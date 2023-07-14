Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.8%
1 yr return
6.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.5%
Net Assets
$228 M
Holdings in Top 10
28.8%
Expense Ratio 0.13%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 57.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|MMRFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.8%
|-7.4%
|18.8%
|40.00%
|1 Yr
|6.5%
|-5.3%
|45.3%
|89.91%
|3 Yr
|5.2%*
|-1.5%
|57.2%
|94.34%
|5 Yr
|1.5%*
|-5.3%
|17.1%
|76.24%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.9%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MMRFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.3%
|-32.2%
|34.0%
|84.11%
|2021
|7.8%
|-2.5%
|35.5%
|91.43%
|2020
|1.0%
|-8.5%
|32.1%
|73.79%
|2019
|4.0%
|-12.4%
|8.5%
|31.37%
|2018
|N/A
|-11.7%
|24.9%
|N/A
|MMRFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MMRFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|228 M
|2.05 M
|7.03 B
|74.77%
|Number of Holdings
|246
|23
|422
|1.80%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|31.3 M
|770 K
|4.68 B
|87.39%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.84%
|18.0%
|74.6%
|93.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MMRFX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.48%
|78.27%
|100.48%
|0.90%
|Cash
|1.01%
|-1.77%
|21.06%
|46.85%
|Other
|0.51%
|-1.72%
|2.99%
|6.31%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.60%
|5.41%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.43%
|9.01%
|Bonds
|-2.00%
|-2.00%
|2.96%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MMRFX % Rank
|Real Estate
|36.20%
|0.00%
|36.20%
|0.90%
|Basic Materials
|32.90%
|2.49%
|100.00%
|62.16%
|Industrials
|11.92%
|0.00%
|63.67%
|24.32%
|Energy
|11.49%
|0.00%
|89.67%
|59.46%
|Consumer Cyclical
|3.61%
|0.00%
|43.37%
|33.33%
|Utilities
|2.43%
|0.00%
|35.93%
|23.42%
|Consumer Defense
|0.67%
|0.00%
|33.96%
|52.25%
|Technology
|0.52%
|0.00%
|17.68%
|36.94%
|Communication Services
|0.21%
|0.00%
|0.21%
|0.90%
|Financial Services
|0.06%
|0.00%
|4.52%
|15.32%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.67%
|35.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MMRFX % Rank
|US
|56.63%
|8.98%
|99.93%
|64.86%
|Non US
|43.85%
|0.00%
|90.92%
|30.63%
|MMRFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.13%
|0.08%
|5.06%
|96.40%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|0.90%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|5.45%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.25%
|N/A
|MMRFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|MMRFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MMRFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|57.00%
|4.00%
|169.00%
|64.04%
|MMRFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MMRFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.92%
|0.00%
|8.26%
|65.77%
|MMRFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|MMRFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MMRFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.04%
|-35.65%
|9.06%
|11.82%
|MMRFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2020
|$0.245
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.286
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2018
3.75
3.8%
Mr. Coghlan joined the Firm in 2017 and his investment experience dates from 1997. Since joining the Firm, he has served as a portfolio manager in the Multi-Asset Division of T. Rowe Price. Prior to joining the Firm, he worked as a fund manager and the head of Multi-Asset Asia for Schroders Investment Management. Richard Coghlan, PhD, joined Schroders in 2000. Based in New York, Richard manages assets on behalf of Schroders’ North American Multi-Asset clients. Richard is a member of the Global Asset Allocation Committee, the Head of the Currency risk premia research team and a member of the Commodities risk premia research team. From 2004-2015, Richard held a multitude of senior management roles in Schroders’ Asian offices including most recently the Head of Multi-Asset, Asia. For three years prior, he served as the Head of Investments, Korea and as a Korean Investment Specialist supervising both the investment trust and the corporate restructuring businesses. In 2003, Richard managed Multi-Asset portfolios in Schroders Korea. Richard first joined Schroders in 2000 in Korea. His investment career commenced in 1997 as a Director with the Asian Finance and Investment Corporation, an affiliate of the Asian Development Bank. Richard holds an MBA in Finance and Accounting, University of Chicago, MSc and PhD in Geochemistry, Brown University and BSc in Geology, Duke University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2018
3.75
3.8%
Mr. Faulkner-MacDonagh is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager for T. Rowe Price. He joined T. Rowe Price in 2016 and his investment experience dates from 1998. Since joining T. Rowe Price, he has served as a portfolio strategist. Prior to joining T. Rowe Price, he worked as a market strategist at Standard Life Investments and as a senior economist at Ziff Brothers Investments.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.16
|24.18
|7.69
|0.54
