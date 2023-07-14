Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price Small and Mid Cap Blend Fund

mutual fund
MMBUX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.36 -0.08 -0.64%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (MMBUX) Primary
MMBUX (Mutual Fund)

MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price Small and Mid Cap Blend Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.36 -0.08 -0.64%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (MMBUX) Primary
MMBUX (Mutual Fund)

MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price Small and Mid Cap Blend Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.36 -0.08 -0.64%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (MMBUX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price Small and Mid Cap Blend Fund

MMBUX | Fund

$12.36

$770 M

0.78%

$0.10

0.04%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.5%

1 yr return

6.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.0%

Net Assets

$770 M

Holdings in Top 10

10.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.04%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 28.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price Small and Mid Cap Blend Fund

MMBUX | Fund

$12.36

$770 M

0.78%

$0.10

0.04%

MMBUX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.97%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price Small and Mid Cap Blend Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MassMutual
  • Inception Date
    Feb 09, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Frank Alonso

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small and mid cap companies. The Fund’s subadviser, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (“T. Rowe Price”), currently considers small and mid cap companies to include companies with market capitalizations at the time of purchase that are within the market capitalization range of companies included in either the Russell 2000® Index or the Russell Midcap® Index (as of December 31, 2021, between $31.57 million and $73.82 billion). Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common or preferred stock, rights, and warrants.
The Fund typically invests most of its assets in equity securities of U.S. companies, but may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), including emerging market securities.
The Fund may invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and exchange-traded funds. The Fund’s investments may include holdings in privately held companies and companies that only recently began to trade publicly. The Fund may at times invest a substantial portion of its assets in obligations of issuers in one or more market,
economic, or industry sectors such as information technology companies. The Fund may (but is not obligated to) use a wide variety of exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, for hedging purposes, to adjust various portfolio characteristics, or as a substitute for direct investments in securities. Such derivatives may include futures contracts, swaps, and options. The Fund may also, but will not necessarily, engage in foreign currency transactions, including forward contracts, options on currencies, futures contracts, and swap contracts, to seek to hedge or to attempt to protect against adverse changes in currency exchange rates or otherwise to adjust the currency exposures within the Fund’s portfolio. Use of derivatives by the Fund may create investment leverage. The Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents.
The Fund’s holdings will be widely diversified by industry and issuer. T. Rowe Price may employ a growth or value approach in selecting investments. For example, T. Rowe Price may seek to identify companies whose price/earnings ratios are attractive relative to the underlying earnings growth rates (e.g., emerging growth companies) and/or companies that appear to be undervalued by various measures and may be temporarily out of favor but have good prospects for capital appreciation.
T. Rowe Price generally looks for companies with one or more of the following: capable management or plan to improve the business through restructuring; management/employee stock ownership; proven products or services; demonstrated innovative research, product development, and/or marketing; attractive business niches; pricing flexibility; sound financial and accounting practices; a potential or demonstrated ability to grow revenues, earnings, and cash flow consistently; stock price that appears to undervalue growth prospects; low stock price relative to a company’s underlying asset values; above-average dividend yield relative to a company’s peers or a company’s own historical norm; low price/earnings, price/book value, or price/cash flow ratios relative to the Russell 2500 Index, the company’s peers, or its own historical norm; the potential for a catalyst (such as connection to an industry experiencing increasing demand, increased investor attention, asset sales, strong business prospects, or a change in management) to cause the stock’s price to rise.
In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, T. Rowe Price has the discretion to purchase some securities that do not meet its normal investment
criteria described above, when it believes there is an opportunity for substantial appreciation (such as, for example, T. Rowe Price believes a security could increase in value as a result of a change in management, an extraordinary corporate event, a new product introduction or innovation, or a favorable competitive development).
T. Rowe Price integrates pecuniary environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors into its investment research process. T. Rowe Price focuses on the ESG factors it considers most likely to have a material impact on the performance of the holdings in the Fund’s portfolio.
T. Rowe Price may sell securities for a variety of reasons, including to realize gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into more promising opportunities.
Read More

