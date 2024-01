Principal Investment Strategies

The Fund is a “fund of funds” that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a combination of U.S. domestic and international mutual funds (“Underlying Funds”) using an asset allocation strategy. The Fund is advised by MML Investment Advisers, LLC (“MML Advisers”). Underlying Funds will include a combination of MassMutual Funds advised by MML Advisers, and may also include other, non-affiliated mutual funds. Underlying Funds may invest in various asset classes, including equity securities, fixed income securities, and money market instruments. Underlying Funds may also invest some or all of their assets in commodities or commodities-related investments.

The Fund typically invests approximately 20% of its assets in equity and similar funds and approximately 80% in fixed income funds, including money market funds. Under normal circumstances, the Fund’s asset allocation between equity and fixed income funds is generally expected to vary by no more than plus or minus ten percentage points from this target asset allocation strategy. MML Advisers will generally attempt to select Underlying Funds that it expects will provide an aggregate exposure to “junk” or “high yield” bonds (securities rated below investment grade by Moody’s or Standard & Poor’s, or unrated securities determined to be of comparable quality by the applicable adviser or subadviser), including securities in default, of not more than 10% of the Fund’s assets (although the Fund’s exposure may from time to time exceed that percentage). The Fund is designed for use as part of an overall investment strategy by an investor who is saving for, or is already in, retirement.

The Fund will normally invest most of its assets in Underlying Funds advised by MML Advisers; the Fund will normally invest no more than 30% of its assets in mutual funds not advised by MML Advisers (referred to here as “non-affiliated” funds). Non-affiliated funds may include actively managed funds, or they may be passively managed funds seeking to track the performance of a particular market index, which may be broad-based or relate to a particular sector, market, region, or industry. MML Advisers will select most of the Underlying Funds from among mutual funds advised by it even though they may have higher expense ratios or less favorable historical performance than non-affiliated funds, and MML Advisers will have no obligation to select the least expensive or best performing funds available to serve as Underlying Funds. These conflicts of interest may result in a portfolio of Underlying Funds that achieves a level of performance, or incurs higher fees, less favorable to the Fund than if MML Advisers did not consider such factors or was not subject to such conflicts of interest. There may be circumstances where MML Advisers’ possession of non-public information regarding an Underlying Fund will limit the ability of the Fund to buy or sell shares in that Underlying Fund when it might otherwise do so, which might adversely affect the investment performance of the Fund.

The table below shows the Fund’s approximate allocation, as of January 11, 2023, among various asset classes and Underlying Funds. MML Advisers does not intend to trade actively among

Underlying Funds or to attempt to capture short-term market opportunities as primary activities. MML Advisers in its absolute discretion may modify the asset allocation strategy or the selection of Underlying Funds at any time and from time to time, and may invest the Fund’s assets in additional or different Underlying Funds, including Funds that may be created in the future. At any given time, the Fund’s allocations to Underlying Funds may be affected by a variety of factors (such as, for example, whether an Underlying Fund is accepting additional investments). Information regarding the Fund’s actual allocations to Underlying Funds is available in the Fund’s shareholder reports and at https://​www.massmutual.com/funds from time to time. A brief description of the Underlying Funds is included in Appendix D of the Statement of Additional Information (“SAI”).

