The Fund invests principally in equity securities (such as common stock) issued by non-U.S. companies of any capitalization, located in the world’s developed and emerging capital markets. The Fund employs a “core equity” investment strategy that seeks to meet the Fund’s investment objective by investing in both growth- and value-oriented equity securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in the equity securities of non-U.S. companies. (If the Fund changes this investment policy, the Fund will notify shareholders at least 60 days in advance of the change.) For purposes of the 80% test, equity securities include securities such as common stock, preferred stock, and other securities that are not debt securities, cash or cash equivalents.

Certain subadvisers may employ a quantitative investment process in seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, which may lead to higher than expected portfolio turnover for the Fund.

Securities of non-U.S. companies generally include all securities included in the Fund’s benchmark index. In addition, securities of non-U.S. companies may include: (a) securities of companies that are organized under the laws of, or maintain their principal places of business in, countries other than the United States; (b) securities for which the principal trading market is in a country other than the United States; (c) securities issued or guaranteed by the government of a country other than the United States, such government’s agencies or instrumentalities, or the central bank of such country; (d) securities denominated in the currency issued by a country other than the United States; (e) securities of companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in countries other than the United States or have at least 50% of their assets in countries other than the United States; (f) equity securities of companies in countries other than the United States, in the form of depositary receipts; or (g) securities issued by pooled investment vehicles that invest primarily in securities or derivative instruments that derive their value from securities of non-U.S. companies. The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, such as forward contracts and exchange-listed equity futures contracts, to gain market exposure on cash balances or to reduce market exposure in anticipation of liquidity needs or to increase or decrease currency exposure. Investments in derivatives may be applied toward meeting a requirement to invest in a particular kind of investment if the derivatives have economic characteristics similar to that investment.