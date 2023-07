Principal Investment Strategies

The Fund is a “fund of funds” and pursues its objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of other stock and bond series of both the MassMutual Funds and T. Rowe Price Funds that represent various asset classes and sectors (“Underlying Funds”). The Fund is subadvised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (“T. Rowe Price”). The Underlying Funds in which the Fund invests are predominantly either advised or subadvised by T. Rowe Price. The Fund is intended for retired investors who seek income and relative stability

from bonds along with some capital appreciation potential from stocks. The Fund’s “neutral allocations,” which are what T. Rowe Price considers broadly appropriate for investors during their retirement years, are 40% stock funds and 60% bond funds. The allocations are referred to as “neutral allocations” because they do not reflect any tactical decisions made by T. Rowe Price to overweight or underweight a particular asset class or sector based on its market outlook.

These allocations are intended to reflect the need for reduced market risks, lower portfolio volatility, and an income stream throughout retirement. Although the Fund is designed for investors already in retirement, you should be aware that it does not decrease its equity holdings and become increasingly conservative over time. As such, you may want to consider a more conservative or more aggressive approach depending on your age and specific stage of retirement. The Fund is designed to be part of an investor’s overall retirement strategy, but is not intended as a complete solution to an investor’s retirement needs. While the overall asset mix generally remains consistent over time, tactical decisions may be made by T. Rowe Price to overweight or underweight a particular asset class or sector based on its market outlook. The target allocations assigned to the broad asset classes (Stocks and Bonds), which reflect these tactical decisions resulting from market outlook, are not expected to vary from the neutral allocations by more than plus (+) or minus (-) five percent (5%).

The following table details the way the portfolio is generally expected to be allocated between the asset classes. The table also shows the expected allocations to the Underlying Funds that will be used within those asset classes. The information in the table represents the neutral allocations for the Fund as of February 1, 2022. The target allocations and actual allocations may differ. The Fund’s shareholder reports set forth its actual allocations between stock funds and bond funds and to the individual Underlying Funds. T. Rowe Price may modify the selection of Underlying Funds from time to time, and may invest in other Underlying Funds, including any Underlying Funds that may be created in the future. At any given time, the Fund’s asset allocation may be affected by a variety of factors (such as, for example, whether an Underlying Fund is accepting additional investments). A description of the Underlying Funds is included in Appendix D of the Statement of Additional Information (“SAI”).

​ Stock Funds ​ ​ ​ ​ 40.00 %

​ MM S&P 500 Index Fund ​ ​ ​ ​ 6.38 % ​ MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price Large Cap Blend Fund ​ ​ ​ ​ 14.90 % ​ MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price Small and Mid Cap Blend Fund ​ ​ ​ ​ 5.32 % ​ MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price International Equity Fund ​ ​ ​ ​ 11.40 % ​ MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund ​ ​ ​ ​ 2.00 % ​ Bond Funds ​ ​ ​ ​ 60.00 % ​ MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price Bond Asset Fund ​ ​ ​ ​ 24.00 % ​ T. Rowe Price Dynamic Global Bond Fund ​ ​ ​ ​ 4.00 % ​ MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price U.S. Treasury Long-Term Index Fund ​ ​ ​ ​ 3.36 % ​ T. Rowe Price Institutional High Yield Fund ​ ​ ​ ​ 3.46 % ​ T. Rowe Price Institutional Floating Rate Fund ​ ​ ​ ​ 0.86 % ​ MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Bond Fund ​ ​ ​ ​ 4.32 % ​ MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price Limited Duration Inflation Focused Bond Fund ​ ​ ​ ​ 20.00 %

Note: The Underlying Fund allocations above may not sum up to 100% due to rounding.

Because the Fund will invest in Underlying Funds advised by MML Advisers, T. Rowe Price, or their affiliates, the Fund will not invest in funds advised or sponsored by others, even if they are less expensive or have better historical performance records. T. Rowe Price will be subject to a conflict of interest in selecting Underlying Funds, because its selection of Underlying Funds might appear to be influenced by the expected effect of the selection on its revenues or other benefits of the selection to it. T. Rowe Price has advised the Fund that, as a fiduciary to the Fund, T. Rowe Price has a duty to put the best interests of the Fund ahead of its own interest and that, consequently, it will make investment decisions for the Fund in the best interest of the Fund to achieve the Fund’s investment objectives and not for the benefit of T. Rowe Price.

Through its investments in Underlying Funds, the Fund will be exposed to a wide range of securities and other instruments with differing characteristics (such as credit quality, duration, geography, industry, and market capitalization), which may include without limitation equity securities of small-, mid-, or large-capitalization U.S. or non-U.S. issuers (including issuers that may only recently have become public companies), fixed income securities of U.S. or non-U.S. private or governmental issuers (including “junk” or “high yield” bonds, including securities in default), inflation-protected securities, bank loans, and short-term investments of any kind. Equity

securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common or preferred stock, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), rights, and warrants.

An Underlying Fund may engage in foreign currency exchange transactions, including forward contracts, options on currency, futures contracts, and swap contracts, to take long or short positions in foreign currencies in order to enhance its investment return or to attempt to protect against adverse changes in currency exchange rates. An Underlying Fund may be permitted to use a wide variety of additional exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, including options, futures contracts, swap contracts (including interest rate swaps, total return swaps, and credit default swaps), and hybrid instruments. An Underlying Fund may typically use these derivatives for hedging purposes, as a substitute for direct investments, to earn additional income, to gain exposure to securities or markets in which it might not be able to invest directly, or to adjust various portfolio characteristics, including the duration (interest rate volatility) of the Fund’s portfolio of debt securities. Use of derivatives by an Underlying Fund may create investment leverage.

An Underlying Fund may enter into repurchase agreement transactions. An Underlying Fund may invest in mortgage-backed or other asset-backed securities. An Underlying Fund may enter into dollar roll or reverse repurchase agreement transactions. Some investments by an Underlying Fund may be restricted as to resale or otherwise considered to be illiquid. The Fund will bear a pro rata share of the Underlying Funds’ expenses. The Fund also bears all of the risks associated with the investment strategies used by the Underlying Funds.