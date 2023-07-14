Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
14.2%
1 yr return
18.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$3.52 B
Holdings in Top 10
14.2%
Expense Ratio 1.01%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 57.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund invests principally in equity securities (such as common stock) issued by non-U.S. companies of any capitalization, located in the world’s developed and emerging capital markets. The Fund employs a “core equity” investment strategy that seeks to meet the Fund’s investment objective by investing in both growth- and value-oriented equity securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in the equity securities of non-U.S. companies. (If the Fund changes this investment policy, the Fund will notify shareholders at least 60 days in advance of the change.) For purposes of the 80% test, equity securities include securities such as common stock, preferred stock, and other securities that are not debt securities, cash or cash equivalents.
Certain subadvisers may employ a quantitative investment process in seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, which may lead to higher than expected portfolio turnover for the Fund.
Securities of non-U.S. companies generally include all securities included in the Fund’s benchmark index. In addition, securities of non-U.S. companies may include: (a) securities of companies that are organized under the laws of, or maintain their principal places of business in, countries other than the United States; (b) securities for which the principal trading market is in a country other than the United States; (c) securities issued or guaranteed by the government of a country other than the United States, such government’s agencies or instrumentalities, or the central bank of such country; (d) securities denominated in the currency issued by a country other than the United States; (e) securities of companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in countries other than the United States or have at least 50% of their assets in countries other than the United States; (f) equity securities of companies in countries other than the United States, in the form of depositary receipts; or (g) securities issued by pooled investment vehicles that invest primarily in securities or derivative instruments that derive their value from securities of non-U.S. companies. The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, such as forward contracts and exchange-listed equity futures contracts, to gain market exposure on cash balances or to reduce market exposure in anticipation of liquidity needs or to increase or decrease currency exposure. Investments in derivatives may be applied toward meeting a requirement to invest in a particular kind of investment if the derivatives have economic characteristics similar to that investment.
|Period
|MNCSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.2%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|33.76%
|1 Yr
|18.1%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|47.46%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|21.01%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|12.52%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|4.17%
* Annualized
|Period
|MNCSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.4%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|71.49%
|2021
|N/A
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
|MNCSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MNCSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.52 B
|1.02 M
|369 B
|21.71%
|Number of Holdings
|647
|1
|10801
|19.04%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|504 M
|0
|34.5 B
|28.35%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.18%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|82.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MNCSX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.50%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|80.99%
|Cash
|4.44%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|13.68%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.06%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|6.77%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|93.79%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|91.82%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|92.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MNCSX % Rank
|Industrials
|15.44%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|34.39%
|Financial Services
|14.66%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|81.87%
|Technology
|12.70%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|36.98%
|Healthcare
|12.51%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|44.03%
|Consumer Defense
|11.23%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|21.29%
|Basic Materials
|10.90%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|10.65%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.77%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|82.59%
|Energy
|6.31%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|19.42%
|Communication Services
|4.71%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|79.57%
|Utilities
|2.42%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|56.98%
|Real Estate
|1.34%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|61.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MNCSX % Rank
|Non US
|92.61%
|0.00%
|125.24%
|70.94%
|US
|2.89%
|-7.78%
|68.98%
|34.98%
|MNCSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.01%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|48.99%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|57.97%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.02%
|0.01%
|1.00%
|4.13%
|MNCSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|MNCSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|76.67%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MNCSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|57.00%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|72.99%
|MNCSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MNCSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|96.64%
|MNCSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|MNCSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MNCSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.00%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|35.88%
|MNCSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2009
12.42
12.4%
Benjamin Stone, IIMR *Investment Officer *Equity Portfolio Manager *As an Equity Portfolio Manager, responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction, risk control and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. *Joined MFS in 2005; previous positions include Equity Research Analyst. *Previous experience includes 9 years as Research Analyst at Schroders Investment Management. *Affiliations include Institute of Investment Management and Research. *Durham University, BA, 2:1
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2012
9.42
9.4%
Manolis Liodakis, Ph.D., Partner and Portfolio Manager of Arrowstreet Capital, L.P. and holds a seat on the firm’s Investment Committee. He has held these positions since August 2012. Dr. Liodakis is responsible for many of the functions associated with the day to day implementation of Arrowstreet’s investment strategies. Prior to Arrowstreet, Dr. Liodakis served in various roles at Citadel Asset Management most recently as Managing Director, Global Equities Hybrid Strategies. In addition, he has substantial sell side research experience. He worked for seven years at Citigroup in London, where he was Head of European Quantitative Equity Research and was recognized as Best Quantitative Analyst by Institutional Investor from 2004 to 2008. He has also worked in quantitative research groups at both Morgan Stanley and Salomon Brothers. Manolis received a Ph.D. in Finance from City University, London in 1999 and an MBA in Finance from the University of Birmingham in the UK in 1996. Manolis graduated from Athens University of Economics & Business in 1994 with a B.S. in Economics and Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2013
8.55
8.6%
Raj co-manages the Non-U.S. Growth strategies. Prior to his current position, he was a senior investment analyst covering European companies for the team. Before joining American Century Investments in 2002, he was a global equity analyst at Deutsche Asset Management. Raj has worked in the investment industry since 1993. He earned bachelor's degrees in finance and real estate from the University of Wisconsin. Raj is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 25, 2015
7.27
7.3%
Justin Henne, CFA. Managing Director - Customized Exposure Management. Mr. Henne leads the investment team responsible for the implementation and enhancement of Parametric’s Customized Exposure Management product. Since joining Parametric in 2004, Justin has gained extensive experience trading a wide variety of derivative instruments in order to meet each client’s unique exposure and risk management objectives. Justin earned a BA in Financial Management from the University of St. Thomas. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Minnesota.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 25, 2015
7.27
7.3%
Ricky Fong, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined The Clifton Group in 2010, which was acquired by Parametric in 2012. Mr. Fong began managing Parametric’s allocated portion of the Fund’s portfolio in February 2015
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2015
6.92
6.9%
Puneet Mansharamani, CFA, is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. Mr. Mansharamani has more than 14 years of investment experience. At LSV, Mr. Mansharamani is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Mansharamani was an Analyst at Institutional Trust National City Corporation. His responsibilities included project management, systems development and designing financial and analytical applications fo
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2015
6.92
6.9%
Guy Lakonishok, CFA is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst at LSV. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Lakonishok was a Vice President in the Quantitative Equity group at BlackRock. His responsibilities included research, portfolio implementation, system development and performance attribution. Prior to this experience, Mr. Lakonishok was an analyst in the Quantitative Equity group at Weiss, Peck, and Greer, where he was responsible for developing portfolio analytics and assisting in the day-to-day management of the portfolios. Mr. Lakonishok received a B.S. in Applied Science with
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2015
6.92
6.9%
Greg Sleight is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. At LSV, Mr. Sleight is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Mr. Sleight received a B.S. in Material Science & Engineering from the University of Illinois in 2000 and an M.B.A. in Econometrics, Economics & Analytic Finance from the University of Chicago in 2006.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2018
3.84
3.8%
Mr. Zhao, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team that manages the fund since joining American Century Investments in 2009 as a senior investment analyst. He became a vice president and senior investment analyst in 2016 and a vice president and portfolio manager in 2017. He has a bachelor’s degree in physics and a master’s degree in civil and environmental engineering from Clarkson University and an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
Derek assists Arrowstreet’s research team in the development and enhancement of the firm’s forecasting and risk models. Derek was an intern at Arrowstreet in 2006 and joined full time in 2008 after working at Goldman Sachs for a year. He received his A.B. in Economics from Harvard in 2007 and is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
