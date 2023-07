Principal Investment Strategies

The Fund mainly invests in common stocks of issuers in developing and emerging markets throughout the world and at times it may invest up to 100% of its total assets in foreign securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will

invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of issuers whose principal activities are in a developing (or emerging) market, i.e. are in a developing market or are economically tied to a developing market country. The Fund will invest in at least three developing markets. The Fund focuses on companies with above-average earnings growth. The Fund may at times have significant exposure to one or more industries or sectors. The Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents.

In general, countries may be considered developing or emerging markets if they are included in any one of the MSCI emerging markets indexes, classified as a developing or emerging market, or classified under a similar or corresponding classification, by organizations such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, or have economies, industries, and stock markets with similar characteristics. For purposes of the Fund’s investments, a determination that an issuer is economically tied to a developing market country is based on factors including, but not limited to, geographic location of its primary trading markets, location of its assets, its domicile or its principal offices, or whether it receives revenues from a developing market. Such a determination can also be based, in whole or in part, on inclusion of an issuer or its securities in an index representative of developing or emerging markets.

The Fund may purchase American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) as part of American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) issuances, which are negotiable certificates issued by a U.S. bank representing a specified number of shares in a foreign stock traded on a U.S. exchange. In addition to common stocks, the Fund can invest in other equity or “equity equivalents” securities such as preferred stocks or convertible securities. The Fund may use derivatives, including futures contracts, forward contracts, and options, to seek to enhance the Fund’s investment return or for hedging purposes. The Fund is not required to use derivatives in seeking its investment objective or for hedging and might not do so. Use of derivatives by the Fund may create investment leverage.

The Fund may invest directly in certain eligible China A Shares through Stock Connect (a securities trading and clearing program designed to achieve mutual stock market access between the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”) and Hong Kong).

In selecting investments for the Fund, the Fund’s subadviser, Invesco Advisers, Inc. (“Invesco Advisers”), evaluates investment opportunities on a company-by-company basis. This approach includes fundamental analysis of a company’s financial statements, management record, capital structure, operations, product development, and competitive position in its industry. Invesco Advisers also looks for newer or established businesses that are entering into a growth cycle, have the potential for accelerating earnings growth or cash flow, and possess reasonable valuations. Invesco Advisers considers the effect of worldwide trends on the growth of particular business sectors and looks for companies that may benefit from those trends and seeks a diverse mix of industries and countries to help reduce the risks of foreign investing, such as currency fluctuations and stock market volatility. Invesco Advisers may invest in growth companies of different capitalization ranges in any developing market country. Invesco Advisers monitors individual issuers for changes in the factors above, which may trigger a decision to sell a security.

As part of Invesco Advisers’ investment process to implement the Fund’s investment strategy in pursuit of its investment objective, Invesco Advisers also considers both qualitative and quantitative environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors it believes to be material to understanding an issuer’s fundamentals, and assesses whether any ESG factors pose a material financial risk or opportunity to the issuer and determines whether such risks are appropriately reflected in the issuer’s valuation. This analysis may involve the use of third-party research as well as proprietary research. Consideration of ESG factors is just one component of Invesco Advisers’ assessment of issuers eligible for investment and Invesco Advisers may still invest in securities of issuers that may be viewed as having a high ESG risk profile. The ESG factors considered by Invesco Advisers may change over time and one or more factors may not be relevant with respect to all issuers eligible for investment.