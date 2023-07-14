Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.7%
1 yr return
-0.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.0%
Net Assets
$363 M
Holdings in Top 10
69.2%
Expense Ratio 0.06%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 32.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|
Strategic Target Allocations(1)
|
|
Years to Target Date
|
|
|
40+
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
-5
|
|
|
-10
|
|Equity
|
|
|
91.00%
|
|
|
91.00%
|
|
|
91.00%
|
|
|
91.00%
|
|
|
82.00%
|
|
|
73.00%
|
|
|
61.00%
|
|
|
48.50%
|
|
|
32.50%
|
|
|
32.50%
|
|
|
32.50%
|
|
U.S. Large Cap Equity Funds
|
|
|
40.00%
|
|
|
40.00%
|
|
|
40.00%
|
|
|
40.00%
|
|
|
35.95%
|
|
|
32.10%
|
|
|
26.80%
|
|
|
21.30%
|
|
|
14.25%
|
|
|
14.25%
|
|
|
14.25%
|
|
U.S. Small/Mid Cap Equity Funds
|
|
|
9.20%
|
|
|
9.20%
|
|
|
9.20%
|
|
|
9.20%
|
|
|
8.30%
|
|
|
7.35%
|
|
|
6.15%
|
|
|
4.90%
|
|
|
3.30%
|
|
|
3.30%
|
|
|
3.30%
|
|
REIT Funds
|
|
|
5.45%
|
|
|
5.45%
|
|
|
5.45%
|
|
|
5.45%
|
|
|
4.95%
|
|
|
4.35%
|
|
|
3.65%
|
|
|
2.90%
|
|
|
1.95%
|
|
|
1.95%
|
|
|
1.95%
|
|
International Equity Funds
|
|
|
27.30%
|
|
|
27.30%
|
|
|
27.30%
|
|
|
27.30%
|
|
|
24.60%
|
|
|
21.90%
|
|
|
18.30%
|
|
|
14.55%
|
|
|
9.75%
|
|
|
9.75%
|
|
|
9.75%
|
|
Emerging Markets Equity Funds
|
|
|
9.10%
|
|
|
9.10%
|
|
|
9.10%
|
|
|
9.10%
|
|
|
8.20%
|
|
|
7.30%
|
|
|
6.10%
|
|
|
4.85%
|
|
|
3.25%
|
|
|
3.25%
|
|
|
3.25%
|
|Commodities
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
Commodities Funds
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|Fixed Income
|
|
|
9.00%
|
|
|
9.00%
|
|
|
9.00%
|
|
|
9.00%
|
|
|
18.00%
|
|
|
27.00%
|
|
|
39.00%
|
|
|
51.50%
|
|
|
62.50%
|
|
|
62.50%
|
|
|
62.50%
|
|
U.S. Fixed Income Funds
|
|
|
6.10%
|
|
|
6.10%
|
|
|
6.10%
|
|
|
6.10%
|
|
|
13.70%
|
|
|
21.60%
|
|
|
31.20%
|
|
|
38.15%
|
|
|
41.25%
|
|
|
41.25%
|
|
|
41.25%
|
|
Inflation Managed Funds
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
3.00%
|
|
|
7.50%
|
|
|
7.50%
|
|
|
7.50%
|
|
High Yield Funds
|
|
|
1.95%
|
|
|
1.95%
|
|
|
1.95%
|
|
|
1.95%
|
|
|
2.80%
|
|
|
3.40%
|
|
|
5.00%
|
|
|
7.15%
|
|
|
10.00%
|
|
|
10.00%
|
|
|
10.00%
|
|
Emerging Markets Debt Funds
|
|
|
0.95%
|
|
|
0.95%
|
|
|
0.95%
|
|
|
0.95%
|
|
|
1.50%
|
|
|
2.00%
|
|
|
2.80%
|
|
|
3.20%
|
|
|
3.75%
|
|
|
3.75%
|
|
|
3.75%
|
|
Money Market/Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
5.00%
|
|
|
5.00%
|
|
|
5.00%
|
|
Money Market Funds/Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
5.00%
|
|
|
5.00%
|
|
|
5.00%
|
|
|MM Equity Asset Fund
|
|
|
|
|14.19
|%
|
|MassMutual Overseas Fund
|
|
|
|
|9.07
|%
|
|MassMutual Core Bond Fund
|
|
|
|
|13.49
|%
|
|MassMutual High Yield Fund
|
|
|
|
|6.30
|%
|Period
|MRYUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.7%
|5.2%
|11.6%
|44.50%
|1 Yr
|-0.1%
|-37.4%
|11.0%
|76.08%
|3 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-15.9%
|6.6%
|86.32%
|5 Yr
|-5.0%*
|-9.4%
|4.0%
|90.42%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.6%
|4.6%
|39.68%
* Annualized
|Period
|MRYUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.9%
|-52.7%
|-8.9%
|78.10%
|2021
|-0.3%
|-2.8%
|6.8%
|82.41%
|2020
|2.1%
|0.2%
|4.4%
|87.23%
|2019
|2.5%
|0.6%
|4.4%
|79.21%
|2018
|-4.1%
|-4.5%
|-1.3%
|95.65%
|Period
|MRYUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.7%
|5.2%
|11.6%
|44.50%
|1 Yr
|-0.1%
|-37.4%
|11.0%
|76.08%
|3 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-15.9%
|6.6%
|86.32%
|5 Yr
|-5.0%*
|-9.4%
|4.0%
|95.81%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.2%
|5.6%
|38.71%
* Annualized
|Period
|MRYUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.9%
|-52.7%
|-8.9%
|78.10%
|2021
|-0.3%
|-2.8%
|6.8%
|82.41%
|2020
|2.1%
|0.2%
|4.4%
|87.23%
|2019
|2.5%
|0.6%
|4.4%
|79.21%
|2018
|-4.1%
|-4.5%
|-0.8%
|95.65%
|MRYUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MRYUX % Rank
|Net Assets
|363 M
|2.32 M
|81.9 B
|62.44%
|Number of Holdings
|28
|5
|655
|32.86%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|269 M
|642 K
|80.9 B
|66.20%
|Weighting of Top 10
|69.22%
|41.5%
|100.0%
|69.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MRYUX % Rank
|Stocks
|61.30%
|0.00%
|70.35%
|38.50%
