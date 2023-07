The Bond Fund invests primarily in income producing securities issued by the U.S. Government or Agencies of the U.S. Government, such as U.S. Treasury bills, notes and bonds, or securities issued by GNMA, FNMA and FHLB. The Bond Fund generally maintains an average maturity of three to seven years, depending upon the interest rate and economic environment, but occasionally, securities may be sold within 12 months of purchase if circumstances of a particular company, industry, or the general market should change.