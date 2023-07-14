Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. This investment policy can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. Equity securities include, but are not limited to, common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, rights and warrants, and depositary receipts (including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)), which are certificates typically issued by a bank or trust company that represent ownership interests in securities of non-U.S. or U.S. companies. Equity securities also include participatory notes, which are derivative instruments with economic characteristics similar to equity securities, designed to replicate equity exposure in certain foreign markets where direct investment is either impossible or difficult due to local investment restrictions. The Fund may invest in securities of companies with any market capitalization, and, to the extent that the Fund invests in convertible securities, those securities may have any credit rating.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests in at least three countries, and invests at least 40% of its total assets in securities of non-U.S. companies. This investment policy can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The Fund considers a company to be a non-U.S. company if: (i) at least 50% of the company’s assets are located outside of the U.S.; (ii) at least 50% of the company’s revenue or

operating income is generated outside of the U.S.; or (iii) the company is organized or maintains its principal place of business outside of the U.S. The Fund will primarily invest in companies located in developed countries, but may invest up to 10% of its total assets in emerging market securities. The Fund may utilize derivatives, principally forward foreign currency exchange contracts, to seek to hedge (i.e. offset) currency risk. In addition, the Fund may, from time to time, hold non-U.S. currencies in order to facilitate or expedite settlement of portfolio transactions, or to minimize the impact of currency value fluctuations.

In selecting investments to buy and sell for the Fund, the Adviser conducts research on a global basis in an effort to identify companies that are undervalued in the market and have the potential for long-term total return. The center of the research effort is a dividend discount methodology, through which the Adviser projects companies’ future dividends and discounts them back to their present value. The Adviser then compares the present values to the companies’ respective market prices and allocates the Fund’s assets to those stocks that the dividend discount methodology suggests are most undervalued. The Adviser, furthermore, uses a purchasing power parity approach to manage the Fund’s currency exposure. Purchasing power parity theory states that, in the long-run, the exchange rates between the U.S. dollar and non-U.S. currencies should be such that the U.S. dollar buys the same amount of goods and services in the U.S. as it buys in non-U.S. countries. The Adviser may adjust its investments in a particular non-U.S. currency, including securities or derivatives tied thereto, when it believes that the purchasing power of the U.S. dollar indicates that the non-U.S. currency is overvalued or undervalued relative to the U.S. dollar. The Adviser considers material environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors as an integrated part of the investment process.

The Fund may make limited use of foreign fixed income securities when, in the Adviser’s opinion, they present more attractive investment opportunities than equity securities. The foreign fixed income securities in which the Fund may invest may be U.S. dollar or foreign currency denominated, and may include obligations of foreign governments, foreign government agencies, supranational organizations, or corporations.