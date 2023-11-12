In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective of total return, the Fund invests in fixed income securities of U.S. and foreign issuers. The Fund invests primarily in U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds, including government securities, corporate bonds, and securitized bonds such as mortgage- and asset-backed securities, among others. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in fixed income securities. If the Fund changes this investment policy, the Fund will notify shareholders at least 60 days in advance of the change. The Fund also may invest a significant portion of its assets in any combination of non-investment grade debt instruments (sometimes called “high yield” or “junk bonds”), floating rate senior loans, non-U.S. dollar denominated bonds, and bonds issued by issuers in emerging capital markets, while limiting its investment in non-investment grade bonds to not more than 20% of its net assets. The Fund may also invest in securities that are subject to resale restrictions such as those contained in Rule 144A promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, such as options, futures, and swap agreements. The Fund may engage in transactions in derivatives for a variety of purposes, including changing the investment characteristics of its portfolio, enhancing total returns, or as a substitute for taking a position in the underlying asset. Investments in derivatives may be applied toward meeting a requirement to invest in a particular kind of investment if the derivatives have economic characteristics similar to that investment. The Fund’s duration will typically fall between one and three years. Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of the price of a debt security (or a portfolio of debt securities) to changes in interest rates. The prices of debt securities with shorter durations generally will be less affected by changes in interest rates than the prices of debt securities with longer durations. For example, a 1% rise in interest rates will generally result in a 1% fall in value for every year of duration. Conversely, a 1% decline in interest rates will generally result in a 1% increase in the value of a debt security’s market price.