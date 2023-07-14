Home
Manning & Napier Pro-Blend Conservative Term Series

mutual fund
MNCWX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.64 -0.03 -0.24%
primary theme
U.S. Conservative/Balanced Allocation
share class
S (EXDAX) Primary Inst (MNCIX) C (MNCCX) Retirement (MNCRX) Other (MNCWX)
Vitals

YTD Return

4.4%

1 yr return

-0.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$453 M

Holdings in Top 10

41.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.52%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 73.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MNCWX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.92%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Manning & Napier Pro-Blend Conservative Term Series
  • Fund Family Name
    Manning & Napier
  • Inception Date
    Apr 01, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Marc Tommasi

Fund Description

In pursuit of the Series’ primary goal, the Advisor seeks to protect capital while generating income and seeking growth opportunities as secondary priorities.

The Series invests primarily in fixed income securities, including U.S. Treasury securities and U.S. and foreign mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities and corporate bonds. The Series invests primarily in fixed income securities with short- to

intermediate-term maturities of 3 to 5 years but may also invest in longer term securities (such as bonds with maturities of 10 years or more). The Series invests primarily in investment grade securities, those securities rated BBB- or above by S&P or Baa3 or above by Moody’s (or determined to be of equivalent quality by the Advisor), but may also invest in non-investment grade securities (junk bonds). The Series may also invest in U.S. and foreign stocks, including those in emerging markets, American Depository Receipts (ADRs), and derivative instruments (as described below). There are no prescribed limits on the sector allocations of the Series’ investments and, from time to time, the Series may focus its investments in one or more sectors.

The Series may invest in stocks of small-, large-, or mid-size companies, and the Series’ investments in stocks may be focused on dividend-paying common stocks. With respect to the portion of the Series that is invested in dividend-paying common stocks, the Advisor uses a systematic process to construct a portfolio consisting primarily of companies trading on U.S. stock exchanges that it believes will provide competitive returns consistent with the broad equity market while also providing a level of capital protection during sustained market downturns. The Series may also invest in securities of U.S. and foreign issuers in the real estate industry, including equity and mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate operating companies (REOCs).

When the Advisor wishes to purchase or sell a security at a specified price, it may seek to generate additional gains for the Series by writing (selling) options on the underlying security.

In addition, the Series may buy and sell futures contracts based on fixed income securities, interest rates, and currencies, to seek to enhance returns, manage duration, hedge interest rate risk, and reduce volatility.

The Advisor will consider selling a security if:

it no longer fits the Series’ investment strategies or valuation discipline;

it has reached the Advisor’s target sell price; or

a more attractive investment opportunity is identified.

The words “Conservative Term” in the Series’ name describe the investment horizon of those investors who may want to consider investing in the Series and do not reflect the Series’ maturity restrictions with respect to its investments in fixed income securities.

Please see the “More Information About the Series’ Principal Investment Strategies and Principal Risks” section of the prospectus for the historical high and low equity exposures of the Series.

MNCWX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MNCWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.4% -8.1% 18.8% 60.05%
1 Yr -0.6% -10.0% 54.2% 74.27%
3 Yr -4.5%* -6.8% 9.7% 90.65%
5 Yr N/A* -6.5% 6.1% 39.57%
10 Yr N/A* -4.5% 5.3% 74.65%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MNCWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.3% -35.0% 33.6% 21.05%
2021 -0.1% -5.9% 7.0% 74.47%
2020 0.1% -3.6% 12.1% 85.89%
2019 N/A -2.5% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.8% -0.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MNCWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.4% -11.0% 18.8% 59.14%
1 Yr -0.6% -10.0% 54.2% 72.91%
3 Yr -4.5%* -6.8% 9.7% 90.60%
5 Yr N/A* -6.5% 7.5% 37.01%
10 Yr N/A* -4.5% 6.0% 71.12%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MNCWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.3% -35.0% 33.6% 21.05%
2021 -0.1% -5.9% 14.7% 74.47%
2020 0.1% -3.6% 12.1% 85.89%
2019 N/A -2.5% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.8% -0.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MNCWX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MNCWX Category Low Category High MNCWX % Rank
Net Assets 453 M 130 K 62.8 B 56.05%
Number of Holdings 420 3 25236 27.44%
Net Assets in Top 10 186 M 125 K 11 B 62.59%
Weighting of Top 10 41.01% 6.3% 100.0% 67.61%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 2.5% 8.97%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 2.125% 8.97%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 1.625% 8.06%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 2.62% 4.91%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 1.75% 4.61%
  6. Dreyfus Government Cash Mgmt Instl 4.54%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 2.38% 4.00%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 0.4% 3.57%
  9. Federal National Mortgage Association 0.75% 2.94%
  10. United States Treasury Bonds 2% 2.93%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MNCWX % Rank
Bonds 		75.83% 11.31% 89.41% 3.62%
Stocks 		18.42% 3.48% 51.81% 94.57%
Cash 		4.82% -35.68% 69.40% 58.73%
Convertible Bonds 		0.71% 0.00% 71.77% 61.68%
Preferred Stocks 		0.20% 0.00% 21.95% 46.94%
Other 		0.03% -4.68% 21.77% 54.65%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MNCWX % Rank
Healthcare 		17.10% 0.00% 24.25% 3.88%
Financial Services 		14.15% 0.00% 83.50% 60.50%
Consumer Defense 		13.27% 0.00% 51.19% 4.57%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.79% 0.00% 14.20% 13.47%
Technology 		10.81% 0.22% 27.92% 82.88%
Communication Services 		9.42% 0.00% 11.11% 4.34%
Real Estate 		8.80% 0.00% 43.16% 19.18%
Industrials 		8.60% 0.14% 17.90% 83.33%
Basic Materials 		5.75% 0.00% 32.82% 12.33%
Energy 		0.31% 0.00% 62.93% 97.03%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 48.33% 96.12%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MNCWX % Rank
US 		14.04% 3.48% 51.08% 92.52%
Non US 		4.38% 0.00% 25.18% 83.67%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MNCWX % Rank
Government 		40.09% 0.00% 94.29% 24.04%
Securitized 		28.08% 0.00% 52.08% 11.56%
Corporate 		23.97% 0.00% 96.66% 69.61%
Cash & Equivalents 		6.19% 0.15% 71.66% 82.09%
Municipal 		1.67% 0.00% 99.85% 15.19%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 27.44% 64.17%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MNCWX % Rank
US 		68.88% 9.98% 83.14% 2.27%
Non US 		6.95% 0.00% 30.21% 54.20%

