95%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|71.54%
|Energy
|1.12%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|81.81%
|Utilities
|0.84%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|79.98%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|98.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MSEFX % Rank
|US
|82.32%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|91.75%
|Non US
|15.07%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|7.05%
|MSEFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.29%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|22.22%
|Management Fee
|1.10%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|98.72%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|MSEFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MSEFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|43.38%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MSEFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|27.74%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|56.22%
|MSEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSEFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|84.04%
|MSEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|MSEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MSEFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.13%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|88.35%
|MSEFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2016
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 05, 2008
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 1999
22.43
22.4%
Christopher Davis, Portfolio Manager, is a research analyst and Chair of the Portfolio Review Committee which oversees the management of the Davis Global, International and All-Cap Strategies. Mr. Davis with Danton Goei is Portfolio Manager for all large cap equity and concentrated equity portfolios. Mr. Davis joined the firm in 1989 after working as a securities analyst. He received his M.A. from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2005
17.1
17.1%
Jeremy DeGroot, CFA MA, Principal, Chief Investment Officer Jeremy joined Litman Gregory in 1999 and became a principal in 2003. He is responsible for overseeing the firm's manager due diligence, asset class research, and portfolio allocation decisions. Jeremy is also Portfolio Manager of the Litman Gregory Masters Alternative Strategies Fund and Co-Portfolio Manager of the Litman Gregory Masters Equity, International, and Smaller Companies funds. He is frequently quoted in the national media in the areas of asset allocation and manager selection. Jeremy holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation. Prior to joining Litman Gregory, Jeremy was an Economic Consulting Services Manager with KPMG Peat Marwick and was a Senior Economist with the Law & Economics Consulting Group. Jeremy is a graduate of University of Wisconsin - Madison (BS - Economics) and University of California - Berkeley (MA - Economics).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 02, 2008
14.17
14.2%
A. Michael Sramek, CFA, is a portfolio manager, Research Analyst, Senior Portfolio Manager, and Managing Director, has been with Sands Capital since 2001. Prior to joining Sands Capital, he was a Research Analyst at Mastrapasqua & Associates during 2000. Prior to obtaining his MBA in 2000, he was an Associate, Plan Sponsor Services at BARRA/Rogers Casey from 1995 to 1998.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 02, 2008
13.67
13.7%
Clyde S. McGregor, CFA, is a Vice President and portfolio manager of Harris Associates L.P.. He joined Harris Associates L.P. in 1981. In 2011, Mr. McGregor became the first recipient of the Lipper Award for Fund Excellence, presented to investment managers for achievements over their career. He holds an M.B.A. in Finance from the University of Wisconsin (1977) and a B.A. in Economics and Religion from Oberlin College (1974).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 17, 2013
9.04
9.0%
William Nygren is a Partner and Portfolio Manager at Harris Associates L.P. He joined Harris Associates in 1983 as an investment analyst and later served as the firm’s director of research. Previously, he was an investment analyst with Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company. Mr. Nygren earned a BS in accounting from the University of Minnesota (1980) and an MS in finance from the University of Wisconsin – Madison’s Applied Security Analysis Program (1981). He is a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 17, 2013
9.04
9.0%
Mr. English joined Fiduciary Management, Inc. in 1986. He is the Chairman, CEO and Chief Investment Officer, and is a partner and member of the Portfolio Management Committee. Mr. English works with the firm’s analysts in vetting new research ideas. Prior to joining Fiduciary, Mr. English was a research analyst with Dodge & Cox (1985-1986). Mr. English received a BA degree from Stanford University. He is a member of the CFA Society of Milwaukee, and he has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2014
8.09
8.1%
Jack Chee Principal, Senior Research Analyst and Co-PortfolioManager Jack joined Litman Gregory in 2000 and became a principal in 2011. He is Co-Portfolio Manager of the Litman Gregory Masters Equity Fund, High Income Alternatives Fund, and Smaller Companies Fund. Jack's research responsibilities include asset-class analysis on the majority of fixed-income markets as well as the equity REIT market. He is also responsible for selecting and monitoring equity, fixed-income, and REIT money managers. His analysis appears regularly on AdvisorIntelligence. Prior to joining Litman Gregory, Jack was an analyst with Value Line Mutual Fund Survey. Jack is a graduate of Drexel University (BS - Mechanical Engineering).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2016
6.09
6.1%
Danton G. Goei joined Davis Advisors in 1998. He is the portfolio manager for the Davis Global Fund. Mr. Goei received his B.A. from Georgetown University and his M.B.A. from The Wharton School. He was previously employed at Bain & Company, Morgan Stanley Asia Ltd. and Citicorp. Mr. Goei speaks multiple languages and has lived in Europe and Asia, and currently resides in New York City. Mr. Goei has an M.B.A. from The Wharton School and a B.A. from Georgetown University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2017
5.09
5.1%
Mr. Bloom joined Fiduciary Management, Inc. in 2010. He is a partner and member of the firm’s Portfolio Management Committee. Mr. Bloom serves as the Director of Research, working with the firm’s analysts on vetting new research ideas. Mr. Bloom received a BA degree from Brown University and an MBA from Columbia Business School. He is a member of the CFA Society of Milwaukee, and he has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 29, 2020
2.09
2.1%
Chad Baumler is the Vice President and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Nuance and is a co-owner of the firm. Chad is the Co-Portfolio Manager for Nuance Concentrated Value and Nuance Mid Cap Value, and he is the lead Portfolio Manager on the Nuance Concentrated Value Long Short. Chad also focuses his analytical skills on the energy, financial and real estate sectors. He has over 14 years of investment analyst experience and 9 years of portfolio management experience using a classic value approach.ﾠ Before joining Nuance, Chad was a Portfolio Manager for American Century Investments (ACI) where he co-managed the American Century Value fund and the American Century Market Neutral Value Fund. Prior to becoming a Portfolio Manager at ACI, he spent six years as an Investment Analyst specializing in the energy and finance sectors. Chad also has experience working in the commercial real estate industry at CB Richard Ellis, Inc. in Kansas City, Missouri.ﾠ Chad graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in finance. He has a Master of Business Administration (MBA) with a concentration in finance from the University of Texas, McCombs School of Business. He is a CFA ® charterholder and a member of the CFA institute.ﾠ CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
