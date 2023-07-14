Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities, which may include common stocks, preferred stocks, depositary receipts and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund invests in securities of companies located in no fewer than three countries outside the U.S. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 65% of its assets in securities of companies located outside the U.S. and the Fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in securities of companies located in emerging markets (which generally encompasses markets that are not included in the MSCI World Developed Markets Index). The Fund may invest in growth and value companies of any size and may also invest in initial public offerings (“IPOs”).

In making its investment decisions, the Adviser uses a bottom-up approach focused on individual companies, rather than focusing on specific themes, specific industries or economic factors. The Adviser applies a thematic approach to investment idea generation, identifying securities of companies that it believes offer solutions to the major transitions that our world is going through. These transitions include (i) demographics, such as an aging population, (ii) environmental issues, such as water scarcity, (iii) technological advances, such as cloud computing, and (iv) governance changes, such as the growing importance of corporate responsibility.