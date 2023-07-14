Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
9.9%
1 yr return
-1.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.9%
Net Assets
$4.81 M
Holdings in Top 10
57.3%
Expense Ratio 3.95%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 26.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$5,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|MOGLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.9%
|-19.0%
|42.6%
|62.16%
|1 Yr
|-1.2%
|-25.4%
|27.5%
|56.76%
|3 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-15.0%
|7.2%
|43.24%
|5 Yr
|-3.9%*
|-6.5%
|8.7%
|79.31%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.9%
|6.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|MOGLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MOGLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.81 M
|4.47 M
|13 B
|89.19%
|Number of Holdings
|38
|25
|115
|78.38%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.06 M
|875 K
|7.27 B
|89.19%
|Weighting of Top 10
|57.29%
|33.0%
|78.0%
|62.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MOGLX % Rank
|Stocks
|91.08%
|91.08%
|100.08%
|100.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|5.04%
|0.00%
|5.04%
|2.70%
|Cash
|3.88%
|-0.08%
|7.19%
|18.92%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.87%
|0.27%
|81.08%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.39%
|86.49%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|83.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MOGLX % Rank
|Communication Services
|89.82%
|21.07%
|100.00%
|59.46%
|Financial Services
|3.20%
|0.00%
|6.60%
|13.51%
|Industrials
|2.78%
|0.00%
|2.78%
|2.70%
|Technology
|2.10%
|0.00%
|68.78%
|81.08%
|Consumer Cyclical
|2.10%
|0.00%
|14.61%
|29.73%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|83.78%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|94.59%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|83.78%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.38%
|83.78%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.72%
|86.49%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|83.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MOGLX % Rank
|US
|72.05%
|59.44%
|99.95%
|86.49%
|Non US
|19.03%
|0.00%
|40.50%
|18.92%
|MOGLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|3.95%
|0.08%
|3.95%
|2.70%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.03%
|1.00%
|100.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.10%
|0.25%
|N/A
|MOGLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|MOGLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|2.00%
|2.00%
|100.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MOGLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|26.00%
|4.00%
|75.00%
|53.13%
|MOGLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MOGLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.12%
|0.00%
|2.57%
|89.19%
|MOGLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Semi-Annually
|MOGLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MOGLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.25%
|-1.68%
|2.76%
|67.57%
|MOGLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 25, 2020
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2016
5.5
5.5%
Christopher J. Marangi joined GAMCO in 2003 as an equity research analyst responsible for companies in the Cable, Satellite and Entertainment sectors, Mr. Marangi's experience includes 5+ years with Wellspring and JPMorgan. Mr. Marangi graduated magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa with a B.A. in Political Economy from Williams College and holds an M.B.A. with honors from the Columbia Graduate School of Business
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|1.79
|24.18
|9.61
|4.5
