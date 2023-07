Andreas Zoellinger, CFA, Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2015; Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2009 to 2014. Mr. Zoellinger service with the firm dates back to 2001, including his years with Merrill Lynch Investment Managers (MLIM), which merged with BlackRock in 2006. Prior to joining MLIM as an analyst within the European Equity team, he was a trainee with a major German bank. Mr. Zoellinger earned a Diplom-Kaufmann degree in Business Administration from the University of Munich & the University of Edinburgh in 2001.