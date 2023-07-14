In pursuit of the Series’ primary goal, the Advisor seeks to protect capital while generating income and seeking growth opportunities as secondary priorities.

The Series invests primarily in fixed income securities, including U.S. Treasury securities and U.S. and foreign mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities and corporate bonds. The Series invests primarily in fixed income securities with short- to

intermediate-term maturities of 3 to 5 years but may also invest in longer term securities (such as bonds with maturities of 10 years or more). The Series invests primarily in investment grade securities, those securities rated BBB- or above by S&P or Baa3 or above by Moody’s (or determined to be of equivalent quality by the Advisor), but may also invest in non-investment grade securities (junk bonds). The Series may also invest in U.S. and foreign stocks, including those in emerging markets, American Depository Receipts (ADRs), and derivative instruments (as described below). There are no prescribed limits on the sector allocations of the Series’ investments and, from time to time, the Series may focus its investments in one or more sectors.

The Series may invest in stocks of small-, large-, or mid-size companies, and the Series’ investments in stocks may be focused on dividend-paying common stocks. With respect to the portion of the Series that is invested in dividend-paying common stocks, the Advisor uses a systematic process to construct a portfolio consisting primarily of companies trading on U.S. stock exchanges that it believes will provide competitive returns consistent with the broad equity market while also providing a level of capital protection during sustained market downturns. The Series may also invest in securities of U.S. and foreign issuers in the real estate industry, including equity and mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate operating companies (REOCs).

When the Advisor wishes to purchase or sell a security at a specified price, it may seek to generate additional gains for the Series by writing (selling) options on the underlying security.

In addition, the Series may buy and sell futures contracts based on fixed income securities, interest rates, and currencies, to seek to enhance returns, manage duration, hedge interest rate risk, and reduce volatility.

The Advisor will consider selling a security if:

•it no longer fits the Series’ investment strategies or valuation discipline;

•it has reached the Advisor’s target sell price; or

•a more attractive investment opportunity is identified.

The words “Conservative Term” in the Series’ name describe the investment horizon of those investors who may want to consider investing in the Series and do not reflect the Series’ maturity restrictions with respect to its investments in fixed income securities.

Please see the “More Information About the Series’ Principal Investment Strategies and Principal Risks” section of the prospectus for the historical high and low equity exposures of the Series.