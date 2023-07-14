Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

7.8%

1 yr return

8.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

Net Assets

$154 M

Holdings in Top 10

6.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.12%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 40.95%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MMSCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.13%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Praxis Small Cap Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Praxis Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Dale Snyder

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in U.S. equity securities and seeks to reflect the performance of the U.S. small capitalization equities market, as measured by the S&P SmallCap 6001 Index, its benchmark index. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80 percent of the value of its assets in securities of, and investments related to, issuers in the Fund’s benchmark index. Typically, the Fund invests substantially more than 80 percent of the value of its assets in securities of issuers in its benchmark index. The Fund seeks to invest in companies aligned with the Stewardship Investing core values, as discussed below. In addition, the Adviser uses optimization techniques, including ESG factors, to select securities according to their contribution to the Fund’s overall objective, while seeking to replicate the characteristics of the index, including risk and return characteristics. The Adviser determines whether to sell an investment based upon its assessment of the relative costs and benefits of continuing to hold an investment versus replacing it with other available investments, in light of the Fund’s investment objective, strategy and the characteristics of the overall portfolio.

Stewardship Investing

The Fund also analyzes potential investments for their ability to reflect certain core social values including:

● Respecting the dignity and value of all people

● Building a world at peace and free from violence

● Demonstrating a concern for justice in a global society

● Exhibiting responsible management practices

● Supporting and involving communities

● Practicing environmental stewardship

Read More

MMSCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MMSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.8% -14.5% 140.9% 67.57%
1 Yr 8.2% -34.7% 196.6% 58.38%
3 Yr 8.1%* -21.8% 37.2% 35.70%
5 Yr -0.7%* -23.8% 9.2% 36.86%
10 Yr -3.4%* -11.7% 15.3% 84.95%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MMSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.9% -59.3% 118.2% 52.04%
2021 6.5% -17.3% 18.6% 35.99%
2020 3.1% -21.2% 28.2% 57.83%
2019 4.4% -17.9% 8.4% 64.40%
2018 -2.9% -20.0% 0.2% 15.88%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MMSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.8% -17.6% 140.9% 63.67%
1 Yr 8.2% -34.7% 196.6% 52.45%
3 Yr 8.1%* -21.8% 37.2% 34.80%
5 Yr -0.7%* -23.8% 10.7% 41.81%
10 Yr 3.2%* -9.1% 15.3% 46.78%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MMSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.9% -59.3% 118.2% 52.04%
2021 6.5% -17.3% 18.6% 35.99%
2020 3.1% -21.2% 28.2% 57.83%
2019 4.4% -17.9% 8.4% 64.40%
2018 -2.9% -19.9% 0.2% 33.08%

NAV & Total Return History

MMSCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MMSCX Category Low Category High MMSCX % Rank
Net Assets 154 M 1.48 M 120 B 75.46%
Number of Holdings 471 2 2519 28.79%
Net Assets in Top 10 10.5 M 213 K 4.6 B 87.37%
Weighting of Top 10 6.92% 2.8% 101.7% 85.49%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Visa Inc Class A 3.67%
  2. Accenture PLC Class A 3.00%
  3. Linde PLC 1.91%
  4. Linde PLC 1.91%
  5. Linde PLC 1.91%
  6. Linde PLC 1.91%
  7. Linde PLC 1.91%
  8. Linde PLC 1.91%
  9. Linde PLC 1.91%
  10. Linde PLC 1.91%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MMSCX % Rank
Stocks 		98.59% 25.32% 100.32% 42.42%
Bonds 		0.95% 0.00% 72.07% 1.35%
Cash 		0.47% -79.10% 74.68% 77.44%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 79.63%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 77.10%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 78.79%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MMSCX % Rank
Financial Services 		16.03% 0.00% 35.52% 42.52%
Industrials 		15.58% 2.46% 37.42% 62.76%
Technology 		14.63% 0.00% 54.70% 42.52%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.21% 0.99% 47.79% 20.07%
Healthcare 		11.30% 0.00% 26.53% 68.54%
Real Estate 		9.70% 0.00% 29.43% 15.82%
Consumer Defense 		5.50% 0.00% 18.87% 18.37%
Basic Materials 		5.41% 0.00% 18.66% 38.44%
Communication Services 		3.56% 0.00% 14.85% 27.89%
Utilities 		3.38% 0.00% 18.58% 24.49%
Energy 		1.71% 0.00% 37.72% 84.35%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MMSCX % Rank
US 		96.63% 24.89% 100.00% 45.79%
Non US 		1.96% 0.00% 36.31% 40.40%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MMSCX % Rank
Corporate 		67.01% 0.00% 100.00% 1.06%
Cash & Equivalents 		32.99% 0.00% 100.00% 97.74%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 12.26% 77.53%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 8.22% 77.46%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 77.11%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 38.56% 77.82%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MMSCX % Rank
US 		0.95% 0.00% 54.54% 1.35%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 17.53% 78.28%

MMSCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MMSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.12% 0.01% 13.16% 45.90%
Management Fee 0.30% 0.00% 1.50% 15.51%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 61.29%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

MMSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.25% 3.50% 5.75% 80.00%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MMSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 60.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MMSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 40.95% 1.00% 314.00% 43.50%

MMSCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MMSCX Category Low Category High MMSCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 38.20% 82.02%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MMSCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MMSCX Category Low Category High MMSCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.13% -2.40% 2.49% 51.95%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MMSCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MMSCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Dale Snyder

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2017

5.41

5.4%

Dale Snyder, CFA® . Dale Snyder has been a portfolio manager since 2013. He joined Everence in 1999 as an equity analyst. Dale holds a BA in Business (minor in Economics) from Goshen (Ind.) College and a MBA from Indiana University. Dale is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