|Bonds
|34.01%
|18.68%
|57.75%
|61.03%
|Cash
|4.26%
|-8.52%
|39.26%
|34.27%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.40%
|0.03%
|1.11%
|61.97%
|Other
|0.03%
|-0.71%
|15.19%
|67.61%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.01%
|0.00%
|0.29%
|66.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MRYUX % Rank
|Technology
|16.03%
|14.06%
|23.99%
|98.10%
|Financial Services
|15.60%
|12.64%
|18.99%
|33.18%
|Healthcare
|13.70%
|10.63%
|14.63%
|25.12%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.54%
|8.12%
|13.37%
|18.96%
|Industrials
|10.77%
|8.84%
|12.27%
|46.92%
|Real Estate
|7.65%
|1.86%
|12.53%
|31.28%
|Consumer Defense
|7.29%
|4.88%
|10.87%
|23.70%
|Communication Services
|6.65%
|5.69%
|10.00%
|66.35%
|Basic Materials
|4.76%
|3.15%
|7.02%
|50.24%
|Energy
|3.42%
|2.46%
|6.43%
|89.57%
|Utilities
|2.61%
|1.89%
|7.89%
|63.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MRYUX % Rank
|US
|38.18%
|0.00%
|56.32%
|48.36%
|Non US
|23.12%
|0.00%
|32.09%
|31.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MRYUX % Rank
|Government
|36.20%
|15.42%
|89.09%
|57.75%
|Corporate
|30.15%
|0.53%
|53.65%
|29.11%
|Securitized
|22.25%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|29.11%
|Cash & Equivalents
|9.87%
|1.54%
|50.44%
|76.53%
|Derivative
|1.42%
|0.00%
|17.60%
|21.60%
|Municipal
|0.11%
|0.00%
|5.27%
|66.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MRYUX % Rank
|US
|28.15%
|16.74%
|50.94%
|67.14%
|Non US
|5.86%
|0.13%
|19.32%
|37.09%
|MRYUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.06%
|0.01%
|37.53%
|96.60%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.81%
|11.90%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.29%
|N/A
|MRYUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|MRYUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MRYUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|32.00%
|3.00%
|98.00%
|65.64%
|MRYUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MRYUX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.66%
|0.00%
|2.37%
|41.31%
|MRYUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|MRYUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MRYUX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.88%
|0.12%
|8.13%
|19.81%
|MRYUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2019
|$1.193
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2018
|$0.404
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2017
|$0.488
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2017
|$0.043
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.214
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2015
|$0.242
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2006
15.51
15.5%
Mr. Schulitz, an Investment Director and portfolio manager, joined MML Advisers in 2014. Mr. Schulitz is also an Investment Director for the Retirement Services Investment Services Division of MassMutual, which he joined in 2006. Prior to joining MassMutual, Mr. Schulitz held Director positions at Prudential Retirement and ING.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 24, 2018
3.68
3.7%
Daniel Oldroyd, CFA, CAIA, Managing Director, is a portfolio manager for the Global Multi-Asset Group, focusing on the JPMorgan SmartRetirement target-date funds. An employee since 2000, he has held several positions including that of investment strategist for JPMorgan Retirement Plan Services responsible for communicating investment management information to Retirement Plan Services' clients and providing ongoing monitoring of plan's investment options. Prior to this, he was responsible for manager research of nonproprietary investment managers for JPMorgan Retirement Plan Services. Dan holds a B.S. with honors in finance and international business from Georgetown University. Dan is a CFA and CAIA charterholder, holds NASD Series 7 and 63 licenses, and is a member of NYSSA, The CFA Institute, and the CAIA Association.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2020
2.33
2.3%
Ms. Trillo, Managing Director, has been an employee of J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. and a member of Multi-Asset Solutions since 2011 and a portfolio manager of the Fund since 2019.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|17.59
|5.78
|2.41
