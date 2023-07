The Adviser and the Fund’s “Sub-Adviser,” Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company (“MSIM Company”), seek to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, under normal circumstances, by investing at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of issuers located in emerging market countries that satisfy the Adviser’s sustainability and/or environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) criteria. This policy may be changed without shareholder approval; however, you would be notified upon 60 days’ notice in writing of any changes.

The Adviser’s and/or Sub-Adviser’s investment approach combines top-down country allocation with bottom-up stock selection. The Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser allocate the Fund’s assets among emerging markets based on relative economic, political and social fundamentals, stock valuations and investor sentiment. To seek to manage risk, the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser emphasize macroeconomic and fundamental research. The Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser generally consider selling an investment when they determine the company no longer satisfies their investment criteria.

In relation to the Fund, “sustainable” means that the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser consider sustainability and/or integrate ESG into their investment decision-making process. The Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser define sustainability as economic activities that contribute positively to an environmental or social objective. Such economic activities may include themes such as, but are not limited to, climate change, energy transition, sustainable development, sustainable production, circular economy, waste and water management, decent work and economic growth and access and affordability. In integrating ESG, the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser engages with company management on the financially material risks associated with ESG criteria, which may include, but are not limited to, carbon emissions, resource management, waste management, labor management, health & safety, supply chain, data privacy & security, executive remuneration, board composition and shareholders rights. The Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser believe that incorporating the aforementioned helps build a more complete picture of the quality of company management, and the opportunities and risks facing companies.

The Fund seeks to invest in companies whose product revenues, policies, initiatives, industry leadership, and/or established targets proactively address one or more of the above listed sustainability themes. The Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser support this stock selection process with research and analysis, including direct company engagements and third-party data. For example, the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser seek to engage directly with company management to gain insights on sustainability alignment and material ESG criteria that may affect long-term financial performance. Although the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser reference third-party ESG data during the security research process, they generally do not rely on third party ESG data for the purposes of constructing the portfolio. Instead, the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser typically rely on their own proprietary analysis for security selection and portfolio construction rather than third-party analysis. In addition, the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser normally integrate sustainability risks into their investment decision-making process, including in the conduct of due diligence and research, portfolio construction, and ongoing portfolio management. “Sustainability risk” means an ESG event or condition that, if it occurs, could cause an actual or a potential material negative impact on the value of the Fund. Such sustainability risks are integrated into the investment process and risk monitoring to the extent that they represent a potential or actual material risk and/or an opportunity to maximize the long-term risk-adjusted returns.

The Fund seeks to achieve a lower carbon footprint than the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index in aggregate at the portfolio level, although the Fund may invest in companies that have fossil fuel exposure. The Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser generally measure the carbon footprint of each portfolio company by calculating the company’s weighted average carbon intensity, which is the sum of the company’s carbon intensity multiplied by the company’s weight within the portfolio. The Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser define carbon intensity for this purpose as tons of carbon dioxide produced by the company per $1 million of the company’s revenue.

Although sustainability and ESG criteria are typically considered with respect to the companies or issuers in which the Fund invests, the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser do not consider sustainability and ESG criteria with respect to every company or issuer in which the Fund invests and sustainability and ESG criteria are not the sole determinants of whether or not an investment can be made or a holding can remain in the Fund’s portfolio. As a result, the Fund may, in some cases, invest in companies or issuers that do not have favorable sustainability or ESG characteristics.

Investments shall not include any company whose core business activity, according to the Adviser’s and/or Sub-Adviser’s methodology, involve the following: a) Thermal coal mining; b) Oil sands; c) Arctic oil & gas; d) Tobacco; e) Alcohol; f) Adult entertainment; g) Gambling; or h) Weapons related: Civilian firearms, Cluster munitions, Controversial weapons and Landmines.

For the purposes of all the investment restrictions outlined above, a core business activity is one that accounts for 1) more than 10% of the relevant company’s revenue as classified by MSCI ESG Business Involvement Screening Research, 2) more than 5% of the relevant company’s revenue for oil sands, Arctic oil & gas, adult entertainment, gambling or tobacco or 3) more than 0% of the relevant company’s revenue for weapons related. The Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser may, in its discretion, elect to apply additional ESG, controversy, norms-based and/or carbon-related investment restrictions over time, which may result in the exclusion of companies that would not otherwise be excluded under the methodology set forth above, over time that it believes are consistent with the Fund’s investment objective.