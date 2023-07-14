Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
6.6%
1 yr return
43.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.0%
Net Assets
$441 M
Holdings in Top 10
31.4%
Expense Ratio 1.26%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 74.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Advisor seeks to balance conflicting goals of growth of capital and preservation of capital in order to generate a more stable rate of return for this portfolio relative to an investment in the general stock market.
The Series invests primarily in common stocks and intermediate to long-term fixed income securities. The Series may invest in U.S. and foreign stocks, including those in emerging markets, American Depository Receipts (ADRs), and derivative instruments (as described below). The Series may invest in stocks of small-, large-, or mid-size companies. In the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the Series invests primarily in U.S. Treasury securities, and U.S. and foreign mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities and corporate bonds. The Series invests primarily in fixed income securities with maturities of 5 to 10 years but may invest in securities of any maturity. The Series invests primarily in investment grade securities, those securities rated BBB- or above by S&P or Baa3 or above by Moody’s (or determined to be of equivalent quality by the Advisor), but may also invest in non-investment grade securities (junk bonds). There are no prescribed limits on the sector allocations of the Series’ investments and, from time to time, the Series may focus its investments in one or more sectors.
When the Advisor wishes to purchase or sell a security at a specified price, it may seek to generate additional gains for the Series by writing (selling) options on the underlying security.
In addition, the Series may buy and sell futures contracts based on fixed income securities, interest rates, and currencies, to seek to enhance returns, manage duration, hedge interest rate risk, and reduce volatility.
The Advisor will consider selling a security if:
•it no longer fits the Series’ investment strategies or valuation discipline;
•it has reached the Advisor’s target sell price; or
•a more attractive investment opportunity is identified.
The words “Moderate Term” in the Series’ name describe the investment horizon of those investors who may want to consider investing in the Series and do not reflect the Series’ maturity restrictions with respect to its investments in fixed income securities.
Please see the “More Information About the Series’ Principal Investment Strategies and Principal Risks” section of the prospectus for the historical high and low equity exposures of the Series.
|Period
|MNMRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.6%
|-8.1%
|18.8%
|16.48%
|1 Yr
|43.4%
|-10.0%
|54.2%
|1.35%
|3 Yr
|7.4%*
|-6.8%
|9.7%
|1.20%
|5 Yr
|5.0%*
|-6.5%
|6.1%
|1.02%
|10 Yr
|1.7%*
|-4.5%
|5.3%
|5.26%
* Annualized
|Period
|MNMRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|17.6%
|-35.0%
|33.6%
|1.37%
|2021
|-0.7%
|-5.9%
|7.0%
|86.89%
|2020
|1.8%
|-3.6%
|12.1%
|40.10%
|2019
|2.3%
|-2.5%
|5.1%
|61.87%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-4.8%
|-0.6%
|62.40%
|MNMRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MNMRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|441 M
|130 K
|62.8 B
|58.07%
|Number of Holdings
|409
|3
|25236
|30.16%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|139 M
|125 K
|11 B
|70.52%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.40%
|6.3%
|100.0%
|79.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MNMRX % Rank
|Bonds
|54.20%
|11.31%
|89.41%
|45.25%
|Stocks
|38.79%
|3.48%
|51.81%
|45.02%
|Cash
|6.21%
|-35.68%
|69.40%
|38.10%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.54%
|0.00%
|71.77%
|79.14%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.20%
|0.00%
|21.95%
|48.98%
|Other
|0.06%
|-4.68%
|21.77%
|48.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MNMRX % Rank
|Healthcare
|16.87%
|0.00%
|24.25%
|5.71%
|Financial Services
|14.47%
|0.00%
|83.50%
|55.25%
|Consumer Defense
|13.03%
|0.00%
|51.19%
|6.39%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.04%
|0.00%
|14.20%
|5.48%
|Technology
|10.92%
|0.22%
|27.92%
|82.42%
|Communication Services
|9.19%
|0.00%
|11.11%
|6.62%
|Industrials
|8.59%
|0.14%
|17.90%
|85.16%
|Real Estate
|8.55%
|0.00%
|43.16%
|21.92%
|Basic Materials
|6.02%
|0.00%
|32.82%
|9.82%
|Energy
|0.32%
|0.00%
|62.93%
|96.58%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.33%
|98.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MNMRX % Rank
|US
|29.28%
|3.48%
|51.08%
|34.92%
|Non US
|9.51%
|0.00%
|25.18%
|57.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MNMRX % Rank
|Government
|36.12%
|0.00%
|94.29%