​ Equity Funds ​ ​ ​ ​ 20.1 % ​ ​ ​ — U.S. Large Cap Equity Funds ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ MassMutual Fundamental Value Fund ​ ​ ​ ​ 1.2 % ​ ​ ​ MassMutual Diversified Value Fund ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1.3 % ​ ​ ​ MassMutual Equity Opportunities Fund ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 2.8 % ​ ​ ​ MM Equity Asset Fund ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 5.1 % ​ ​ ​ MassMutual Blue Chip Growth Fund ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1.9 % ​ ​ ​ MassMutual Growth Opportunities Fund ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 0.5 % ​ ​ ​ — U.S. Small/Mid Cap Equity Funds ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ MassMutual Mid Cap Value Fund ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 0.6 % ​ ​ ​ Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ​ ​ ​ ​ 0.8 % ​ ​ ​ MassMutual Mid Cap Growth Fund ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 0.6 % ​ ​ ​ MassMutual Small Cap Value Equity Fund ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 0.3 % ​ ​ ​ Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 0.3 % ​ ​ ​ MassMutual Small Cap Growth Equity Fund ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 0.2 % ​ ​ ​ — REIT Funds ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Invesco Real Estate Fund ​ ​ ​ ​ 0.4 % ​ ​ ​ — International Equity Funds ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ MassMutual Overseas Fund ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1.4 % ​ ​ ​ MassMutual International Equity Fund ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 0.7 % ​ ​ ​ Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1.4 % ​ ​ ​ — Emerging Markets Equity Funds ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ MassMutual Strategic Emerging Markets Fund ​ ​ ​ ​ 0.3 % ​ ​ ​ Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 0.3 % ​ ​ ​ Fixed Income Funds ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 79.6 % ​ ​ ​ — U.S. Fixed Income Funds ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ MassMutual Core Bond Fund ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 16.2 % ​ ​ ​ MassMutual Short-Duration Bond Fund ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 8.0 % ​ ​ ​ Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 6.5 % ​ ​ ​ Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 1.7 % ​ ​ ​ MassMutual Total Return Bond Fund ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 22.6 % ​ ​ ​ MassMutual Strategic Bond Fund ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 19.4 % ​ ​ ​ — Inflation Managed Funds ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ MassMutual Inflation-Protected and Income Fund ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 0.8 % ​ ​ ​ — High Yield Funds ​ ​ ​ ​ ​

​ MassMutual High Yield Fund ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 0.3 % ​ ​ ​ MassMutual Global Floating Rate Fund ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 0.1 % ​ ​ ​ — International Bond Funds ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Invesco International Bond Fund ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 4.0 % ​ ​ ​ Other Funds ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 0.5 % ​ ​ ​ — Commodities Funds ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ DFA Commodity Strategy Fund ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 0.5 % ​ ​

Note: Above allocations may not sum up to 100% due to rounding.

Through its investments in Underlying Funds, the Fund will be exposed to a wide range of securities and other instruments with differing characteristics (such as credit quality, duration, geography, industry, and market capitalization), which may include without limitation equity securities of small-, mid-, or large-capitalization U.S. or non-U.S. issuers (including issuers that may only recently have become public companies), fixed income securities of U.S. or non-U.S. private or governmental issuers (including “junk” or “high yield” bonds, including securities in default), inflation-protected securities, bank loans, and short-term investments of any kind. Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common or preferred stock, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), rights, and warrants. An Underlying Fund may engage in foreign currency exchange transactions, including forward contracts, options on currency, futures contracts, and swap contracts, to take long or short positions in foreign currencies in order to enhance its investment return or to attempt to protect against adverse changes in currency exchange rates. An Underlying Fund may be permitted to use a wide variety of additional exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, including options, futures contracts, swap contracts (including interest rate swaps, total return swaps, and credit default swaps), and hybrid instruments. An Underlying Fund may typically use these derivatives for hedging purposes, as a substitute for direct investments, to earn additional income, to gain exposure to securities or markets in which it might not be able to invest directly, or to adjust various portfolio characteristics, including the duration (interest rate volatility) of the Fund’s portfolio of debt securities. Use of derivatives by an Underlying Fund may create investment leverage. An Underlying Fund may enter into repurchase agreement transactions. An Underlying Fund may invest in mortgage-backed or other asset-backed securities. An Underlying Fund may enter into dollar roll or reverse repurchase agreement transactions. Some investments by an Underlying

Fund may be restricted as to resale or otherwise considered to be illiquid. An Underlying Fund may engage in active and frequent trading and so could have a relatively high portfolio turnover rate. The Fund will bear a pro rata share of the Underlying Funds’ expenses. The Fund also bears all of the risks associated with the investment strategies used by the Underlying Funds.