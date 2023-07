The Monetta Fund invests (at the time of investment) at least 65% of its net assets, under normal market conditions, in common stocks of companies of all market capitalization ranges, although Monetta Financial Services, Inc. (the “Adviser”) expects that the Fund will primarily invest in common stocks of large-cap companies (those with market capitalizations of at least $10 billion measured at the time of investment). The Fund may invest in more volatile sectors, which could result in a disproportionate return or loss compared to the S&P 500 ® Index, the Fund’s benchmark. As measured at the time of investment, the Fund may invest up to 5% of its net assets in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and up to 10% of its net assets in foreign stocks, which is accomplished primarily through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”).

The Adviser employs a bottom-up, multi-faceted investment approach, which combines fundamental, technical, and macro-economic factors in its stock selection process. A stock’s relative volatility, versus that of its industry sector and the overall market, aids the Adviser in determining individual stocks’ buy and sell points.

The Adviser’s investment decisions for the Monetta Fund’s growth style of investing are based on the Adviser’s review of a company’s financial statements and other factors, including competitive landscape and recent product announcements. The Adviser also reviews quarterly earnings reports with an emphasis on management guidance. The Adviser generally

seeks to invest in companies with positive long-term earnings growth expectations and that the Adviser believes have favorable short-term technical and/or market factors, including price and volume trends, relative strength, and institutional interest. The Adviser seeks to invest in quality companies that have demonstrated a proven track record of earnings growth. The Adviser also emphasizes price direction, volume, and relative strength, which it believes to be harbingers of pending fundamental changes that could lead to more/less institutional ownership.

Depending on market conditions and the foregoing considerations, the Adviser may at times be very active in turning over the Fund’s portfolio. The Adviser’s investment decisions for the Fund’s growth style of investing are based on the Adviser’s determination that a company’s revenue and earnings growth have the potential to exceed market expectations and that the security is at an attractive entry point.