MNCWX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MNCWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.52% 0.01% 13.45% 65.53%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.25% 61.35%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

MNCWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MNCWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MNCWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 73.00% 2.00% 380.00% 86.10%

MNCWX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MNCWX Category Low Category High MNCWX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.23% 0.00% 6.08% 82.96%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MNCWX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MNCWX Category Low Category High MNCWX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.92% -1.22% 6.83% 41.14%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MNCWX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

MNCWX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Marc Tommasi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 1995

26.6

26.6%

Marc Tommasi is the Chief Investment Strategist, Head of the Non-U.S. Equity Core Team, and member of both the Global Core and the U.S. Equity Core Teams at Manning & Napier. As Chief Investment Strategist, Marc oversees the coordination of the firm's overview among the various groups involved in top-down research. Specifically, he is responsible for the macro overviews of all countries we may invest in.

Christian Andreach

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 18, 2002

19.63

19.6%

Christian Andreach is Co-Head of Equities; Managing Director, Consumer Group; Head of U.S. Equity Core Team; member of the firm's Investment Policy Group; and a member of the Global and Non-U.S. Equity Core Teams. As Managing Director, Christian is responsible for analytical coverage of stocks within the Consumer sector and oversight of analysts in that group. As Head of the U.S. Equity Core Team and member of the Global and Non-U.S. Equity Core Teams, Christian votes on stock recommendations made for our bottom-up, U.S. equity, global equity, non-U.S. equity, and multi-asset class portfolios.

Ebrahim Busheri

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2012

10.42

10.4%

Ebrahim Busheri is the Director of Investments at Manning & Napier. Over his firm tenure, spanning from 1988 to 2001 and again from 2011 through present day, Ebrahim has held positions as Head of Emerging Growth Group; Head of Technology Group; Head of Consumer Group; and Director of Research. During his hiatus from Manning & Napier he worked as the Director of Investments at W.P. Stewart and as a Consultant for Heritage Capital. Ebrahim earned his BA in Accounting and Economics from Muskingum College and his MBA in Finance from the University of Rochester. He is a CFA charterholder.

Marc Bushallow

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 07, 2015

7.15

7.2%

Marc Bushallow is the Managing Director of Fixed Income at Manning & Napier. Prior to becoming Managing Director, Marc was a Senior Analyst in the Fixed Income Group, concentrating on analysis of below investment-grade corporate bonds. He also spent some time at the firm as an Assistant performing quantitative and macroeconomic research. Today, Marc works on economic overviews and the top-down positioning of the firm's fixed income portfolios. He oversees the firm's high-yield, nontraditional, and core fixed income strategies, and is also a member of the firm's Investment Policy Group. Marc joined Manning & Napier in 1999 and left to pursue a master's degree in 2002, returning to the firm in 2008. Before returning to Manning & Napier, Marc spent four years at Barclays Capital, gaining sell-side experience requiring the evaluation and recommendation of high-yield credit, including both cash and derivative products. He acquired and applied detailed understanding of new issue syndication, trading, bond structure and covenants, etc. During that time, Marc and his team were two-time runners-up in the Institutional Investor All-Europe Fixed-Income Research Team poll for High-Yield Consumer Products. Marc earned his BA in Economics from the State University of New York at Geneseo and his MSc in Economics from the London School of Economics & Political Science. He is also a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.73 6.41 2.41

