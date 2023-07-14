Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.7%
1 yr return
-4.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-11.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.6%
Net Assets
$997 M
Holdings in Top 10
37.6%
Expense Ratio 1.07%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 42.37%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|MPACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.7%
|-1.4%
|13.3%
|90.91%
|1 Yr
|-4.1%
|-4.1%
|15.2%
|100.00%
|3 Yr
|-11.5%*
|-11.5%
|5.7%
|100.00%
|5 Yr
|-5.6%*
|-6.0%
|3.0%
|83.33%
|10 Yr
|0.2%*
|-1.2%
|4.5%
|63.64%
* Annualized
|Period
|MPACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-34.9%
|-34.9%
|-13.7%
|100.00%
|2021
|-9.9%
|-51.2%
|1.5%
|90.91%
|2020
|12.0%
|4.0%
|12.0%
|18.18%
|2019
|5.7%
|2.1%
|7.0%
|27.27%
|2018
|-3.8%
|-5.8%
|-2.7%
|54.55%
|Period
|MPACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.7%
|-10.7%
|13.3%
|80.00%
|1 Yr
|-4.1%
|-13.7%
|13.5%
|80.00%
|3 Yr
|-11.5%*
|-11.5%
|6.0%
|100.00%
|5 Yr
|-5.3%*
|-5.3%
|4.3%
|100.00%
|10 Yr
|1.5%*
|1.0%
|6.9%
|77.78%
* Annualized
|Period
|MPACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-34.9%
|-34.9%
|-13.7%
|100.00%
|2021
|-9.9%
|-51.2%
|1.5%
|90.91%
|2020
|12.0%
|4.0%
|12.0%
|18.18%
|2019
|5.7%
|2.1%
|7.0%
|27.27%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-5.8%
|-2.6%
|54.55%
|MPACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MPACX % Rank
|Net Assets
|997 M
|133 M
|8.11 B
|66.67%
|Number of Holdings
|62
|34
|2507
|83.33%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|462 M
|49.8 M
|1.38 B
|58.33%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.59%
|16.9%
|49.7%
|16.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MPACX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.91%
|95.91%
|99.93%
|91.67%
|Cash
|4.09%
|0.07%
|4.09%
|8.33%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|66.67%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|66.67%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.73%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|66.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MPACX % Rank
|Healthcare
|25.65%
|4.20%
|25.65%
|9.09%
|Technology
|25.36%
|10.72%
|28.95%
|27.27%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.54%
|9.14%
|21.30%
|27.27%
|Financial Services
|12.24%
|12.24%
|21.78%
|90.91%
|Communication Services
|6.00%
|5.68%
|12.35%
|45.45%
|Consumer Defense
|5.84%
|1.01%
|7.90%
|27.27%
|Industrials
|4.08%
|4.08%
|17.87%
|90.91%
|Energy
|3.58%
|0.00%
|3.58%
|9.09%
|Basic Materials
|1.72%
|1.72%
|9.60%
|90.91%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.95%
|90.91%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.87%
|90.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MPACX % Rank
|Non US
|92.45%
|57.74%
|99.39%
|83.33%
|US
|3.46%
|0.00%
|42.19%
|16.67%
|MPACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.07%
|0.08%
|1.11%
|16.67%
|Management Fee
|0.66%
|0.07%
|0.95%
|66.67%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.00%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|73.23%
|MPACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MPACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|71.15%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MPACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|42.37%
|5.00%
|47.41%
|72.73%
|MPACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MPACX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.58%
|83.33%
|MPACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|MPACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MPACX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.62%
|-0.62%
|2.45%
|100.00%
|MPACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.274
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2018
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2017
|$0.162
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2016
|$0.233
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2014
|$0.384
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2013
|$0.333
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2011
|$0.351
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2010
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2009
|$0.238
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2004
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2007
15.42
15.4%
Taizo Ishida is a Portfolio Manager at Matthews. He manages the firm’s Asia Growth, Emerging Asia, and Japan Strategies. Prior to joining Matthews in 2006, Taizo spent six years on the global and international teams at Wellington Management Company as a Vice President and Portfolio Manager. From 1997 to 2000, he was a Senior Securities Analyst and a member of the international investment team at USAA Investment Management Company. From 1990 to 1997, he was a Principal and Senior Research Analyst at Sanford Bernstein & Co.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2020
1.75
1.8%
Michael J. Oh is a Portfolio Manager at Matthews. He manages the firm’s Asia Innovators and Korea Strategies. Michael joined the Matthews in 2000 as a Research Analyst and has built his investment career at the Matthews. Michael received a B.A. in Political Economy of Industrial Societies from the University of California, Berkeley. He is fluent in Korean. Michael has been a Portfolio Manager of the Matthews Korea Fund since 2007 and of the Matthews Asia Innovators Fund since 2006.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|1.33
|15.42
|6.75
|6.26
