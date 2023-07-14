The Advisor seeks to balance conflicting goals of growth of capital and preservation of capital in order to generate a more stable rate of return for this portfolio relative to an investment in the general stock market.

The Series invests primarily in common stocks and intermediate to long-term fixed income securities. The Series may invest in U.S. and foreign stocks, including those in emerging markets, American Depository Receipts (ADRs), and derivative instruments (as described below). The Series may invest in stocks of small-, large-, or mid-size companies. In the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the Series invests primarily in U.S. Treasury securities, and U.S. and foreign mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities and corporate bonds. The Series invests primarily in fixed income securities with maturities of 5 to 10 years but may invest in securities of any maturity. The Series invests primarily in investment grade securities, those securities rated BBB- or above by S&P or Baa3 or above by Moody’s (or determined to be of equivalent quality by the Advisor), but may also invest in non-investment grade securities (junk bonds). There are no prescribed limits on the sector allocations of the Series’ investments and, from time to time, the Series may focus its investments in one or more sectors.

When the Advisor wishes to purchase or sell a security at a specified price, it may seek to generate additional gains for the Series by writing (selling) options on the underlying security.

In addition, the Series may buy and sell futures contracts based on fixed income securities, interest rates, and currencies, to seek to enhance returns, manage duration, hedge interest rate risk, and reduce volatility.

The Advisor will consider selling a security if:

•it no longer fits the Series’ investment strategies or valuation discipline;

•it has reached the Advisor’s target sell price; or

•a more attractive investment opportunity is identified.

The words “Moderate Term” in the Series’ name describe the investment horizon of those investors who may want to consider investing in the Series and do not reflect the Series’ maturity restrictions with respect to its investments in fixed income securities.

Please see the “More Information About the Series’ Principal Investment Strategies and Principal Risks” section of the prospectus for the historical high and low equity exposures of the Series.