Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
-0.7%
1 yr return
-3.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.8%
Net Assets
$3.37 B
Holdings in Top 10
46.3%
Expense Ratio 0.66%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 12.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in securities of issuers in the utilities industry. MFS considers a company to be in the utilities industry if, at the time of investment, MFS determines that a substantial portion (i.e., at least 50%) of the company’s assets or revenues are derived from one or more utilities. Issuers in the utilities industry include issuers engaged in the manufacture, production, generation, transmission, sale or distribution of electric, gas or other types of energy, water or other sanitary services; and issuers engaged in telecommunications, including telephone, cellular telephone, satellite, microwave, cable television, and other communications media (but not engaged in public broadcasting).
MFS primarily invests the fund’s assets in equity securities, but may also invest in debt instruments, including below investment grade quality debt instruments. Equity securities include common stocks, convertible securities, and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer. Debt instruments include corporate bonds and other obligations to repay money borrowed.
MFS may invest the fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size.
MFS invests the fund’s assets in U.S. and foreign securities, including emerging market securities.
MFS normally invests the fund's assets across different countries and regions, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund's assets in issuers in a single country or region.
MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in a single issuer or a small number of issuers.
While MFS may use derivatives for any investment purpose, to the extent MFS uses derivatives, MFS expects to use derivatives primarily to increase or decrease currency exposure. Derivatives include futures, forward contracts, options, and swaps.
MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers and instruments. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers and instruments may also be considered.
For purposes of the fund's 80% policy, net assets include the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.
|Period
|MMUKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.7%
|-16.8%
|7.8%
|8.06%
|1 Yr
|-3.9%
|-26.3%
|19.1%
|45.16%
|3 Yr
|1.3%*
|-17.2%
|9.9%
|40.32%
|5 Yr
|1.8%*
|-15.6%
|9.3%
|46.67%
|10 Yr
|0.8%*
|-12.2%
|8.9%
|55.36%
* Annualized
|Period
|MMUKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.5%
|-26.3%
|5.3%
|52.46%
|2021
|3.8%
|-2.4%
|14.1%
|55.74%
|2020
|0.0%
|-7.4%
|2.9%
|19.67%
|2019
|3.9%
|0.4%
|6.0%
|56.67%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-5.1%
|1.2%
|61.40%
|Period
|MMUKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.7%
|-16.8%
|7.8%
|20.97%
|1 Yr
|-3.9%
|-26.3%
|19.1%
|46.03%
|3 Yr
|1.3%*
|-17.2%
|12.0%
|40.32%
|5 Yr
|2.5%*
|-14.2%
|10.2%
|46.67%
|10 Yr
|4.6%*
|-6.0%
|11.4%
|45.28%
* Annualized
|Period
|MMUKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.5%
|-26.3%
|5.3%
|52.46%
|2021
|3.8%
|-2.4%
|14.1%
|55.74%
|2020
|0.0%
|-7.4%
|2.9%
|19.67%
|2019
|4.0%
|1.0%
|6.0%
|53.33%
|2018
|0.2%
|-5.1%
|1.2%
|42.11%
|MMUKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MMUKX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.37 B
|17.6 M
|15.2 B
|32.26%
|Number of Holdings
|53
|25
|228
|34.92%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.51 B
|4.04 M
|10.1 B
|30.16%
|Weighting of Top 10
|46.28%
|30.3%
|65.8%
|66.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MMUKX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.63%
|64.54%
|137.55%
|60.32%
|Cash
|1.38%
|-15.47%
|10.22%
|44.44%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.07%
|79.37%
|Other
|0.00%
|-39.81%
|0.00%
|69.84%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|79.37%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.16%
|80.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MMUKX % Rank
|Utilities
|91.31%
|50.08%
|100.00%
|46.03%
|Communication Services
|7.17%
|0.00%
|47.17%
|22.22%
|Real Estate
|1.52%
|0.00%
|13.29%
|17.46%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.09%
|85.71%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.59%
|88.89%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.34%
|79.37%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.98%
|80.95%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.61%
|93.65%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.56%
|79.37%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.09%
|79.37%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.68%
|80.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MMUKX % Rank
|US
|71.85%
|17.29%
|100.02%
|88.89%
|Non US
|26.78%
|0.00%
|47.25%
|14.29%
|MMUKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.66%
|0.08%
|2.50%
|73.02%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.03%
|1.00%
|61.29%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.04%
|0.26%
|N/A
|MMUKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|MMUKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MMUKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|12.00%
|3.00%
|209.00%
|45.76%
|MMUKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MMUKX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.75%
|0.00%
|3.29%
|49.21%
|MMUKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|MMUKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MMUKX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.29%
|0.31%
|7.85%
|27.42%
|MMUKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2022
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2021
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2021
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2020
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.124
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 19, 2019
|$1.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2019
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2019
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2019
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2019
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2018
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2018
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2018
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2018
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2018
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2018
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2018
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2018
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2018
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2018
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2017
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2017
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2017
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2017
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2017
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2017
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2017
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2017
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2017
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2017
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2017
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.279
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2016
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2016
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2016
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2016
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2016
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2016
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2016
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2016
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2016
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2016
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2016
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2015
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2015
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2015
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2015
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2015
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2015
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2015
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2015
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2015
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2015
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 02, 2015
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2014
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 03, 2014
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2014
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 02, 2014
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2014
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2014
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 02, 2014
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2014
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2014
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 03, 2014
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 03, 2014
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2013
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2013
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2013
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 03, 2013
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2013
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2013
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2013
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2013
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2013
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2013
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2013
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2012
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2012
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2012
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2012
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2012
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2012
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2014
8.09
8.1%
Mr. Davis is an executive vice president in the global quantitative portfolio group in the Newport Beach office. He is a senior member of PIMCO’s quantitative strategies portfolio management team and manages multi-strategy alternatives, managed futures, managed volatility and tail risk hedging portfolios. He has conducted research and published extensively on systematic strategies, innovative hedging solutions and alternative risk premia. He began his career at PIMCO in the portfolio analytics group in 2008, where he worked on developing the core infrastructure for analyzing multi asset portfolios and advised institutional clients globally.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 15, 2017
4.71
4.7%
J. Scott Walkeris an Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager of MFS and has been employed in the investment area of MFS since 2008.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|23.43
|10.09
|0.92
