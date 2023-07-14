Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Mondrian International Value Equity Fund

mutual fund
MPIEX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$14.48 -0.07 -0.48%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (DPIEX) Primary Inst (MPIEX)
MPIEX (Mutual Fund)

Mondrian International Value Equity Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$14.48 -0.07 -0.48%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (DPIEX) Primary Inst (MPIEX)
MPIEX (Mutual Fund)

Mondrian International Value Equity Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$14.48 -0.07 -0.48%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (DPIEX) Primary Inst (MPIEX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Mondrian International Value Equity Fund

MPIEX | Fund

$14.48

$727 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.85%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.8%

1 yr return

14.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.9%

Net Assets

$727 M

Holdings in Top 10

32.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.85%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$50,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Mondrian International Value Equity Fund

MPIEX | Fund

$14.48

$727 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.85%

MPIEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.97%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Mondrian International Value Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Mondrian
  • Inception Date
    Feb 04, 1992
  • Shares Outstanding
    51340006
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Elizabeth Desmond

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. This investment policy can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. Equity securities include, but are not limited to, common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, rights and warrants, and depositary receipts (including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)), which are certificates typically issued by a bank or trust company that represent ownership interests in securities of non-U.S. or U.S. companies. Equity securities also include participatory notes, which are derivative instruments with economic characteristics similar to equity securities, designed to replicate equity exposure in certain foreign markets where direct investment is either impossible or difficult due to local investment restrictions. The Fund may invest in securities of companies with any market capitalization, and, to the extent that the Fund invests in convertible securities, those securities may have any credit rating.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests in at least three countries, and invests at least 40% of its total assets in securities of non-U.S. companies. This investment policy can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The Fund considers a company to be a non-U.S. company if: (i) at least 50% of the company’s assets are located outside of the U.S.; (ii) at least 50% of the company’s revenue or

operating income is generated outside of the U.S.; or (iii) the company is organized or maintains its principal place of business outside of the U.S. The Fund will primarily invest in companies located in developed countries, but may invest up to 10% of its total assets in emerging market securities. The Fund may utilize derivatives, principally forward foreign currency exchange contracts, to seek to hedge (i.e. offset) currency risk. In addition, the Fund may, from time to time, hold non-U.S. currencies in order to facilitate or expedite settlement of portfolio transactions, or to minimize the impact of currency value fluctuations.

In selecting investments to buy and sell for the Fund, the Adviser conducts research on a global basis in an effort to identify companies that are undervalued in the market and have the potential for long-term total return. The center of the research effort is a dividend discount methodology, through which the Adviser projects companies’ future dividends and discounts them back to their present value. The Adviser then compares the present values to the companies’ respective market prices and allocates the Fund’s assets to those stocks that the dividend discount methodology suggests are most undervalued. The Adviser, furthermore, uses a purchasing power parity approach to manage the Fund’s currency exposure. Purchasing power parity theory states that, in the long-run, the exchange rates between the U.S. dollar and non-U.S. currencies should be such that the U.S. dollar buys the same amount of goods and services in the U.S. as it buys in non-U.S. countries. The Adviser may adjust its investments in a particular non-U.S. currency, including securities or derivatives tied thereto, when it believes that the purchasing power of the U.S. dollar indicates that the non-U.S. currency is overvalued or undervalued relative to the U.S. dollar. The Adviser considers material environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors as an integrated part of the investment process.

The Fund may make limited use of foreign fixed income securities when, in the Adviser’s opinion, they present more attractive investment opportunities than equity securities. The foreign fixed income securities in which the Fund may invest may be U.S. dollar or foreign currency denominated, and may include obligations of foreign governments, foreign government agencies, supranational organizations, or corporations.

Read More

MPIEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MPIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.8% -0.2% 22.0% 22.69%
1 Yr 14.8% -23.7% 32.5% 75.07%
3 Yr 6.1%* -4.8% 20.2% 55.52%
5 Yr -0.9%* -11.2% 9.5% 81.08%
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 9.8% 50.80%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MPIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.3% -27.8% 166.1% 55.29%
2021 3.5% -42.2% 28.2% 62.08%
2020 -2.2% -7.3% 5.5% 84.66%
2019 2.7% 1.1% 7.1% 84.21%
2018 -3.7% -8.1% -1.1% 20.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MPIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.8% -9.7% 22.0% 22.69%
1 Yr 14.8% -23.7% 56.0% 68.05%
3 Yr 6.1%* -4.8% 22.0% 51.26%
5 Yr -0.9%* -11.2% 12.3% 85.57%
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 13.1% 49.20%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MPIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.3% -27.8% 166.1% 55.29%
2021 3.5% -42.2% 28.2% 62.08%
2020 -2.2% -7.3% 5.5% 84.66%
2019 2.7% 1.1% 7.1% 84.21%
2018 -3.7% -8.1% -1.1% 43.45%

