Trending ETFs

MOFIX (Mutual Fund)

MOFIX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

7.4%

1 yr return

6.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.07 B

Holdings in Top 10

21.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.90%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 77.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MOFIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 4.35%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Mercer Opportunistic Fixed Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Mercer Funds
  • Inception Date
    Aug 21, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michal Wozniak

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in fixed income securities. If the Fund changes this investment policy, the Fund will notify shareholders at least 60 days in advance of the change. In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective of total return, the Fund invests primarily in fixed income securities of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers, including those in emerging and frontier markets. The Fund invests in various strategic and tactical global bond market opportunities without limitations in geography (developed and emerging markets), issuer type (government/public sector and corporate/private sector), quality (investment grade, below investment grade or unrated), and currency denomination (U.S. Dollar and foreign currencies). Fixed income securities in which the Fund will invest include all varieties of fixed-rate and floating-rate securities (including but not limited to those issued by central and local governments, government agency and affiliated institutions, corporate bonds, mortgage- and other asset-backed securities, and convertible securities). The Fund may invest in bank loans and loan participations and senior and subordinated debt securities. The Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in any combination of non-investment grade bonds (sometimes called “high yield” or “junk bonds”), bonds issued by issuers in emerging capital markets. A lesser portion of the Fund’s assets may be invested in securities in default or otherwise illiquid investments. The Fund may also invest in securities that are subject to resale restrictions such as those contained in Rule 144A promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Fund may invest in derivatives such as futures (including, among others, currency futures and interest rate futures), swaps (currency, interest rate, credit default, and total return), forwards, options (including, among others, exchange-traded and over-the-counter currency options), and credit-linked notes. The Fund may engage in transactions in derivatives for a variety of purposes, including hedging, risk management, efficient portfolio management, enhancing total returns, or as a substitute for taking a position in the underlying asset. Investments in derivatives may be applied toward meeting a requirement to invest in a particular kind of investment if the derivatives have economic characteristics similar to that investment.

MOFIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MOFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.4% -59.5% 0.9% N/A
1 Yr 6.7% -15.5% 19.7% 18.27%
3 Yr N/A* -4.3% 4.2% 6.97%
5 Yr N/A* -2.5% 4.1% 15.96%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 2.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MOFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.8% -15.2% 0.9% N/A
2021 N/A -10.9% 12.2% N/A
2020 N/A -10.8% 14.8% N/A
2019 N/A -15.3% 0.6% N/A
2018 N/A -44.4% 14.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MOFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.4% -59.5% 0.9% N/A
1 Yr 6.7% -16.6% 30.5% 15.64%
3 Yr N/A* -5.2% 10.9% 9.18%
5 Yr N/A* -2.8% 7.4% 17.01%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 3.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MOFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.8% -15.2% 0.9% N/A
2021 N/A -10.9% 12.2% N/A
2020 N/A -10.8% 14.8% N/A
2019 N/A -15.3% 3.8% N/A
2018 N/A -44.4% 14.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MOFIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MOFIX Category Low Category High MOFIX % Rank
Net Assets 1.07 B 74.5 K 14.7 B 32.84%
Number of Holdings 1362 4 4562 18.48%
Net Assets in Top 10 136 M -112 M 3.66 B 31.28%
Weighting of Top 10 21.68% 4.7% 100.0% 93.75%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 8.69%
  2. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 8.69%
  3. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 8.69%
  4. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 8.69%
  5. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 8.69%
  6. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 8.69%
  7. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 8.69%
  8. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 8.69%
  9. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 8.69%
  10. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 8.69%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MOFIX % Rank
Bonds 		91.55% 0.00% 220.33% 51.18%
Cash 		4.41% -130.07% 95.62% 64.93%
Convertible Bonds 		3.36% 0.00% 11.19% 19.43%
Preferred Stocks 		0.50% 0.00% 2.87% 1.42%
Stocks 		0.19% 0.00% 7.47% 15.17%
Other 		0.00% -9.71% 100.00% 61.61%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MOFIX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 91.33% 1.28%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 21.64% 2.56%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 7.69%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 11.80% 8.97%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 9.46% 41.03%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 35.90%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 78.21%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 56.19% 19.23%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 34.30% 21.79%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 27.00% 20.51%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 38.46%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MOFIX % Rank
US 		0.19% 0.00% 6.55% 11.85%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 1.77% 63.03%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MOFIX % Rank
Government 		45.99% 0.30% 99.47% 50.96%
Corporate 		40.82% 0.00% 98.62% 13.94%
Securitized 		7.54% 0.00% 52.02% 34.13%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.83% 0.00% 95.62% 62.50%
Derivative 		0.82% 0.00% 74.77% 48.08%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 7.95% 74.52%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MOFIX % Rank
Non US 		46.90% 0.00% 112.80% 80.09%
US 		44.65% -5.52% 107.53% 21.80%

MOFIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MOFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.90% 0.02% 3.65% 91.87%
Management Fee 0.78% 0.00% 2.08% 94.15%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.02% 0.01% 0.45% 3.08%

Sales Fees

MOFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.00% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MOFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 2.00% 2.00% 100.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MOFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 77.00% 6.00% 354.00% 68.64%

MOFIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MOFIX Category Low Category High MOFIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 17.40% 69.19%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MOFIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MOFIX Category Low Category High MOFIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.35% -1.08% 5.77% 1.96%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MOFIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

MOFIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michal Wozniak

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 04, 2018

3.99

4.0%

Michal Wozniak, CFA, Director and Portfolio Manager in BlackRock’s Emerging Markets Debt Team since November 2013; Portfolio Manager for the Emerging Markets Debt Team at Lombard Odier Investment Managers from 2011 to 2013; Portfolio Manager for the Emerging Markets Debt Team at JPMorgan Asset Management from 2009 to 2011; Portfolio Manager for the Emerging Markets Debt Team at Fortis Investments from 2007 to 2009. From 2002 until 2007 he was working in Credit Suisse Asset Management in Warsaw, initially as a portfolio manager and later heading the fixed income team. Michal started his professional career in 2000 as an equity analyst in ABN AMRO Asset Management. Mr. Wozniak earned a Masters in Finance and Banking from the Warsaw School of Economics in 2001.

