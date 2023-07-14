Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in the media industry. Media industry companies are companies that are primarily engaged in the production, sale and distribution of goods or services used in the media industry. Media industry companies are companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from the production or distribution of information and entertainment content, and may include television and radio stations, motion picture companies, print publishing and providers of internet content, as well as satellite service providers, cable service providers and advertising service providers. The Fund will specifically invest in companies that were spun‑off from Liberty Media Corporation (“Liberty Media”) as constituted in 2001, as well as in companies that resulted from subsequent mergers of any such spin-offs or stocks that track performance of such spin-offs or companies that resulted from subsequent mergers of any such spin-offs, and in public companies in which Liberty Media and its successor companies invest. The Fund is classified as a non‑diversified fund under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

Liberty Media was spun off from AT&T Corporation in August 2001, as an amalgamation of, among others, media and telecommunications related assets. The company’s chairman and largest shareholder since inception has been Dr. John C. Malone. Since 2001, Liberty Media has engaged in a series of spin-offs, split-offs, mergers, and tracking stock issuances. Tracking stocks are generally common stocks

issued by a parent company that track performance of a particular division of a company without having claim on the assets of the division or the parent company.