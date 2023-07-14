Home
Vitals

YTD Return

4.8%

1 yr return

6.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.5%

Net Assets

$228 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.13%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 57.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MMRFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.04%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MassMutual
  • Inception Date
    Feb 09, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Richard Coghlan

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in “real assets” and securities of companies that derive at least 50% of their profits or revenues from, or commit at least 50% of assets to, real assets and activities related to real assets. The Fund’s subadviser, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (“T. Rowe Price”), currently defines real assets broadly and considers them to include any assets that have physical properties, such as energy and natural resources, real estate, basic materials, equipment, utilities and infrastructure, and commodities. Real assets may produce cash flows and subsequent valuations that increase when the overall price level in the economy is rising. The Fund may also invest in companies whose revenues and earnings are expected to rise if the prices of certain real assets rise during a period of general inflation.
The Fund typically invests most of its assets in common stocks and seeks to hold a portfolio of securities and other investments that, over time, should provide some protection against the impact of inflation. The Fund may invest in securities issued by companies of any market capitalization
or style, as well as real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), which are pooled investment vehicles that typically invest directly in real estate, in mortgages and loans collateralized by real estate, or in a combination of the two. The Fund may invest in companies located anywhere in the world, and there is no limit on the Fund’s investments in foreign securities, including emerging market securities. The Fund may (but is not obligated to) use a wide variety of exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, for hedging purposes, to manage inflation risk, to adjust various portfolio characteristics, or as a substitute for direct investments in securities. Such derivatives may include futures contracts, interest rate swaps, total return swaps, and options. The Fund may also, but will not necessarily, engage in foreign currency transactions, including forward contracts, options on currencies, futures contracts, and swap contracts, to seek to hedge or to attempt to protect against adverse changes in currency exchange rates or otherwise to adjust the currency exposures within the Fund’s portfolio. Use of derivatives by the Fund may create investment leverage. The Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents.
In selecting securities, T. Rowe Price seeks sectors in equity markets across the globe that are expected to have a low correlation with the overall global equity market in an effort to outperform the market during periods of high or rising inflation. T. Rowe Price invests with an awareness of the global economic backdrop and inflation, as well as its outlook for certain industry sectors and geographic areas. Security selection is based on fundamental, bottom-up analysis that seeks to identify high-quality companies with good appreciation prospects. T. Rowe Price generally favors companies with characteristics such as an attractive industry position, a compelling business model, strong management, and reasonable stock price valuation.
In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, T. Rowe Price has the discretion to purchase some securities that do not meet its normal investment criteria described above, when it believes there is an opportunity for substantial appreciation (such as, for example, T. Rowe Price believes a security could increase in value as a result of a change in management, an extraordinary corporate event, a new product introduction or innovation, or a favorable competitive development).
T. Rowe Price may sell securities for a variety of reasons, including to realize gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into more promising opportunities.
Read More

MMRFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MMRFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.8% -7.4% 18.8% 40.00%
1 Yr 6.5% -5.3% 45.3% 89.91%
3 Yr 5.2%* -1.5% 57.2% 94.34%
5 Yr 1.5%* -5.3% 17.1% 76.24%
10 Yr N/A* -9.9% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MMRFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.3% -32.2% 34.0% 84.11%
2021 7.8% -2.5% 35.5% 91.43%
2020 1.0% -8.5% 32.1% 73.79%
2019 4.0% -12.4% 8.5% 31.37%
2018 N/A -11.7% 24.9% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MMRFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.8% -23.6% 37.6% 33.64%
1 Yr 6.5% -13.2% 45.1% 79.82%
3 Yr 5.2%* -1.5% 57.2% 94.29%
5 Yr 1.9%* -5.3% 22.1% 81.82%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 14.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MMRFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.3% -32.2% 34.0% 84.11%
2021 7.8% -2.5% 35.5% 91.43%
2020 1.0% -8.5% 32.1% 73.79%
2019 4.0% -12.4% 8.5% 31.37%
2018 N/A -11.7% 24.9% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MMRFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MMRFX Category Low Category High MMRFX % Rank
Net Assets 228 M 2.05 M 7.03 B 74.77%
Number of Holdings 246 23 422 1.80%
Net Assets in Top 10 31.3 M 770 K 4.68 B 87.39%
Weighting of Top 10 28.84% 18.0% 74.6% 93.69%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BHP Group Ltd 5.39%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MMRFX % Rank
Stocks 		100.48% 78.27% 100.48% 0.90%
Cash 		1.01% -1.77% 21.06% 46.85%
Other 		0.51% -1.72% 2.99% 6.31%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.60% 5.41%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.43% 9.01%
Bonds 		-2.00% -2.00% 2.96% 100.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MMRFX % Rank
Real Estate 		36.20% 0.00% 36.20% 0.90%
Basic Materials 		32.90% 2.49% 100.00% 62.16%
Industrials 		11.92% 0.00% 63.67% 24.32%
Energy 		11.49% 0.00% 89.67% 59.46%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.61% 0.00% 43.37% 33.33%
Utilities 		2.43% 0.00% 35.93% 23.42%
Consumer Defense 		0.67% 0.00% 33.96% 52.25%
Technology 		0.52% 0.00% 17.68% 36.94%
Communication Services 		0.21% 0.00% 0.21% 0.90%
Financial Services 		0.06% 0.00% 4.52% 15.32%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 22.67% 35.14%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MMRFX % Rank
US 		56.63% 8.98% 99.93% 64.86%
Non US 		43.85% 0.00% 90.92% 30.63%

MMRFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MMRFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.13% 0.08% 5.06% 96.40%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.25% 0.90%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 5.45%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

MMRFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MMRFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MMRFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 57.00% 4.00% 169.00% 64.04%

MMRFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MMRFX Category Low Category High MMRFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.92% 0.00% 8.26% 65.77%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MMRFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MMRFX Category Low Category High MMRFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.04% -35.65% 9.06% 11.82%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MMRFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MMRFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Richard Coghlan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2018

3.75

3.8%

Mr. Coghlan joined the Firm in 2017 and his investment experience dates from 1997. Since joining the Firm, he has served as a portfolio manager in the Multi-Asset Division of T. Rowe Price. Prior to joining the Firm, he worked as a fund manager and the head of Multi-Asset Asia for Schroders Investment Management. Richard Coghlan, PhD, joined Schroders in 2000. Based in New York, Richard manages assets on behalf of Schroders’ North American Multi-Asset clients. Richard is a member of the Global Asset Allocation Committee, the Head of the Currency risk premia research team and a member of the Commodities risk premia research team. From 2004-2015, Richard held a multitude of senior management roles in Schroders’ Asian offices including most recently the Head of Multi-Asset, Asia. For three years prior, he served as the Head of Investments, Korea and as a Korean Investment Specialist supervising both the investment trust and the corporate restructuring businesses. In 2003, Richard managed Multi-Asset portfolios in Schroders Korea. Richard first joined Schroders in 2000 in Korea. His investment career commenced in 1997 as a Director with the Asian Finance and Investment Corporation, an affiliate of the Asian Development Bank. Richard holds an MBA in Finance and Accounting, University of Chicago, MSc and PhD in Geochemistry, Brown University and BSc in Geology, Duke University.

Christopher Faulkner-MacDonagh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2018

3.75

3.8%

Mr. Faulkner-MacDonagh is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager for T. Rowe Price. He joined T. Rowe Price in 2016 and his investment experience dates from 1998. Since joining T. Rowe Price, he has served as a portfolio strategist. Prior to joining T. Rowe Price, he worked as a market strategist at Standard Life Investments and as a senior economist at Ziff Brothers Investments.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.16 24.18 7.69 0.54

