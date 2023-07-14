The Fund invests in the securities of companies that the sub‑advisors to the Fund (each, a “manager” or “sub‑advisor”) believe have strong appreciation potential. The Advisor believes that giving highly disciplined managers latitude in the types of stocks they can own can confer an advantage over managers who are more tightly constrained to an arbitrary “style box.” This belief underlays the premise of the Fund to seek skilled managers, give them broad flexibility, limit them to their highest-conviction ideas and create diversification at the overall fund level by choosing managers with complementary styles, which the Advisor believes also should reduce risk. The Advisor is responsible for recommending which sub‑advisors to hire or remove. Before hiring a sub‑advisor, the Advisor performs extensive due diligence. This includes quantitative and qualitative analysis, including (but not limited to) an evaluation of the investment process, the consistency of its execution and discipline; individual holdings; strategies employed, past mistakes, risk controls, team depth and quality; operations and compliance; and business focus and vision. The Advisor’s evaluation process includes review of literature and documents, quantitative historical performance evaluation, extensive discussions with members of the investment team and firm management and background checks through industry contacts.

There is no minimum or maximum allocation of the Fund’s portfolio assets to each sub‑advisor. The Advisor is responsible for establishing the target allocation of Fund assets to each manager based on the Advisor’s goal of maintaining a balance of investment styles (growth, value, and blend) and market capitalization exposure (large‑cap, mid‑cap and small‑cap companies) and may adjust the target allocations at its discretion. Market performance may result in allocation drift among the managers of the Fund. The Advisor is responsible for periodically rebalancing the portfolios, the timing and degree of which will be determined by the Advisor based on the amount of deviation from pre‑established target allocation ranges and the Advisor’s assessment of market conditions and investment opportunities available to each sub‑advisor. The Advisor monitors the individual portfolios managed by the sub‑advisors to ensure that the overall portfolio does not include any unintentional over-weights to market capitalization levels, sectors, industries or individual securities. Under normal conditions, each sub‑advisor manages a portion of the Fund’s assets by independently managing a portfolio typically

composed of at least 10, but not more than 35 stocks (resulting in total Fund holdings of 45 to 85 different stocks).

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. Typically, the Fund invests between 25%‑75% of its net assets in equity securities of U.S. companies and between 25‑75% of its net assets in equity securities of non‑U.S. companies. The specific allocation to U.S. and non‑U.S. securities will vary from time to time based on the sub‑advisors’ assessment of domestic and international market conditions. An issuer is considered to be “located” in a particular country on the basis of its domicile, its principal place of business or headquarters, its primary stock exchange listing, and/or the primary source of its revenues ( i.e. , at least 50% of its revenues are generated in that country). There is no minimum portion of the Fund’s assets required to be invested in any single country, but the Fund will invest more than 25% of its assets, and typically a much higher percentage, in non‑U.S. countries. The Fund may invest in emerging markets. iM Global defines an emerging market country as any country that is included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. Each sub‑advisor may, at its discretion, invest in

foreign currencies or use currency futures or forwards to hedge the currency risk of holding non‑U.S. Dollar denominated securities.

Securities in which the Fund may invest include predominantly equity securities (common stocks ). The Fund may focus its investments in certain sectors – including, but not limited to, the healthcare and technology sectors – from time to time as a result of the implementation of the Fund’s investment strategy by the sub‑advisors, but sector focus is not a principal strategy of the Fund. Investment in a sector typically includes investment in multiple industries within a sector. The Fund invests in securities of all sizes, but typically focuses on the securities of large- and mid‑sized companies, as measured by market capitalization at the time of acquisition.

The Fund’s three sub‑advisors (four portfolio segments) emphasize different stock-picking styles and invest in stocks spanning a range of market capitalizations. The Fund’s four sub‑advised portfolios can generally be described as: (1) global mid cap value, (2) global large cap growth, (3) global small/mid cap growth, and (4) global large cap value, with target allocations to each portfolio as indicated in the following table:

SUB-ADVISOR TARGETASSET ALLOCATIONRANGE MARKET CAPITALIZATION OF COMPANIESIN PORTFOLIO STOCK-PICKING STYLE Nuance Investments, LLC (“Nuance”) 25%‑35% All sizes, but mostly mid‑sized companies Value Polen Capital Management, LLC (“Polen Capital”) 15%‑25% Large‑sized companies Growth Polen Capital 15%‑25% Small- and mid‑sized companies Growth Scharf Investments, LLC (“Scharf”) 25%‑35% All sizes, but mostly large‑sized companies Value