Laurent Develay

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 04, 2018

3.99

4.0%

Laurent Develay, Director, is a portfolio manager on the Emerging Markets Debt team within BlackRock's Portfolio Management Group. He has responsibility for managing emerging market currencies and local debt investments. Prior to joining BlackRock in June 2012, Mr. Develay was a portfolio manager in the Emerging Markets Debt team at Fischer Francis Trees & Watts (FFTW, a BNP Paribas Investment Partner) with an alpha focus on EM currencies and regional research coverage of Latin America. Prior to the merger between BNP Paribas and Fortis, Mr. Develay was head of the currency and commodity trading team at Fortis Investments for five years in Paris and London with a strong focus on emerging markets currencies. Previously, Mr. Develay served as a currency trader at AXA Investment Managers where he started his career in 1999. Mr. Develay earned Master in Finance in 1996 from the E.S.L.S.C.A. in Paris and a Certificate in Finance from UC Berkeley Extension in 1998.

S. Leech

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 04, 2018

3.99

4.0%

– Western Asset Management Company, LLC – Chief Investment Officer, 1990– – Greenwich Capital Markets – Portfolio Manager, 1988–1990 – The First Boston Corporation – Fixed Income Manager, 1980–1988 – National Bank of Detroit – Portfolio Manager, 1977–1980 – The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, M.B.A., B.S., B.A., summa cum laude, 1972–1976

Michael Buchanan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 04, 2018

3.99

4.0%

– Western Asset Management Company, LLC – Deputy Chief Investment Officer, 2005– – Credit Suisse Asset Management – Managing Director, Head of U.S. Credit Products, 2003–2005 – Janus Capital Management – Executive Vice President, Portfolio Manager, 2003 – BlackRock Financial Management – Managing Director, Portfolio Manager, 1998–2003 – Conseco Capital Management – Vice President, Portfolio Manager, 1990–1998 – Brown University, B.A. – Chartered Financial Analyst

Thomas Fahey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 04, 2018

3.99

4.0%

Thomas Fahey has served as a co-portfolio manager for Loomis Sayles since 2015. Mr. Fahey, Vice President of Loomis Sayles, has over 22 years of investment industry experience and joined Loomis Sayles in 2010. Previously, Mr. Fahey was a senior portfolio manager and global bond strategist at Standish Mellon Asset Management. Mr. Fahey earned a B.A. from St. Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia and an M.A. from Concordia University in Quebec.

Annabel Rudebeck

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 04, 2018

3.99

4.0%

– Western Asset Management Company Limited – Head of Non-US Credit, 2016- – Rogge Global Partners – Senior Partner, Head of Global Investment Grade Credit, 2004-2016 – JP Morgan Securities – Associate, Credit Research, 1999-2003 – University of Cambridge, B.A. (Hons), M.A., Economics

Andrea DiCenso

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 04, 2018

3.99

4.0%

Ms. DiCenso, who is Vice President and Co-Portfolio Manager for the Credit Asset and World Credit Asset Strategies for Loomis Sayles has 15 years of investment industry experience and joined Loomis Sayles in 2006.

Mark Lindbloom

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 04, 2018

3.99

4.0%

– Western Asset Management Company, LLC – Portfolio Manager, 2005- – Citigroup Asset Management – Portfolio Manager, 1986-2005 – Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. – Portfolio Manager, 1981-1986 – New York Life Ins. – Analyst, 1978-1980 – Pace University, M.B.A. – Rider University, B.S.

Ian Sims

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 04, 2018

3.99

4.0%

Ian Sims is Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of Colchester Global Investors. Ian founded the firm in 1999 and is responsible for the strategic direction of the firm. Ian oversees the management of the firm’s assets globally as Chief Investment Officer and has final say on any investment matter. Ian has enjoyed a successful career in the field of global fixed income and currency investment management. Prior to Colchester, Ian was founder and Chief Investment Officer for Global Fixed Income at Delaware International Advisors, Ltd., subsequently renamed Mondrian, where he worked for nearly 10 years. His previous work experience includes fixed income portfolio management at Royal Bank of Canada and Hill Samuel Investment Advisers. Ian has authored a widely read publication on the use of real yields in global bond management. Ian holds a BSc in Economics from Leicester University and an MSc in Statistics from Newcastle University.

Amer Bisat

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2022

0.33

0.3%

Amer Bisat, PhD., Managing Director, is an Emerging Markets portfolio manager within BlackRock’s Americas Fixed Income Group. In this capacity, he works closely with the various portfolio managers in the group formulating and implementing investable emerging markets themes in local markets, FX, and sovereign and corporate credit spaces. Mr. Bisat’s service with the firm dates back to 2013. Prior to BlackRock, he was a partner in two macro hedge funds (Traxis and Rubicon), and held portfolio management responsibilities at UBS and Morgan Stanley Investment Management. Between 1991 and 1998, he was a senior economist at the International Monetary Fund where he helped negotiate high profile programs with Russia, Ukraine, and Egypt. Mr. Bisat has taught graduate level economics courses at Columbia University. He co-authored a book on globalization and academic and policy papers on growth and financial sector development issues. He is a trustee of a number of Middle Eastern cultural and art institutions and a member of the Council of Foreign Relations.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 28.31 6.8 3.67

