Trending ETFs

Mercer Short Duration Fixed Income Fund

Mercer Short Duration Fixed Income Fund

Name

As of 12/11/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.57%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MSDYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Mercer Short Duration Fixed Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MERCERGLIN
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Y3
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective of total return, the Fund invests in fixed income securities of U.S. and foreign issuers. The Fund invests primarily in U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds, including government securities, corporate bonds, and securitized bonds such as mortgage- and asset-backed securities, among others. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in fixed income securities. If the Fund changes this investment policy, the Fund will notify shareholders at least 60 days in advance of the change. The Fund also may invest a significant portion of its assets in any combination of non-investment grade debt instruments (sometimes called “high yield” or “junk bonds”), floating rate senior loans, non-U.S. dollar denominated bonds, and bonds issued by issuers in emerging capital markets, while limiting its investment in non-investment grade bonds to not more than 20% of its net assets. The Fund may also invest in securities that are subject to resale restrictions such as those contained in Rule 144A promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, such as options, futures, and swap agreements. The Fund may engage in transactions in derivatives for a variety of purposes, including changing the investment characteristics of its portfolio, enhancing total returns, or as a substitute for taking a position in the underlying asset. Investments in derivatives may be applied toward meeting a requirement to invest in a particular kind of investment if the derivatives have economic characteristics similar to that investment. The Fund’s duration will typically fall between one and three years. Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of the price of a debt security (or a portfolio of debt securities) to changes in interest rates. The prices of debt securities with shorter durations generally will be less affected by changes in interest rates than the prices of debt securities with longer durations. For example, a 1% rise in interest rates will generally result in a 1% fall in value for every year of duration. Conversely, a 1% decline in interest rates will generally result in a 1% increase in the value of a debt security’s market price.

MSDYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSDYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSDYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSDYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSDYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MSDYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MSDYX Category Low Category High MSDYX % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MSDYX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

MSDYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MSDYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.57% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.30% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

MSDYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

MSDYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MSDYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

MSDYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MSDYX Category Low Category High MSDYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MSDYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MSDYX Category Low Category High MSDYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MSDYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

MSDYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

