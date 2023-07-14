Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
1.0%
1 yr return
-2.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.4%
Net Assets
$164 M
Holdings in Top 10
17.6%
Expense Ratio 0.58%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 17.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The fund invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets in securities and other investments, the interest on which is exempt from federal income tax and personal income tax, if any, of Arkansas. Interest from the fund’s investments may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax. MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) may also invest the fund's assets in taxable instruments, including municipal instruments of other states.
MFS normally invests the fund’s assets primarily in municipal instruments.
MFS may invest 25% or more of the fund’s assets in municipal instruments that finance similar projects, such as those relating to education, healthcare, housing, utilities, water or sewers. Municipal instruments whose interest is exempt from federal and state personal income tax include instruments issued by U.S. territories and possessions (such as Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands) and their political subdivisions and public corporations.
MFS primarily invests the fund’s assets in investment grade quality debt instruments, but may also invest in below investment grade quality debt instruments.
MFS invests a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in municipal instruments of Arkansas.
While MFS may use derivatives for any investment purpose, to the extent MFS uses derivatives, MFS expects to use derivatives primarily to increase or decrease exposure to a particular market, segment of the market, or security, to increase or decrease interest rate exposure, or as alternatives to direct investments. Derivatives include futures, forward contracts, options, inverse floating rate instruments, and swaps.
MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual instruments and their issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate instruments may also be considered. In structuring the fund, MFS also considers top-down factors.
For purposes of the fund's 80% policy, net assets include the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.
|Period
|MPRAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.0%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|44.91%
|1 Yr
|-2.1%
|-45.4%
|15.3%
|77.17%
|3 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-20.5%
|51.6%
|54.65%
|5 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|63.86%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|50.16%
* Annualized
|Period
|MPRAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.6%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|53.94%
|2021
|0.1%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|26.32%
|2020
|0.5%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|49.45%
|2019
|0.8%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|72.19%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|37.57%
|MPRAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MPRAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|164 M
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|75.46%
|Number of Holdings
|253
|1
|14000
|48.38%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|28.8 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|71.88%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.58%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|48.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MPRAX % Rank
|Bonds
|96.91%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|70.81%
|Cash
|3.09%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|28.18%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|90.40%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|89.93%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|89.47%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|89.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MPRAX % Rank
|Municipal
|96.71%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|71.64%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.09%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|28.88%
|Corporate
|0.20%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|12.15%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|89.99%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|90.22%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|90.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MPRAX % Rank
|US
|89.23%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|88.02%
|Non US
|7.68%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|5.09%
|MPRAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.58%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|63.42%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|62.18%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.44%
|N/A
|MPRAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MPRAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MPRAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|17.00%
|0.00%
|283.00%
|51.09%
|MPRAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MPRAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.08%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|19.99%
|MPRAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|MPRAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MPRAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.31%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|30.39%
|MPRAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2022
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 02, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 03, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2020
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2018
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2018
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2018
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2018
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 1999
23.43
23.4%
Michael L. Dawson is an investment officer and a portfolio manager of MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). Michael joined MFS in 1998 and was named portfolio manager in 1999. Prior to joining MFS, Michael worked in institutional sales - fixed income for Fidelity Capital Markets and Goldman Sachs. Prior to that, he was a research analyst in the municipal bond group at Franklin Templeton. He is a graduate of Santa Clara University and received an MBA degree from Babson College in 1999. He is a member of the Boston Municipal Analysts Forum and the National Federation of Municipal Analysts.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.21
|1.58
