Trending ETFs

MFS Utilities Fund

mutual fund
MMUKX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.61 -0.1 -0.44%
primary theme
Utilities Sector Equity
share class
A (MMUFX) Primary B (MMUBX) C (MMUCX) Inst (MMUIX) Retirement (MURRX) Retirement (MMUJX) Retirement (MMUHX) Retirement (MMUGX) Retirement (MMUKX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MFS Utilities Fund

MMUKX | Fund

$22.61

$3.37 B

2.75%

$0.62

0.66%

Vitals

YTD Return

-0.7%

1 yr return

-3.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.8%

Net Assets

$3.37 B

Holdings in Top 10

46.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.66%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 12.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MMUKX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.29%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MFS Utilities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MFS
  • Inception Date
    Jun 01, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Claud Davis

Fund Description

MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in securities of issuers in the utilities industry. MFS considers a company to be in the utilities industry if, at the time of investment, MFS determines that a substantial portion (i.e., at least 50%) of the company’s assets or revenues are derived from one or more utilities. Issuers in the utilities industry include issuers engaged in the manufacture, production, generation, transmission, sale or distribution of electric, gas or other types of energy, water or other sanitary services; and issuers engaged in telecommunications, including telephone, cellular telephone, satellite, microwave, cable television, and other communications media (but not engaged in public broadcasting).

MFS primarily invests the fund’s assets in equity securities, but may also invest in debt instruments, including below investment grade quality debt instruments. Equity securities include common stocks, convertible securities, and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer. Debt instruments include corporate bonds and other obligations to repay money borrowed.

MFS may invest the fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size.

MFS invests the fund’s assets in U.S. and foreign securities, including emerging market securities.

MFS normally invests the fund's assets across different countries and regions, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund's assets in issuers in a single country or region.

MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in a single issuer or a small number of issuers.

While MFS may use derivatives for any investment purpose, to the extent MFS uses derivatives, MFS expects to use derivatives primarily to increase or decrease currency exposure. Derivatives include futures, forward contracts, options, and swaps.

MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers and instruments. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers and instruments may also be considered.

For purposes of the fund's 80% policy, net assets include the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.

Read More

MMUKX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MMUKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.7% -16.8% 7.8% 8.06%
1 Yr -3.9% -26.3% 19.1% 45.16%
3 Yr 1.3%* -17.2% 9.9% 40.32%
5 Yr 1.8%* -15.6% 9.3% 46.67%
10 Yr 0.8%* -12.2% 8.9% 55.36%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MMUKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.5% -26.3% 5.3% 52.46%
2021 3.8% -2.4% 14.1% 55.74%
2020 0.0% -7.4% 2.9% 19.67%
2019 3.9% 0.4% 6.0% 56.67%
2018 -0.7% -5.1% 1.2% 61.40%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MMUKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.7% -16.8% 7.8% 20.97%
1 Yr -3.9% -26.3% 19.1% 46.03%
3 Yr 1.3%* -17.2% 12.0% 40.32%
5 Yr 2.5%* -14.2% 10.2% 46.67%
10 Yr 4.6%* -6.0% 11.4% 45.28%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MMUKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.5% -26.3% 5.3% 52.46%
2021 3.8% -2.4% 14.1% 55.74%
2020 0.0% -7.4% 2.9% 19.67%
2019 4.0% 1.0% 6.0% 53.33%
2018 0.2% -5.1% 1.2% 42.11%

NAV & Total Return History

MMUKX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MMUKX Category Low Category High MMUKX % Rank
Net Assets 3.37 B 17.6 M 15.2 B 32.26%
Number of Holdings 53 25 228 34.92%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.51 B 4.04 M 10.1 B 30.16%
Weighting of Top 10 46.28% 30.3% 65.8% 66.67%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NextEra Energy Inc 9.20%
  2. Edp Renovaveis Sa 6.63%
  3. Edp Renovaveis Sa 6.63%
  4. Edp Renovaveis Sa 6.63%
  5. Edp Renovaveis Sa 6.63%
  6. Edp Renovaveis Sa 6.63%
  7. Edp Renovaveis Sa 6.63%
  8. Edp Renovaveis Sa 6.63%
  9. Edp Renovaveis Sa 6.63%
  10. Edp Renovaveis Sa 6.63%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MMUKX % Rank
Stocks 		98.63% 64.54% 137.55% 60.32%
Cash 		1.38% -15.47% 10.22% 44.44%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.07% 79.37%
Other 		0.00% -39.81% 0.00% 69.84%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 79.37%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 26.16% 80.95%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MMUKX % Rank
Utilities 		91.31% 50.08% 100.00% 46.03%
Communication Services 		7.17% 0.00% 47.17% 22.22%
Real Estate 		1.52% 0.00% 13.29% 17.46%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 6.09% 85.71%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 27.59% 88.89%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 3.34% 79.37%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 4.98% 80.95%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 31.61% 93.65%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.56% 79.37%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 2.09% 79.37%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.68% 80.95%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MMUKX % Rank
US 		71.85% 17.29% 100.02% 88.89%
Non US 		26.78% 0.00% 47.25% 14.29%

MMUKX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MMUKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.66% 0.08% 2.50% 73.02%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.03% 1.00% 61.29%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.04% 0.26% N/A

Sales Fees

MMUKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MMUKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MMUKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 12.00% 3.00% 209.00% 45.76%

MMUKX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MMUKX Category Low Category High MMUKX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.75% 0.00% 3.29% 49.21%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MMUKX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MMUKX Category Low Category High MMUKX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.29% 0.31% 7.85% 27.42%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MMUKX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MMUKX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Claud Davis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2014

8.09

8.1%

Mr. Davis is an executive vice president in the global quantitative portfolio group in the Newport Beach office. He is a senior member of PIMCO’s quantitative strategies portfolio management team and manages multi-strategy alternatives, managed futures, managed volatility and tail risk hedging portfolios. He has conducted research and published extensively on systematic strategies, innovative hedging solutions and alternative risk premia. He began his career at PIMCO in the portfolio analytics group in 2008, where he worked on developing the core infrastructure for analyzing multi asset portfolios and advised institutional clients globally.

J. Walker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 15, 2017

4.71

4.7%

J. Scott Walkeris an Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager of MFS and has been employed in the investment area of MFS since 2008.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 23.43 10.09 0.92

