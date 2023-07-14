Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund, Inc. Discovery Portfolio

MMGTX | Fund

$3.81

$152 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.31%

Vitals

YTD Return

35.6%

1 yr return

7.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-41.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-20.7%

Net Assets

$152 M

Holdings in Top 10

52.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$3.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.31%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 95.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MMGTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 35.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -41.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -20.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.88%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Morgan Stanley Variable Insurance Fund, Inc. Discovery Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Morgan Stanley
  • Inception Date
    May 05, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    B
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Dennis Lynch

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in established and emerging companies, with capitalizations within the range of companies included in the Russell Midcap® Growth Index. As of December 31, 2021, these market capitalizations ranged between $181.2 million and $55.8 billion.
The Adviser emphasizes a bottom-up stock selection process, seeking attractive investments on an individual company basis. In selecting securities for investment, the Adviser typically invests in unique companies it believes have sustainable competitive advantages with above average business visibility, the ability to deploy capital at high rates of return, strong balance sheets and an attractive risk/reward.
The Adviser actively integrates sustainability into the investment process by using environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors as a lens for additional fundamental research, which can contribute to investment decision-making. The Adviser seeks to understand how environmental and social initiatives within companies can create value by strengthening durable competitive advantages, creating growth opportunities, driving profitability and/or aligning with secular growth trends. The Adviser generally
engages with company management teams to discuss their ESG practices, with the aim of identifying how sustainability themes present opportunities and risks that can be material to the value of the security over the long-term. Other aspects of the investment process include a proprietary, systematic evaluation of governance policies, specifically focusing on compensation alignment on long-term value creation. Although consideration of ESG factors is incorporated into the investment process, it is only one of many tools the Adviser utilizes to make investment decisions.
The Fund may invest in equity securities. The Fund may also invest in privately placed and restricted securities.
The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in securities of foreign issuers, including issuers located in emerging market or developing countries. The securities in which the Fund may invest may be denominated in U.S. dollars or in currencies other than U.S. dollars.
MMGTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MMGTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 35.6% -26.9% 59.5% 2.65%
1 Yr 7.3% -43.3% 860.3% 80.39%
3 Yr -41.8%* -41.8% 41.4% 100.00%
5 Yr -20.7%* -28.3% 82.5% 97.66%
10 Yr N/A* -18.3% 13.6% 78.70%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MMGTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -82.5% -85.6% 1542.7% 99.47%
2021 -24.8% -52.0% 83.9% 97.80%
2020 31.0% -17.6% 195.3% 2.28%
2019 4.9% -16.0% 9.5% 70.57%
2018 -2.5% -13.6% 24.1% 37.88%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MMGTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 35.6% -53.4% 55.3% 2.30%
1 Yr 7.3% -60.3% 860.3% 76.33%
3 Yr -41.8%* -41.8% 41.4% 100.00%
5 Yr -20.7%* -27.6% 82.5% 97.63%
10 Yr N/A* -17.1% 15.4% 77.69%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MMGTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -82.5% -85.6% 1542.7% 99.47%
2021 -24.8% -52.0% 83.9% 97.80%
2020 31.0% -17.6% 195.3% 2.28%
2019 4.9% -16.0% 9.5% 70.57%
2018 2.1% -13.6% 24.1% 1.22%

