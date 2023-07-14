The Adviser pursues the Fund’s investment objective by identifying secular growth trends and investing in equity securities of companies the Adviser believes will benefit from these trends. The Fund invests in companies with market capitalization of $1 billion and above.

In selecting individual securities for the Fund, the Adviser employs a bottom-up analysis, which involves a thorough review of a company’s products and services, competitive positioning, balance sheet and financial stability. In addition, in selecting securities for the Fund, the Adviser attempts to identify and evaluate underlying growth drivers for each company and to arrive at a projected fair value for the company’s equity securities.

As a result of the Fund’s focus on secular growth trends, a significant portion of the Fund’s assets may be invested in one or more sectors, including the information technology sector, industries, and types of companies that the Adviser believes have significant growth opportunities and exhibit attractive long-term growth characteristics.

Although the Fund will be invested primarily in domestic securities, up to 25% of the Fund’s assets may be invested in foreign securities, including depositary receipts such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”).