Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.5%
1 yr return
2.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.7%
Net Assets
$553 M
Holdings in Top 10
100.0%
Expense Ratio 0.76%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 18.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|
|
Stock Funds
|
|
|
|
|
96.20
|
%
|
|MM S&P 500 Index Fund
|
|
|
|
|10.24
|%
|
|
MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price Large Cap Blend Fund
|
|
|
|
|40.94
|%
|
|
MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price Small and Mid Cap Blend Fund
|
|
|
|
|12.79
|%
|
|
MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price International Equity Fund
|
|
|
|
|27.42
|%
|
|
MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund
|
|
|
|
|4.81
|%
|
|
Bond Funds
|
|
|
|
|
3.80
|
%
|
|
MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price Bond Asset Fund
|
|
|
|
|2.28
|%
|
|T. Rowe Price Dynamic Global Bond Fund
|
|
|
|
|0.38
|%
|
|
MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price U.S. Treasury Long-Term Index Fund
|
|
|
|
|1.14
|%
|
|T. Rowe Price Institutional High Yield Fund
|
|
|
|
|0.00
|%
|
|
T. Rowe Price Institutional Floating Rate Fund
|
|
|
|
|0.00
|%
|
|
MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Bond Fund
|
|
|
|
|0.00
|%
|
|
MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price Limited Duration Inflation Focused Bond Fund
|
|
|
|
|0.00
|%
|Period
|MMFUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.5%
|7.5%
|15.1%
|9.72%
|1 Yr
|2.3%
|-51.3%
|17.1%
|81.94%
|3 Yr
|0.6%*
|-21.6%
|10.0%
|63.45%
|5 Yr
|1.7%*
|-13.4%
|5.5%
|32.12%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.6%
|6.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MMFUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.8%
|-65.7%
|-14.5%
|86.64%
|2021
|3.8%
|-2.4%
|8.9%
|49.03%
|2020
|4.9%
|0.8%
|4.9%
|1.54%
|2019
|5.3%
|1.3%
|5.3%
|2.84%
|2018
|N/A
|-6.3%
|-1.4%
|N/A
|Period
|MMFUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.8%
|-65.7%
|-14.5%
|86.64%
|2021
|3.8%
|-2.4%
|8.9%
|49.03%
|2020
|4.9%
|0.8%
|4.9%
|1.54%
|2019
|5.3%
|1.3%
|5.3%
|2.84%
|2018
|N/A
|-5.3%
|-1.1%
|N/A
|MMFUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MMFUX % Rank
|Net Assets
|553 M
|1.25 M
|63.9 B
|49.55%
|Number of Holdings
|10
|2
|560
|77.27%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|595 M
|844 K
|63.2 B
|46.36%
|Weighting of Top 10
|100.00%
|38.2%
|100.0%
|1.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MMFUX % Rank
|Stocks
|92.74%
|0.00%
|97.08%
|5.45%
|Cash
|3.52%
|-5.77%
|27.10%
|36.82%
|Bonds
|3.24%
|0.74%
|70.05%
|93.64%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.29%
|0.00%
|0.38%
|6.82%
|Other
|0.18%
|-1.01%
|17.70%
|42.73%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.02%
|0.00%
|1.09%
|88.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MMFUX % Rank
|Technology
|19.62%
|14.05%
|23.99%
|33.03%
|Financial Services
|14.34%
|13.09%
|18.83%
|70.18%
|Healthcare
|13.45%
|10.69%
|14.59%
|33.94%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.84%
|8.06%
|13.31%
|2.75%
|Communication Services
|10.23%
|5.69%
|10.23%
|0.92%
|Industrials
|10.10%
|9.12%
|12.31%
|56.88%
|Basic Materials
|5.00%
|3.18%
|6.86%
|38.53%
|Consumer Defense
|4.68%
|4.68%
|11.06%
|99.08%
|Real Estate
|4.20%
|1.86%
|10.17%
|51.83%
|Utilities
|3.22%
|1.89%
|8.09%
|9.17%
|Energy
|2.33%
|2.33%
|6.54%
|99.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MMFUX % Rank
|US
|61.59%
|0.00%
|70.31%
|6.36%
|Non US
|31.15%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|43.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MMFUX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|48.71%
|4.34%
|78.34%
|10.91%
|Government
|33.24%
|11.67%
|67.01%
|63.64%
|Corporate
|10.45%
|0.48%
|43.85%
|86.36%
|Securitized
|6.20%
|0.00%
|34.36%
|74.55%
|Derivative
|1.31%
|0.00%
|24.93%
|22.27%
|Municipal
|0.08%
|0.00%
|1.01%
|58.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MMFUX % Rank
|US
|2.75%
|0.70%
|45.33%
|93.64%
|Non US
|0.49%
|0.04%
|24.72%
|77.27%
|MMFUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.76%
|0.01%
|40.37%
|32.86%
|Management Fee
|0.76%
|0.00%
|0.89%
|97.51%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.29%
|N/A
|MMFUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|MMFUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MMFUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|18.00%
|0.42%
|115.00%
|35.15%
|MMFUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MMFUX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.92%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|16.36%
|MMFUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|MMFUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MMFUX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.37%
|-0.28%
|3.87%
|88.94%
|MMFUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.393
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 16, 2018
4.29
4.3%
Wyatt Lee, CFA is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager at T. Rowe Price. Mr. Lee became chairman of the committee in 2011. He joined the Firm in 1999 and his investment experience dates from 1997.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 08, 2019
2.65
2.7%
Ms. DeDominicis originally joined T. Rowe Price in 1998 and returned to the Firm in 2003. Her investment experience dates from 1999. Ms. DeDominicis has served as an associate portfolio manager for the target date strategies during the past five years.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2020
2.41
2.4%
Andrew Jacobs van Merlen is a Vice President of T. Rowe Price Group. Mr. Jacobs van Merlen earned a BS in finance from the University of Maryland and an MBA in sustainable business from the University of Cambridge. He also has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|17.59
|5.74
|2.41
