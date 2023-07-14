Home
Trending ETFs

MNNCX (Mutual Fund)

MNNCX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

18.3%

1 yr return

-1.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.4%

Net Assets

$413 M

Holdings in Top 10

31.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$32.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.32%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 70.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MNNCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.00%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Victory Munder Multi-Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Victory Capital
  • Inception Date
    Nov 03, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Gura

Fund Description

The Adviser pursues the Fund’s investment objective by identifying secular growth trends and investing in equity securities of companies the Adviser believes will benefit from these trends. The Fund invests in companies with market capitalization of $1 billion and above.In selecting individual securities for the Fund, the Adviser employs a bottom-up analysis, which involves a thorough review of a company’s products and services, competitive positioning, balance sheet and financial stability. In addition, in selecting securities for the Fund, the Adviser attempts to identify and evaluate underlying growth drivers for each company and to arrive at a projected fair value for the company’s equity securities.As a result of the Fund’s focus on secular growth trends, a significant portion of the Fund’s assets may be invested in one or more sectors, including the information technology sector, industries, and types of companies that the Adviser believes have significant growth opportunities and exhibit attractive long-term growth characteristics.Although the Fund will be invested primarily in domestic securities, up to 25% of the Fund’s assets may be invested in foreign securities, including depositary receipts such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”).
Read More

MNNCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MNNCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.3% -14.3% 35.6% 20.57%
1 Yr -1.4% -55.6% 38.6% 93.39%
3 Yr 1.8%* -28.0% 93.5% 75.74%
5 Yr -3.4%* -30.5% 97.0% 87.29%
10 Yr 1.1%* -18.8% 37.4% 66.78%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MNNCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.0% -64.5% 28.9% 95.98%
2021 7.8% -20.5% 152.6% 52.87%
2020 3.3% -13.9% 183.6% 59.56%
2019 5.4% -8.3% 8.9% 47.51%
2018 -7.4% -13.5% 12.6% 97.08%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MNNCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.3% -20.5% 35.6% 17.65%
1 Yr -1.4% -55.6% 40.3% 88.81%
3 Yr 1.8%* -28.0% 93.5% 76.04%
5 Yr -3.4%* -29.9% 97.0% 90.19%
10 Yr 4.1%* -13.5% 37.4% 74.82%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MNNCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.0% -64.5% 28.9% 95.98%
2021 7.8% -20.5% 152.6% 53.33%
2020 3.3% -13.9% 183.6% 59.48%
2019 5.4% -8.3% 8.9% 48.01%
2018 -7.4% -10.9% 12.6% 99.47%

NAV & Total Return History

MNNCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MNNCX Category Low Category High MNNCX % Rank
Net Assets 413 M 177 K 1.21 T 67.29%
Number of Holdings 76 2 4154 63.32%
Net Assets in Top 10 144 M 288 K 270 B 67.74%
Weighting of Top 10 31.82% 1.8% 106.2% 49.54%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 6.67%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.28%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 5.04%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 3.17%
  5. NVIDIA Corp 3.10%
  6. Broadcom Inc 2.11%
  7. JPMorgan Chase & Co 2.03%
  8. PepsiCo Inc 1.99%
  9. AbbVie Inc 1.95%
  10. Tesla Inc 1.95%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MNNCX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 0.00% 130.24% 6.30%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 69.32%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 69.69%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 67.57%
Cash 		0.00% -102.29% 100.00% 92.20%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 67.44%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MNNCX % Rank
Technology 		28.90% 0.00% 48.94% 7.61%
Healthcare 		13.49% 0.00% 60.70% 74.20%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.26% 0.00% 30.33% 10.12%
Financial Services 		12.18% 0.00% 55.59% 77.47%
Communication Services 		8.33% 0.00% 27.94% 53.27%
Energy 		8.05% 0.00% 41.64% 6.16%
Industrials 		7.44% 0.00% 29.90% 86.30%
Consumer Defense 		4.33% 0.00% 47.71% 89.88%
Real Estate 		2.18% 0.00% 31.91% 65.83%
Basic Materials 		1.79% 0.00% 25.70% 81.43%
Utilities 		0.05% 0.00% 20.91% 84.47%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MNNCX % Rank
US 		96.44% 0.00% 127.77% 52.14%
Non US 		3.56% 0.00% 32.38% 32.86%

MNNCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MNNCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.32% 0.01% 49.27% 3.30%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 2.00% 89.40%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 94.59%
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.00% 0.85% 54.12%

Sales Fees

MNNCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 70.00%

Trading Fees

MNNCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MNNCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 70.00% 0.00% 496.00% 86.15%

MNNCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MNNCX Category Low Category High MNNCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.20% 47.73%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MNNCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MNNCX Category Low Category High MNNCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.00% -54.00% 6.06% 98.93%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MNNCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MNNCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Gura

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 30, 2010

11.59

11.6%

Michael P. Gura is a Senior Portfolio Manager/Analyst of Victory Capital Management and has been with the firm since 2014. From 1995-2014, Michael was an investment professional with Munder Capital Management, which was acquired by Victory Capital Management in 2014. He joined Munder Capital in 1995 as a senior equity research analyst in a merger with the investment management division of Comerica Bank. Michael received a B.B.A. and an M.S. in finance with distinction from Walsh College. He is a CFA® charterholder and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Detroit.

Tony Dong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 12, 2015

7.3

7.3%

Tony Y. Dong is the Chief Investment Officer of Munder and has been with Munder Capital Management since 2014. Prior to that, Mr. Dong was Vice Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of Munder Capital Management, where he was employed since 1988. Prior to Munder, he was a portfolio manager and research analyst at Manufacturers National Bank. Mr. Dong holds a B.B.A. (with distinction) from the University of Michigan and an MBA in finance from Wayne State University. Mr. Dong is a CFA charterholder.

Robert Crosby

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Robert E. Crosby is a Senior Portfolio Manager of Munder and has been with the Victory Capital Management Inc. since 2014. Prior to that, Mr. Crosby was a Senior Portfolio Manager of Munder Capital Management, where he held various positions since 1993. Mr. Crosby is a CFA charterholder. Mr. Crosby received a B.A. in economics from the University of Missouri and an M.S. in economics and finance from Murray State University

Gavin Hayman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Gavin rejoined Munder Capital in February 2010. He analyzes equity securities for the mid-capitalization core growth, mid-cap growth, focused mid-cap growth and small-cap/mid-cap blend equity strategies. He also assists with portfolio strategy, sector analysis, stock selection, and the monitoring of companies owned in the portfolio. Prior to rejoining the firm, Gavin was Director of Research at Telemus Capital Partners, a high-net-worth management company. Before that, he was an Institutional Sales Manager at AXA Framlington Investment Managers Group. Prior to that, Gavin served as International Product Manager for the Munder Framlington investment strategies. Before the Munder Framlington assignment, Gavin was a regional manager for Framlington Group, where he promoted all of the investment vehicles offered by the firm. In total, Gavin has 18 years of investment industry experience. He holds an honors degree in Law from the University of Central Lancashire, is a CFA® charterholder, and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

