Gabelli Media Mogul Fund

mutual fund
MOGLX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.14 -0.18 -1.93%
primary theme
Communications Sector Equity
share class
Other (MOGLX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

9.9%

1 yr return

-1.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.9%

Net Assets

$4.81 M

Holdings in Top 10

57.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.95%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 26.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

$5,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MOGLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.25%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Gabelli Media Mogul Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Gabelli
  • Inception Date
    Dec 01, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Marangi

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in the media industry. Media industry companies are companies that are primarily engaged in the production, sale and distribution of goods or services used in the media industry. Media industry companies are companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from the production or distribution of information and entertainment content, and may include television and radio stations, motion picture companies, print publishing and providers of internet content, as well as satellite service providers, cable service providers and advertising service providers. The Fund will specifically invest in companies that were spun‑off from Liberty Media Corporation (“Liberty Media”) as constituted in 2001, as well as in companies that resulted from subsequent mergers of any such spin-offs or stocks that track performance of such spin-offs or companies that resulted from subsequent mergers of any such spin-offs, and in public companies in which Liberty Media and its successor companies invest. The Fund is classified as a non‑diversified fund under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.
Liberty Media was spun off from AT&T Corporation in August 2001, as an amalgamation of, among others, media and telecommunications related assets. The company’s chairman and largest shareholder since inception has been Dr. John C. Malone. Since 2001, Liberty Media has engaged in a series of spin-offs, split-offs, mergers, and tracking stock issuances. Tracking stocks are generally common stocks
issued by a parent company that track performance of a particular division of a company without having claim on the assets of the division or the parent company.  
The current investable universe includes U.S. and non‑U.S. listed companies in all capitalization ranges in the media industry. The Adviser will weight these securities utilizing factors including, but not limited to the attractiveness of a security’s valuation and the potential for a catalyst or event that might surface underlying value in a particular security.  
Read More

MOGLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MOGLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.9% -19.0% 42.6% 62.16%
1 Yr -1.2% -25.4% 27.5% 56.76%
3 Yr -0.6%* -15.0% 7.2% 43.24%
5 Yr -3.9%* -6.5% 8.7% 79.31%
10 Yr N/A* -10.9% 6.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MOGLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.0% -49.3% -19.2% 51.43%
2021 2.7% -8.2% 12.1% 54.29%
2020 -0.2% -0.2% 13.4% 100.00%
2019 4.3% -1.2% 8.1% 35.29%
2018 -1.8% -5.6% -0.6% 37.04%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MOGLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.9% -23.7% 42.6% 48.65%
1 Yr -1.2% -25.4% 27.5% 43.24%
3 Yr -0.6%* -15.0% 17.6% 45.95%
5 Yr -3.9%* -6.5% 6.2% 77.78%
10 Yr N/A* -10.9% 9.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MOGLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.0% -49.3% -19.2% 51.43%
2021 2.7% -8.2% 12.1% 54.29%
2020 -0.2% -0.2% 13.4% 100.00%
2019 4.3% -1.2% 8.1% 35.29%
2018 -1.8% -5.4% -0.6% 37.04%

NAV & Total Return History

MOGLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MOGLX Category Low Category High MOGLX % Rank
Net Assets 4.81 M 4.47 M 13 B 89.19%
Number of Holdings 38 25 115 78.38%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.06 M 875 K 7.27 B 89.19%
Weighting of Top 10 57.29% 33.0% 78.0% 62.16%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. GCI Liberty Inc A 10.16%
  2. Liberty Braves Group C 8.36%
  3. Liberty Formula One Group A 8.27%
  4. Liberty SiriusXM Group C 8.13%
  5. Liberty Global PLC C 7.76%
  6. United States Treasury Bills 0.03951% 6.09%
  7. Liberty Broadband Corp C 5.07%
  8. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc Class A 4.62%
  9. Warner Bros.Discovery Inc C 4.21%
  10. Liberty Broadband Corp A 4.20%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MOGLX % Rank
Stocks 		91.08% 91.08% 100.08% 100.00%
Preferred Stocks 		5.04% 0.00% 5.04% 2.70%
Cash 		3.88% -0.08% 7.19% 18.92%
Other 		0.00% -2.87% 0.27% 81.08%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.39% 86.49%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 83.78%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MOGLX % Rank
Communication Services 		89.82% 21.07% 100.00% 59.46%
Financial Services 		3.20% 0.00% 6.60% 13.51%
Industrials 		2.78% 0.00% 2.78% 2.70%
Technology 		2.10% 0.00% 68.78% 81.08%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.10% 0.00% 14.61% 29.73%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 83.78%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 94.59%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 83.78%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 83.78%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.72% 86.49%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 83.78%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MOGLX % Rank
US 		72.05% 59.44% 99.95% 86.49%
Non US 		19.03% 0.00% 40.50% 18.92%

MOGLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MOGLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.95% 0.08% 3.95% 2.70%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.03% 1.00% 100.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.10% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

MOGLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MOGLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 2.00% 2.00% 100.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MOGLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 26.00% 4.00% 75.00% 53.13%

MOGLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MOGLX Category Low Category High MOGLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.12% 0.00% 2.57% 89.19%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MOGLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Semi-Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MOGLX Category Low Category High MOGLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.25% -1.68% 2.76% 67.57%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MOGLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MOGLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Marangi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2016

5.5

5.5%

Christopher J. Marangi joined GAMCO in 2003 as an equity research analyst responsible for companies in the Cable, Satellite and Entertainment sectors, Mr. Marangi's experience includes 5+ years with Wellspring and JPMorgan. Mr. Marangi graduated magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa with a B.A. in Political Economy from Williams College and holds an M.B.A. with honors from the Columbia Graduate School of Business

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
1.79 24.18 9.61 4.5