|34.01%
|Securitized
|27.79%
|0.00%
|52.08%
|13.61%
|Corporate
|23.41%
|0.00%
|96.66%
|73.70%
|Cash & Equivalents
|10.76%
|0.15%
|71.66%
|49.89%
|Municipal
|1.91%
|0.00%
|99.85%
|14.74%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.44%
|91.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MNMRX % Rank
|US
|49.19%
|9.98%
|83.14%
|28.12%
|Non US
|5.01%
|0.00%
|30.21%
|78.00%
|MNMRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.26%
|0.01%
|13.45%
|17.58%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|88.76%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|70.00%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|1.54%
|MNMRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MNMRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MNMRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|74.00%
|2.00%
|380.00%
|88.05%
|MNMRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MNMRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.63%
|0.00%
|6.08%
|95.29%
|MNMRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|MNMRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MNMRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.39%
|-1.22%
|6.83%
|95.91%
|MNMRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 15, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2018
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2013
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2012
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2011
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2011
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2010
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 15, 1993
28.73
28.7%
Marc Tommasi is the Chief Investment Strategist, Head of the Non-U.S. Equity Core Team, and member of both the Global Core and the U.S. Equity Core Teams at Manning & Napier. As Chief Investment Strategist, Marc oversees the coordination of the firm's overview among the various groups involved in top-down research. Specifically, he is responsible for the macro overviews of all countries we may invest in.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 18, 2002
19.63
19.6%
Christian Andreach is Co-Head of Equities; Managing Director, Consumer Group; Head of U.S. Equity Core Team; member of the firm's Investment Policy Group; and a member of the Global and Non-U.S. Equity Core Teams. As Managing Director, Christian is responsible for analytical coverage of stocks within the Consumer sector and oversight of analysts in that group. As Head of the U.S. Equity Core Team and member of the Global and Non-U.S. Equity Core Teams, Christian votes on stock recommendations made for our bottom-up, U.S. equity, global equity, non-U.S. equity, and multi-asset class portfolios.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2012
10.42
10.4%
Ebrahim Busheri is the Director of Investments at Manning & Napier. Over his firm tenure, spanning from 1988 to 2001 and again from 2011 through present day, Ebrahim has held positions as Head of Emerging Growth Group; Head of Technology Group; Head of Consumer Group; and Director of Research. During his hiatus from Manning & Napier he worked as the Director of Investments at W.P. Stewart and as a Consultant for Heritage Capital. Ebrahim earned his BA in Accounting and Economics from Muskingum College and his MBA in Finance from the University of Rochester. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 07, 2015
7.15
7.2%
Marc Bushallow is the Managing Director of Fixed Income at Manning & Napier. Prior to becoming Managing Director, Marc was a Senior Analyst in the Fixed Income Group, concentrating on analysis of below investment-grade corporate bonds. He also spent some time at the firm as an Assistant performing quantitative and macroeconomic research. Today, Marc works on economic overviews and the top-down positioning of the firm's fixed income portfolios. He oversees the firm's high-yield, nontraditional, and core fixed income strategies, and is also a member of the firm's Investment Policy Group. Marc joined Manning & Napier in 1999 and left to pursue a master's degree in 2002, returning to the firm in 2008. Before returning to Manning & Napier, Marc spent four years at Barclays Capital, gaining sell-side experience requiring the evaluation and recommendation of high-yield credit, including both cash and derivative products. He acquired and applied detailed understanding of new issue syndication, trading, bond structure and covenants, etc. During that time, Marc and his team were two-time runners-up in the Institutional Investor All-Europe Fixed-Income Research Team poll for High-Yield Consumer Products. Marc earned his BA in Economics from the State University of New York at Geneseo and his MSc in Economics from the London School of Economics & Political Science. He is also a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|28.73
|6.41
|2.41
