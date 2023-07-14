Principal Investment Strategies

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in “real assets” and securities of companies that derive at least 50% of their profits or revenues from, or commit at least 50% of assets to, real assets and activities related to real assets. The Fund’s subadviser, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (“T. Rowe Price”), currently defines real assets broadly and considers them to include any assets that have physical properties, such as energy and natural resources, real estate, basic materials, equipment, utilities and infrastructure, and commodities. Real assets may produce cash flows and subsequent valuations that increase when the overall price level in the economy is rising. The Fund may also invest in companies whose revenues and earnings are expected to rise if the prices of certain real assets rise during a period of general inflation.

The Fund typically invests most of its assets in common stocks and seeks to hold a portfolio of securities and other investments that, over time, should provide some protection against the impact of inflation. The Fund may invest in securities issued by companies of any market capitalization

or style, as well as real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), which are pooled investment vehicles that typically invest directly in real estate, in mortgages and loans collateralized by real estate, or in a combination of the two. The Fund may invest in companies located anywhere in the world, and there is no limit on the Fund’s investments in foreign securities, including emerging market securities. The Fund may (but is not obligated to) use a wide variety of exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, for hedging purposes, to manage inflation risk, to adjust various portfolio characteristics, or as a substitute for direct investments in securities. Such derivatives may include futures contracts, interest rate swaps, total return swaps, and options. The Fund may also, but will not necessarily, engage in foreign currency transactions, including forward contracts, options on currencies, futures contracts, and swap contracts, to seek to hedge or to attempt to protect against adverse changes in currency exchange rates or otherwise to adjust the currency exposures within the Fund’s portfolio. Use of derivatives by the Fund may create investment leverage. The Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents.

In selecting securities, T. Rowe Price seeks sectors in equity markets across the globe that are expected to have a low correlation with the overall global equity market in an effort to outperform the market during periods of high or rising inflation. T. Rowe Price invests with an awareness of the global economic backdrop and inflation, as well as its outlook for certain industry sectors and geographic areas. Security selection is based on fundamental, bottom-up analysis that seeks to identify high-quality companies with good appreciation prospects. T. Rowe Price generally favors companies with characteristics such as an attractive industry position, a compelling business model, strong management, and reasonable stock price valuation.

In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, T. Rowe Price has the discretion to purchase some securities that do not meet its normal investment criteria described above, when it believes there is an opportunity for substantial appreciation (such as, for example, T. Rowe Price believes a security could increase in value as a result of a change in management, an extraordinary corporate event, a new product introduction or innovation, or a favorable competitive development).

T. Rowe Price may sell securities for a variety of reasons, including to realize gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into more promising opportunities.