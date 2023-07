To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or its agencies or instrumentalities, and in repurchase agreements in respect of such securities. The fund may invest in mortgage-related securities issued by U.S. government agencies or instrumentalities. The securities in which the fund invests include those backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government and those that are neither insured nor guaranteed by the U.S. government.

Typically in choosing securities, the fund’s portfolio manager first examines U.S. and global economic conditions and other market factors in order to estimate long- and short-term interest rates. Using a research-driven investment process, generally the portfolio manager then seeks to identify potentially profitable sectors before they are widely perceived by the market, and seeks underpriced or mispriced securities that appear likely to perform well over time. The fund may engage in frequent trading.

Generally, the fund's average effective portfolio maturity and the average effective duration of the fund's portfolio will be less than three years. The fund may invest in individual bonds of any maturity or duration. A bond's maturity is the length of time until the principal must be fully repaid with interest. Average effective portfolio maturity is an average of the maturities of bonds held by the fund directly and the bonds underlying derivative instruments entered into by the fund, if any, adjusted to reflect provisions or market conditions that may cause a bond's principal to be repaid earlier than at its stated maturity. Duration is an indication of an investment's "interest rate risk," or how sensitive a bond or the fund's portfolio may be to changes in interest rates.