MPACX (Mutual Fund)

Matthews Asia Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$21.19 -0.2 -0.94%
primary theme
Asia Pacific Equity
share class
Inv (MPACX) Primary Inst (MIAPX)

Vitals

YTD Return

1.7%

1 yr return

-4.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-11.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.6%

Net Assets

$997 M

Holdings in Top 10

37.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.07%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 42.37%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MPACX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -11.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.62%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Matthews Asia Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Matthews Asia Funds
  • Inception Date
    Oct 31, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Taizo Ishida

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Matthews Asia Growth Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, which include borrowings for investment purposes, in the common and preferred stocks of companies located in Asia. The Fund may also invest in convertible securities, of any duration or quality, including those that are unrated, or would be below investment grade (referred to as “junk bonds”) if rated, of Asian companies. Asia consists of all countries and markets in Asia, and includes developed, emerging, and frontier countries and markets in the Asian region. Certain emerging market countries may also be classified as “frontier” market countries, which are a subset of emerging market countries with newer or even less developed economies and markets, such as Sri Lanka and Vietnam. A company or other issuer is considered to be “located” in a country or a region, and a security or instrument is deemed to be an Asian (or specific country) security or instrument, if it has substantial ties to that country or region. Matthews currently makes that determination based primarily on one or more of the following criteria: (A) with respect to a company or issuer, whether (i) it is organized under the laws of that country or any country in that region; (ii) it derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or 
sold, investments made, or services performed, or has at least 50% of its assets located, within that country or region; (iii) it has the primary trading markets for its securities in that country or region; (iv) it has its principal place of business in or is otherwise headquartered in that country or region; or (v) it is a governmental entity or an agency, instrumentality or a political subdivision of that country or any country in that region; and (B) with respect to an instrument or issue, whether (i) its issuer is headquartered or organized in that country or region; (ii) it is issued to finance a project with significant assets or operations in that country or region; (iii) it is principally secured or backed by assets located in that country or region; (iv) it is a component of or its issuer is included in a recognized securities index for the country or region; or (v) it is denominated in the currency of an Asian country and addresses at least one of the other above criteria. The term “located” and the associated criteria listed above have been defined in such a way that Matthews has latitude in determining whether an issuer should be included within a region or country. The Fund may also invest in depositary receipts, including American, European and Global Depositary Receipts. 
The Fund seeks to invest in companies capable of sustainable growth based on the fundamental characteristics of those companies, including balance sheet information; number of employees; size and stability of cash flow; management’s depth, adaptability and integrity; product lines; marketing strategies; corporate governance; and financial health. Matthews expects that the companies in which the Fund invests typically will be of medium or large size, but the Fund may invest in companies of any size. Matthews measures a company’s size with respect to fundamental criteria such as, but not limited to, market capitalization, book value, revenues, profits, cash flow, dividends paid and number of employees. The implementation of the principal investment strategies of the Fund may result in a significant portion of the Fund’s assets being invested from time to time in one or more sectors, but the Fund may invest in companies in any sector. 
Read More

MPACX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MPACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.7% -1.4% 13.3% 90.91%
1 Yr -4.1% -4.1% 15.2% 100.00%
3 Yr -11.5%* -11.5% 5.7% 100.00%
5 Yr -5.6%* -6.0% 3.0% 83.33%
10 Yr 0.2%* -1.2% 4.5% 63.64%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MPACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.9% -34.9% -13.7% 100.00%
2021 -9.9% -51.2% 1.5% 90.91%
2020 12.0% 4.0% 12.0% 18.18%
2019 5.7% 2.1% 7.0% 27.27%
2018 -3.8% -5.8% -2.7% 54.55%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MPACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.7% -10.7% 13.3% 80.00%
1 Yr -4.1% -13.7% 13.5% 80.00%
3 Yr -11.5%* -11.5% 6.0% 100.00%
5 Yr -5.3%* -5.3% 4.3% 100.00%
10 Yr 1.5%* 1.0% 6.9% 77.78%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MPACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.9% -34.9% -13.7% 100.00%
2021 -9.9% -51.2% 1.5% 90.91%
2020 12.0% 4.0% 12.0% 18.18%
2019 5.7% 2.1% 7.0% 27.27%
2018 -3.5% -5.8% -2.6% 54.55%

NAV & Total Return History

MPACX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MPACX Category Low Category High MPACX % Rank
Net Assets 997 M 133 M 8.11 B 66.67%
Number of Holdings 62 34 2507 83.33%
Net Assets in Top 10 462 M 49.8 M 1.38 B 58.33%
Weighting of Top 10 37.59% 16.9% 49.7% 16.67%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MPACX % Rank
Stocks 		95.91% 95.91% 99.93% 91.67%
Cash 		4.09% 0.07% 4.09% 8.33%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 66.67%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 66.67%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 72.73%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 66.67%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MPACX % Rank
Healthcare 		25.65% 4.20% 25.65% 9.09%
Technology 		25.36% 10.72% 28.95% 27.27%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.54% 9.14% 21.30% 27.27%
Financial Services 		12.24% 12.24% 21.78% 90.91%
Communication Services 		6.00% 5.68% 12.35% 45.45%
Consumer Defense 		5.84% 1.01% 7.90% 27.27%
Industrials 		4.08% 4.08% 17.87% 90.91%
Energy 		3.58% 0.00% 3.58% 9.09%
Basic Materials 		1.72% 1.72% 9.60% 90.91%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 1.95% 90.91%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 8.87% 90.91%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MPACX % Rank
Non US 		92.45% 57.74% 99.39% 83.33%
US 		3.46% 0.00% 42.19% 16.67%

MPACX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MPACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.07% 0.08% 1.11% 16.67%
Management Fee 0.66% 0.07% 0.95% 66.67%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 80.00%
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A 73.23%

Sales Fees

MPACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

MPACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A 71.15%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MPACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 42.37% 5.00% 47.41% 72.73%

MPACX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MPACX Category Low Category High MPACX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.58% 83.33%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MPACX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MPACX Category Low Category High MPACX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.62% -0.62% 2.45% 100.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MPACX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MPACX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Taizo Ishida

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2007

15.42

15.4%

Taizo Ishida is a Portfolio Manager at Matthews. He manages the firm’s Asia Growth, Emerging Asia, and Japan Strategies. Prior to joining Matthews in 2006, Taizo spent six years on the global and international teams at Wellington Management Company as a Vice President and Portfolio Manager. From 1997 to 2000, he was a Senior Securities Analyst and a member of the international investment team at USAA Investment Management Company. From 1990 to 1997, he was a Principal and Senior Research Analyst at Sanford Bernstein & Co.

Michael Oh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2020

1.75

1.8%

Michael J. Oh is a Portfolio Manager at Matthews. He manages the firm’s Asia Innovators and Korea Strategies. Michael joined the Matthews in 2000 as a Research Analyst and has built his investment career at the Matthews. Michael received a B.A. in Political Economy of Industrial Societies from the University of California, Berkeley. He is fluent in Korean. Michael has been a Portfolio Manager of the Matthews Korea Fund since 2007 and of the Matthews Asia Innovators Fund since 2006.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
1.33 15.42 6.75 6.26

