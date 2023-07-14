Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

6.3%

1 yr return

8.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.8%

Net Assets

$8.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

48.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$31.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.25%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 3.20%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MNRMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.41%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Manor Investment Funds Manor Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Manor Investment Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 25, 1995
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Morris

Fund Description

The Manor Fund invests primarily in the common stock of large corporations with an average market capitalization generally over $50 billion, when the advisor believes the shares are priced attractively relative to the earnings and financial strength of the company. The Fund generally holds individual investments for three to five years, but occasionally, securities may be sold within 12 months of purchase if circumstances of a particular company, industry, or the general market should change.

Read More

MNRMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MNRMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.3% -14.3% 35.6% 91.64%
1 Yr 8.7% -55.6% 38.6% 62.28%
3 Yr 8.4%* -28.0% 93.5% 27.70%
5 Yr 3.8%* -30.5% 97.0% 38.70%
10 Yr 3.5%* -18.8% 37.4% 47.28%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MNRMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.7% -64.5% 28.9% 10.62%
2021 11.9% -20.5% 152.6% 16.51%
2020 1.3% -13.9% 183.6% 86.52%
2019 6.8% -8.3% 8.9% 13.10%
2018 -5.2% -13.5% 12.6% 88.87%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MNRMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.3% -20.5% 35.6% 82.35%
1 Yr 8.7% -55.6% 40.3% 53.30%
3 Yr 8.4%* -28.0% 93.5% 27.88%
5 Yr 3.8%* -29.9% 97.0% 48.61%
10 Yr 6.5%* -13.5% 37.4% 53.67%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MNRMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.7% -64.5% 28.9% 10.70%
2021 11.9% -20.5% 152.6% 17.05%
2020 1.3% -13.9% 183.6% 86.44%
2019 6.8% -8.3% 8.9% 13.10%
2018 -5.2% -10.9% 12.6% 94.70%

NAV & Total Return History

MNRMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MNRMX Category Low Category High MNRMX % Rank
Net Assets 8.3 M 177 K 1.21 T 98.58%
Number of Holdings 29 2 4154 95.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.07 M 288 K 270 B 97.60%
Weighting of Top 10 48.24% 1.8% 106.2% 9.94%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Applied Materials Inc 6.45%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.58%
  3. Devon Energy Corp 5.56%
  4. Avery Dennison Corp 5.25%
  5. Anthem Inc 5.16%
  6. Charter Communications Inc Class A 4.75%
  7. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 4.40%
  8. D.R. Horton Inc 4.40%
  9. Microchip Technology Inc 4.28%
  10. Cummins Inc 4.22%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MNRMX % Rank
Stocks 		97.69% 0.00% 130.24% 73.14%
Cash 		2.31% -102.29% 100.00% 23.11%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 69.47%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 69.84%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 67.72%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 67.59%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MNRMX % Rank
Technology 		24.64% 0.00% 48.94% 42.69%
Healthcare 		14.17% 0.00% 60.70% 59.67%
Industrials 		12.13% 0.00% 29.90% 17.05%
Financial Services 		11.61% 0.00% 55.59% 83.26%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.71% 0.00% 30.33% 51.22%
Energy 		9.38% 0.00% 41.64% 3.58%
Communication Services 		6.59% 0.00% 27.94% 75.65%
Consumer Defense 		5.72% 0.00% 47.71% 78.69%
Real Estate 		3.79% 0.00% 31.91% 18.57%
Utilities 		1.26% 0.00% 20.91% 75.80%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 25.70% 99.01%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MNRMX % Rank
US 		95.38% 0.00% 127.77% 59.41%
Non US 		2.31% 0.00% 32.38% 45.54%

MNRMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MNRMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.25% 0.01% 49.27% 24.37%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 2.00% 89.47%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.50% 0.00% 0.85% 98.71%

Sales Fees

MNRMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MNRMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MNRMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 3.20% 0.00% 496.00% 5.60%

MNRMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MNRMX Category Low Category High MNRMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.01% 0.00% 24.20% 84.56%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MNRMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MNRMX Category Low Category High MNRMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.41% -54.00% 6.06% 66.59%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MNRMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

MNRMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Morris

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 25, 1995

26.7

26.7%

Dan Morris, founder and President of Morris Capital Advisors, Inc., has been managing client assets since 1979. Prior to starting Morris Capital Advisors, Inc., Dan was a founding partner of Consistent Asset Management Company, an institutional investment advisor, managing more than $1 billion for client throughout the United States. Previously, Dan was a Senior Portfolio Manager for institutional clients at the Wilmington Trust Company and a Financial Analyst with the Penn Central Corporation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