NAV & Total Return History

MMGTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MMGTX Category Low Category High MMGTX % Rank
Net Assets 152 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 80.46%
Number of Holdings 47 20 3702 84.33%
Net Assets in Top 10 125 M 360 K 10.9 B 67.25%
Weighting of Top 10 52.26% 5.5% 92.1% 9.15%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Cloudflare Inc 8.69%
  2. Shopify Inc A 7.05%
  3. MongoDB Inc Class A 6.77%
  4. Roblox Corp Ordinary Shares - Class A 5.42%
  5. 10x Genomics Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A 5.28%
  6. DoorDash Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A 5.28%
  7. Bill.com Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares 5.12%
  8. Zoom Video Communications Inc 5.06%
  9. Spotify Technology SA 5.01%
  10. Twilio Inc A 4.95%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MMGTX % Rank
Stocks 		94.05% 23.99% 100.52% 92.25%
Cash 		3.42% -0.52% 26.94% 23.94%
Other 		2.52% -2.66% 23.05% 3.70%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 15.32%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 8.27%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 12.68%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MMGTX % Rank
Technology 		52.29% 0.04% 62.17% 0.88%
Healthcare 		20.47% 0.00% 43.77% 26.94%
Communication Services 		12.09% 0.00% 18.33% 2.99%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.31% 0.00% 57.41% 73.59%
Financial Services 		3.56% 0.00% 43.01% 84.15%
Real Estate 		0.28% 0.00% 19.28% 81.69%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 31.69%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.23% 98.24%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 67.08%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 16.40% 82.22%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 17.25% 76.58%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MMGTX % Rank
US 		92.37% 23.38% 100.52% 66.90%
Non US 		1.68% 0.00% 35.22% 68.49%

MMGTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MMGTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.31% 0.02% 19.28% 30.41%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 53.09%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 32.28%
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.00% 0.40% 38.86%

Sales Fees

MMGTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MMGTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MMGTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 95.00% 0.00% 250.31% 87.45%

MMGTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MMGTX Category Low Category High MMGTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 16.55%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MMGTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MMGTX Category Low Category High MMGTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.88% -2.24% 2.75% 73.04%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MMGTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

MMGTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Dennis Lynch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2003

19.1

19.1%

Dennis is the Head of the Counterpoint Global team at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1998 and has been with financial industry since 1994. Prior to joining the firm, he worked as a sell-side analyst for J.P. Morgan Securities. Dennis received a B.A. in political science from Hamilton College and an M.B.A. with honors in finance from Columbia University.

David Cohen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2003

19.1

19.1%

Dave Cohen is an investor for the Counterpoint Global team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1993 and has has been with financial industry since 1988. Dave joined the team as an investor in 1999. Prior to joining the firm, Dave was a senior fund accountant at Alliance Capital. Previously, he was a fund accountant at Natwest and Wall Street Trust. Dave received a B.S. summa cum laude in management from Pace University.

Sandeep (Sam) Chainani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2004

17.93

17.9%

Sam Chainani is an investor for the Counterpoint Global team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1996 and has been with financial industry since 1996. Sam joined the team as an investor in 2000. Previously, he was a strategy specialist for our Inception and Discovery strategies. Sam received a B.S. in management with a concentration in finance from Binghamton University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Alexander Norton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2005

16.84

16.8%

Alexander Norton is an investor for the Counterpoint Global team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2000 and has been with financial industry since 1995. Prior to joining the firm, Alex was an associate in equity derivative sales and later an associate in equity research at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. Previously, he was a bond broker with Cantor Fitzgerald. Alex received a B.A. in history from the University of Pennsylvania and an M.B.A. in finance from Columbia Business School.

Jason Yeung

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2007

14.68

14.7%

Jason Yeung is an investor for the Counterpoint Global team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2002 and has been with financial industry since 1997. Jason joined the team in 2004 as an investor. Previously, he was a member of the U.S. Research Group, working closely with the Counterpoint Global team. Prior to joining the firm, Jason was a senior research analyst at Ramius Capital Group. Previously, he was an equity research associate at Deutsche Bank. Jason received a B.A., Phi Beta Kappa, in international relations from Johns Hopkins University and an M. Phil. in international relations from the University of Cambridge. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Armistead Nash

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2008

13.67

13.7%

Armistead Nash is an investor for the Counterpoint Global team. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2002 and has has been with financial industry since 2000. Armistead joined the team in 2004 as an investor. Previously, he was a member of the U.S. Research Group, working closely with the Counterpoint Global team. Prior to joining the firm, Armistead was an associate in investment product development at BlackRock Financial Management. Previously, he was a research analyst in high-yield research at KEA Capital. Armistead received a B.A. in history from the University of Virginia and an M.B.A. from the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business Administration.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.27 2.25

