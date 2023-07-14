MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in securities of issuers in the utilities industry. MFS considers a company to be in the utilities industry if, at the time of investment, MFS determines that a substantial portion (i.e., at least 50%) of the company’s assets or revenues are derived from one or more utilities. Issuers in the utilities industry include issuers engaged in the manufacture, production, generation, transmission, sale or distribution of electric, gas or other types of energy, water or other sanitary services; and issuers engaged in telecommunications, including telephone, cellular telephone, satellite, microwave, cable television, and other communications media (but not engaged in public broadcasting).

MFS primarily invests the fund’s assets in equity securities, but may also invest in debt instruments, including below investment grade quality debt instruments. Equity securities include common stocks, convertible securities, and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer. Debt instruments include corporate bonds and other obligations to repay money borrowed.

MFS may invest the fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size.

MFS invests the fund’s assets in U.S. and foreign securities, including emerging market securities.

MFS normally invests the fund's assets across different countries and regions, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund's assets in issuers in a single country or region.

MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in a single issuer or a small number of issuers.

While MFS may use derivatives for any investment purpose, to the extent MFS uses derivatives, MFS expects to use derivatives primarily to increase or decrease currency exposure. Derivatives include futures, forward contracts, options, and swaps.

MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers and instruments. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers and instruments may also be considered.

For purposes of the fund's 80% policy, net assets include the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.