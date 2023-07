Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in stocks of companies principally engaged in the real estate industry, including Real Estate Investment Trusts (“REITs”).

For purposes of the Fund’s investment policies, CenterSquare Investment Management LLC (“CenterSquare” or the “Sub-Adviser”) considers a company to be principally engaged in the real estate industry if it (i) derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from the ownership, construction, management, financing or sale of residential, commercial or industrial real estate, or (ii) has at least 50%

of its assets invested in residential, commercial or industrial real estate. The Fund invests primarily in REITs (mainly equity REITs), listed Real Estate Operating Companies (“REOCs”) and equity securities of companies whose principal business is the ownership management and/or development of income producing and for-sale real estate. Investments will primarily be comprised of equity REITs and REOCs but may also include hybrid and mortgage REITs.

The Fund may invest in companies representing a broad range of market capitalizations, which generally may include large-, mid-, and small-capitalization companies. The Fund also may invest up to 10% of the Fund’s assets in initial public offerings (“IPOs”) and up to 10% of the Fund’s assets in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The IPOs and ETFs in which the Fund invests are primarily comprised of REITs or REOCs traded on U.S. exchanges.