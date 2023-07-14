Home
Vitals

YTD Return

-1.6%

1 yr return

3.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-9.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.2%

Net Assets

$292 M

Holdings in Top 10

49.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 65.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MSAWX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -1.41%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc. Asia Opportunity Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Morgan Stanley
  • Inception Date
    Dec 29, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kristian Heugh

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities of issuers located in Asia (excluding Japan), with capitalizations within the range of companies included in the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index.
The Adviser emphasizes a bottom-up stock selection process, seeking attractive investments on an individual company basis. In selecting securities for investment, the Adviser seeks high quality established and emerging companies that the Adviser believes are undervalued at the time of purchase. Fundamental research drives the investment process. The Adviser typically favors companies it believes have sustainable competitive advantages that can be monetized through growth. The investment process integrates analysis of sustainability with respect to disruptive change, financial strength, environmental and social externalities and governance (also referred to as ESG). The Adviser generally considers selling a portfolio holding when it determines that the holding no longer satisfies its investment criteria.
The Adviser views incorporating ESG-related potential risks and opportunities within the investment process as important to ensure long-term stewardship of capital. Over extended time horizons, the Adviser believes that ESG risks are more likely to materialize and externalities not borne by the company are more likely to be priced into the value of securities. Since ESG risks could potentially impact the risk and reward profile of investment opportunities, the Adviser typically engages company management in constructive discussions on a range of ESG issues the Adviser deems materially important.
The Fund may also invest in privately placed and restricted securities.
Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in equity securities of issuers located in Asia, excluding Japan. This policy may be changed without shareholder approval; however, you would be notified upon 60 days’ notice in writing of any changes.
For purposes of maintaining exposure of at least 80% of the Fund’s assets to equity securities of issuers located in Asia, the Fund may also invest in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and other types of depositary receipts with respect to issuers located in Asia. The Fund may invest in China A-Shares (shares of publicly traded companies based in mainland China) listed and traded on the Shanghai Stock Exchange through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect program, as well as China A-Shares listed and traded on the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program (collectively, “Stock Connect”).
The Fund invests primarily in securities of companies located in China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand, but additional opportunities are also sought, whenever regulations permit, in any of the developed, emerging, and frontier countries and markets in the Asian region.
Read More

MSAWX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSAWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.6% -1.6% 17.6% 100.00%
1 Yr 3.1% -21.2% 15.9% 63.16%
3 Yr -9.4%* -19.8% 10.7% 84.91%
5 Yr 0.2%* -15.7% 4.7% 36.54%
10 Yr N/A* -5.6% 6.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSAWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.8% -40.0% 5.2% 49.12%
2021 -11.7% -25.3% 7.5% 79.25%
2020 14.3% -3.3% 22.5% 22.64%
2019 9.4% -0.8% 9.7% 7.55%
2018 -3.2% -7.5% -0.7% 35.42%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MSAWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.6% -14.0% 17.6% 85.96%
1 Yr 3.1% -26.8% 15.5% 47.37%
3 Yr -9.4%* -19.8% 10.7% 84.91%
5 Yr 0.2%* -15.7% 8.2% 36.00%
10 Yr N/A* -1.5% 7.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MSAWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.8% -40.0% 5.2% 49.12%
2021 -11.7% -25.3% 7.5% 79.25%
2020 14.3% -3.3% 22.5% 22.64%
2019 9.4% -0.8% 9.7% 7.55%
2018 -3.1% -4.8% -0.7% 45.83%

NAV & Total Return History

MSAWX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MSAWX Category Low Category High MSAWX % Rank
Net Assets 292 M 3.86 M 5.61 B 53.45%
Number of Holdings 47 35 1746 89.66%
Net Assets in Top 10 168 M 1.29 M 2.16 B 48.28%
Weighting of Top 10 49.42% 17.7% 60.0% 13.79%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MSAWX % Rank
Stocks 		95.33% 82.14% 99.81% 58.62%
Cash 		4.67% 0.13% 15.78% 36.21%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.01% 58.62%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 4.15% 70.69%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.14% 67.24%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.01% 58.62%

MSAWX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MSAWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.05% 0.19% 10.06% 15.52%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.19% 1.00% 68.97%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 92.86%
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.08% 0.25% 33.33%

Sales Fees

MSAWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 1.00% 50.00%

Trading Fees

MSAWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 83.33%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MSAWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 65.00% 9.00% 222.00% 64.71%

MSAWX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MSAWX Category Low Category High MSAWX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 6.76% 65.52%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MSAWX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MSAWX Category Low Category High MSAWX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.41% -1.41% 4.89% 100.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MSAWX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MSAWX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kristian Heugh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 29, 2015

6.42

6.4%

Kristian Heugh is the Head of the Global Opportunity team and leads Global and International investing for Counterpoint Global. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2001 and has been with financial industry since 2001. Previously, Kristian was a co-portfolio manager of an international equity strategy and a technology strategy while a member of the Global Research Group, working closely with the Counterpoint Global team. Prior to that, he was a technology analyst for MSIM’s Sector Rotation multi-cap growth strategies. Kristian received a B.A. in economics from Duke University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Anil Agarwal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 13, 2020

2.13

2.1%

Alastair Pang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 14, 2022

0.38

0.4%

Alastair Pang is an investor for the Global Opportunity team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2016 and has 11 years of investment experience. Prior to his current role, he worked as an investment analyst at Legatum, a private investment firm, and a vice president at Themes Investment Partners, a Greater China private equity firm. Previously, he was an associate in mergers and acquisitions at Rothschild. Alastair received a B.A. and M.A. in law and economics from the University of Cambridge and an M.B.A. with Dean’s Honors and Distinction from Columbia Business School. He was called to the Bars of England & Wales and Hong Kong.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 22.43 4.67 0.25