MMBUX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MMBUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.5% -26.9% 59.5% 81.06%
1 Yr 6.7% -43.3% 860.3% 81.63%
3 Yr 1.0%* -41.8% 41.4% 32.35%
5 Yr 2.0%* -28.3% 82.5% 33.59%
10 Yr N/A* -18.3% 13.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MMBUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.7% -85.6% 1542.7% 15.30%
2021 1.5% -52.0% 83.9% 35.53%
2020 5.7% -17.6% 195.3% 74.38%
2019 6.1% -16.0% 9.5% 42.30%
2018 N/A -13.6% 24.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MMBUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.5% -53.4% 55.3% 77.70%
1 Yr 6.7% -60.3% 860.3% 77.56%
3 Yr 1.0%* -41.8% 41.4% 32.65%
5 Yr 2.4%* -27.6% 82.5% 35.77%
10 Yr N/A* -17.1% 15.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MMBUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.7% -85.6% 1542.7% 15.48%
2021 1.5% -52.0% 83.9% 35.53%
2020 5.7% -17.6% 195.3% 74.57%
2019 6.1% -16.0% 9.5% 42.30%
2018 N/A -13.6% 24.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MMBUX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MMBUX Category Low Category High MMBUX % Rank
Net Assets 770 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 55.28%
Number of Holdings 789 20 3702 2.46%
Net Assets in Top 10 92.1 M 360 K 10.9 B 70.60%
Weighting of Top 10 10.39% 5.5% 92.1% 97.18%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. T. Rowe Price Gov. Reserve 2.98%
  2. Textron Inc 1.33%
  3. Hologic Inc 0.94%
  4. Rivian Automotive Inc Class A 0.88%
  5. FirstEnergy Corp 0.82%
  6. Veeva Systems Inc Class A 0.80%
  7. DocuSign Inc 0.79%
  8. Clarivate PLC Ordinary Shares 0.77%
  9. Catalent Inc 0.77%
  10. Burlington Stores Inc 0.77%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MMBUX % Rank
Stocks 		95.18% 23.99% 100.52% 86.97%
Cash 		3.09% -0.52% 26.94% 28.87%
Preferred Stocks 		1.00% 0.00% 2.30% 2.11%
Other 		0.72% -2.66% 23.05% 8.63%
Bonds 		0.01% 0.00% 44.75% 4.40%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 11.27%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MMBUX % Rank
Healthcare 		18.52% 0.00% 43.77% 42.08%
Technology 		14.81% 0.04% 62.17% 93.13%
Financial Services 		14.60% 0.00% 43.01% 12.15%
Industrials 		12.96% 0.00% 38.23% 66.55%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.03% 0.00% 57.41% 86.80%
Energy 		6.06% 0.00% 62.10% 8.63%
Real Estate 		6.05% 0.00% 19.28% 16.90%
Basic Materials 		5.89% 0.00% 17.25% 8.45%
Consumer Defense 		4.84% 0.00% 16.40% 13.91%
Utilities 		3.68% 0.00% 12.94% 3.52%
Communication Services 		3.57% 0.00% 18.33% 33.63%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MMBUX % Rank
US 		85.95% 23.38% 100.52% 88.91%
Non US 		9.23% 0.00% 35.22% 14.79%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MMBUX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		75.36% 0.00% 100.00% 95.38%
Corporate 		24.64% 0.00% 100.00% 4.24%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 4.48% 12.33%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 30.57% 11.56%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 11.56%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.86% 12.14%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MMBUX % Rank
US 		0.01% 0.00% 36.45% 4.40%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 8.30% 11.09%

MMBUX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MMBUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.04% 0.02% 19.28% 99.28%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.50% 0.18%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 10.47%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

MMBUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MMBUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MMBUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 28.00% 0.00% 250.31% 29.80%

MMBUX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MMBUX Category Low Category High MMBUX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.78% 0.00% 2.33% 19.19%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MMBUX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MMBUX Category Low Category High MMBUX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.97% -2.24% 2.75% 2.68%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MMBUX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MMBUX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Frank Alonso

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 09, 2018

4.31

4.3%

Francisco (Frank) M. Alonso joined T. Rowe Price Associates in 2000 and is currently a Vice President of T. Rowe Price Group and T. Rowe Price Associates. He is also the portfolio manager for the Small-Cap Stock Fund. From 2013 to September 2016 Frank ran the US Smaller Companies Equity Fund (SICAVS) and was the Associate PM for the Small-Cap Stock Fund. Prior to 2013 he worked as an investment analyst in TRP’s U.S. Equity Division covering discount stores, soft goods retailing and hard goods under the consumer industry.

J. Wagner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 09, 2018

4.31

4.3%

David Wagner is the lead portfolio manager for T. Rowe Price. He also serves on the Investment Advisory Committees of the US Small-Cap Core Equity and US Small-Cap Growth Equity Strategies. He is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. He joined the firm in 2000 as an analyst covering financial services after serving as a summer intern at T. Rowe Price in 1999. Prior to this, Mr. Wagner was employed as an associate analyst in the antitrust area by National Economic Research Associates, Inc. Mr. Wagner earned a B.A., summa cum laude, in economics from the College of William & Mary and an M.B.A. from the University of Virginia, Darden Graduate School of Business Administration. He has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Brian Berghuis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 09, 2018

4.31

4.3%

Brian W. H. Berghuis is a member of T. Rowe Price's U.S. Equity Steering Committee and the lead portfolio manager for the firm's U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategy. Mr. Berghuis has 25 years of investment experience, 23 of which have been at T. Rowe Price. He started at the firm in 1985 as an analyst following the retail sector. He initially became lead portfolio manager for the U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategy in 1992 and oversaw a significant expansion of the firm's capabilities in this strategy. In 2003, he was named to the U.S. Equity Steering Committee.

Joshua Spencer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2019

3.17

3.2%

Joshua Spencer is the lead portfolio manager for the US Small-Cap Growth Equity Strategy, including the New Horizons Strategy. He was previously the portfolio manager of the Global Technology Equity Strategy for nearly seven years. Mr. Spencer is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. He earned a B.A. in economics from Johns Hopkins University, an M.A. in economics from the University of Chicago, and an M.B.A. in finance and accounting from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.27 2.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×