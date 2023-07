Principal Investment Strategies

The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. large- and mid-cap companies. The Fund currently invests substantially all of its assets in companies represented in the Russell 1000 ® Growth Index at the time of purchase, although the Fund is actively managed and is not an index fund or a passively managed investment. Constituents of the Russell 1000 Growth Index are companies that exhibit certain growth characteristics, as defined by the index providers, such as historical and predicted future earnings per share growth rates and trends, historical sales per share growth trends, and internal growth rate. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range of companies included in the Russell 1000 Growth Index was $594.18 million to $2,913.28 billion.

Equity securities in which the Fund invests may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common or preferred stock, rights, and warrants. The Fund may hold a portion of its assets in unlisted securities. The Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds and may use equity index futures contracts as a substitute for direct

investments in order to help manage cash flows. Use of derivatives by the Fund may create investment leverage. The Fund may at times have significant exposure to one or more industries or sectors. The Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents.

The Fund’s subadviser, Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”), manages the Fund’s assets using a proprietary, dynamic multi-factor approach that is based on quantitative and qualitative research and analysis. In selecting securities, Wellington Management seeks to allocate the Fund’s assets to equity securities that it believes share complementary factor exposures. Factors are characteristics that are important in explaining the returns and risks of a group of securities. Wellington Management selects securities for the Fund based on their factor characteristics and diversification benefits; typically this will mean that securities demonstrate one of the following: (1) mean-reversion (e.g., stocks that are inexpensive relative to their historical fundamentals); (2) trend following (e.g., strong momentum and higher growth potential); or (3) risk aversion (e.g., financially healthy, stable, and lower volatility companies). Securities are typically sold as a byproduct of the factor selection, allocation, and rebalancing processes. In exceptional circumstances, Wellington Management may exclude or remove an issuer or security from the Fund where it believes the data available does not accurately reflect current events.

The Fund expects that it will engage in active and frequent trading and so will typically have a relatively high portfolio turnover rate.