NAV & Total Return History

MPIEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MPIEX Category Low Category High MPIEX % Rank
Net Assets 727 M 2.2 M 44.7 B 35.10%
Number of Holdings 59 2 3900 83.24%
Net Assets in Top 10 239 M 530 K 13.7 B 34.12%
Weighting of Top 10 32.53% 7.3% 99.9% 18.98%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Sanofi SA 3.67%
  2. Sanofi SA 3.67%
  3. Sanofi SA 3.67%
  4. Sanofi SA 3.67%
  5. Sanofi SA 3.67%
  6. Sanofi SA 3.67%
  7. Sanofi SA 3.67%
  8. Sanofi SA 3.67%
  9. Sanofi SA 3.67%
  10. Sanofi SA 3.67%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MPIEX % Rank
Stocks 		99.28% 75.03% 100.46% 25.88%
Cash 		0.72% -31.92% 11.89% 70.29%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 13.24%
Other 		0.00% -2.35% 6.11% 34.71%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 6.47%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 10.29%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MPIEX % Rank
Industrials 		18.69% 1.03% 36.79% 11.28%
Financial Services 		15.14% 0.00% 42.76% 86.05%
Healthcare 		15.00% 0.00% 23.28% 19.88%
Utilities 		9.25% 0.00% 27.46% 7.12%
Consumer Defense 		8.49% 0.00% 31.84% 48.96%
Communication Services 		8.32% 0.00% 23.78% 25.52%
Technology 		8.16% 0.00% 24.16% 30.86%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.98% 0.00% 27.46% 62.31%
Energy 		6.90% 0.00% 26.59% 46.59%
Basic Materials 		2.08% 0.00% 30.76% 96.14%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.64% 81.01%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MPIEX % Rank
Non US 		95.28% 71.47% 100.46% 62.06%
US 		4.00% 0.00% 15.02% 19.41%

MPIEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MPIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.85% 0.01% 21.16% 66.57%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.25% 32.54%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.47% N/A

Sales Fees

MPIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

MPIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% 1.61%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MPIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.00% 2.00% 158.16% 11.00%

MPIEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MPIEX Category Low Category High MPIEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.48% 66.67%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MPIEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MPIEX Category Low Category High MPIEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.97% 0.18% 7.85% 27.36%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MPIEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MPIEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Elizabeth Desmond

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 1999

22.68

22.7%

Ms. Desmond holds a BA from Wellesley College and an MA in East Asian Studies from Stanford University. After working for the Japanese government for two years, she began her investment career as a Pacific Basin investment manager with Shearson Lehman Global Asset Management. In 1991 Ms. Desmond joined Mondrian Investment Partners’ predecessor organization as a founding member after previously working as a Pacific Basin equity analyst and senior portfolio manager at Hill Samuel Investment Advisers Ltd. She is a Director and leads the International Equity investment team; in addition she chairs the International Equity Strategy Committee. Ms. Desmond is a CFA Charterholder, and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of the UK. She sits on the CFA UK’s Advisory Council.

Nigel Bliss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2014

7.5

7.5%

Mr. Bliss is a graduate of the University of Manchester, holds the ASIP designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of the UK. He commenced his career at Cazenove & Co. in 1993 and moved to join Mondrian in 1995. Mr. Bliss is a senior portfolio manager in the Non-US Equity Team and a member of Mondrian’s Non-US Equity Strategy Committee. He has had significant experience analyzing securities in the Pacific Basin region and in the global materials, utilities, property and industrials sectors. In recent years Mr. Bliss has taken responsibility for leading coverage of securities listed in the UK and Scandinavian markets whilst still maintaining his sector specialization.

Zsolt Mester

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Mr. Mester holds a BSc (First Class) and an MSc (with Distinction) in Financial Economics from the University of London and an MPhil in Economics from the University of Oxford. After graduation, Mr. Mester worked for three years as an equity research analyst. Mr. Mester joined Mondrian in 2014 in the International Equities team. Mr. Mester is a CFA Charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of the UK.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.6 0.54

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×