The Fund’s global mid‑cap value strategy managed by Nuance focuses on the belief that the ability to outperform the broad stock market requires a consistent and disciplined value investing approach. Nuance seeks to generate investment returns by diligently reviewing one company at a time on its own investment merits. Through long-term study of each company and thorough analysis of financial statements, management strategy and competitive position, using both fundamental research and interviews of management teams to help evaluate the sustainability of leading businesses, Nuance seeks to identify companies it considers to be best in class and having a long-term competitive advantage. With respect to valuation, Nuance seeks to identify potential holdings that are undervalued in the marketplace for transitory reasons because of a period of lower earnings that in Nuance’s view is not unusual in the context of typical industry cycles or a specific company’s approach to the competitive landscape.

The Fund’s large cap growth strategy managed by Polen Capital focuses on investments in large capitalization companies (market capitalizations greater than $10 billion at the time of purchase) that are located anywhere in the world, including companies in both developed and emerging markets, and, in Polen Capital’s opinion, have a sustainable competitive advantage. Polen Capital

uses an intensive fundamental research process to identify companies that it believes have certain attractive characteristics, which typically reflect an underlying competitive advantage, focusing on five principal “guardrails”, including (i) return on equity, (ii) strong earnings growth and free cash flow generation, (iii) strong balance sheets, (iv) stable or growing profit margins, and (v) organic revenue growth, to narrow down the broad universe to the types of businesses in which the Fund will invest. The Fund’s large cap growth strategy invests in high-quality large capitalization growth companies that Polen Capital believes have a competitive advantage within an industry and can deliver sustainable, above-average earnings growth.

The Fund’s global small/mid cap growth strategy is also managed by Polen Capital and focuses on investments in small and mid‑cap companies that, at the time of purchase, are within the range of the market capitalizations of companies in the MSCI ACWI SMID Index. As of September 30, 2022, the average weighted market capitalization of the issuers in the MSCI ACWI SMID Index was approximately $1.9 billion. Polen Capital’s investment process and philosophy with respect to the small/mid cap growth strategy follows the same fundamental principles as described above for the large cap growth strategy to identify companies with a competitive advantage, including an assessment of the

management team, business model and performance against competitors, among other factors. In addition, the small/mid cap strategy focuses on five investment criteria that must be satisfied by each company in which the Fund invests: each company must (i) be uniquely positioned, (ii) have a repeatable sales process, (iii) have a robust business model, (iv) have an effective management team, and (v) have value-creating reinvestment opportunities. Polen Capital may sell an existing holding of the Fund’s small/mid cap growth portfolio if a company ceases to meet one of these criteria.

The Fund’s global large cap value strategy managed by Scharf invests in equity securities of companies of all size market capitalizations, with a focus on large capitalization companies. Scharf utilizes five key elements in its equity investment philosophy: (i) low valuation, (ii) discount to fair value, (iii) investment flexibility, (iv) focus and (v) long-term perspective. Through a proprietary screening process, Scharf seeks to identify investments with low valuations combined with growing earnings, cash flow and/or book value, which Scharf describes as “growth stocks at value prices.” Scharf targets growth companies it can purchase at a 30% discount due to temporary market mispricing and considers certain factors, including, among others, a company’s market conditions and earnings stream, to determine whether a low valuation is temporary and therefore a candidate for investment, or structural and reflecting a larger underlying issue that would make an investment unattractive.

Each sub‑advisor applies its investment process when determining when a security may be sold. Generally, a security may be sold: (1) if the sub‑advisor believes the security’s market price exceeds the its estimate of intrinsic value; (2) if the sub‑advisor’s view of the business fundamentals (profitability, balance sheet stability, product acceptance, competitive advantages) or management of the underlying company changes; (3) if a more attractive investment in terms of long term growth potential is found; (4) if general market conditions that may include changes in employment rates, interest rate fluctuations, changes in fiscal policies, changes in regulations and other factors trigger a change in the manager’s assessment criteria; or (5) for other portfolio management reasons.