Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$12.36
$770 M
0.78%
$0.10
0.04%
YTD Return
12.5%
1 yr return
6.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.0%
Net Assets
$770 M
Holdings in Top 10
10.4%
Expense Ratio 0.04%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 28.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|MMBUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.5%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|81.06%
|1 Yr
|6.7%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|81.63%
|3 Yr
|1.0%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|32.35%
|5 Yr
|2.0%*
|-28.3%
|82.5%
|33.59%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.3%
|13.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MMBUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.7%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|15.30%
|2021
|1.5%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|35.53%
|2020
|5.7%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|74.38%
|2019
|6.1%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|42.30%
|2018
|N/A
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|N/A
|Period
|MMBUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.5%
|-53.4%
|55.3%
|77.70%
|1 Yr
|6.7%
|-60.3%
|860.3%
|77.56%
|3 Yr
|1.0%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|32.65%
|5 Yr
|2.4%*
|-27.6%
|82.5%
|35.77%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.1%
|15.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MMBUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.7%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|15.48%
|2021
|1.5%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|35.53%
|2020
|5.7%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|74.57%
|2019
|6.1%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|42.30%
|2018
|N/A
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|N/A
|MMBUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MMBUX % Rank
|Net Assets
|770 M
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|55.28%
|Number of Holdings
|789
|20
|3702
|2.46%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|92.1 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|70.60%
|Weighting of Top 10
|10.39%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|97.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MMBUX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.18%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|86.97%
|Cash
|3.09%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|28.87%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|2.11%
|Other
|0.72%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|8.63%
|Bonds
|0.01%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|4.40%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|11.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MMBUX % Rank
|Healthcare
|18.52%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|42.08%
|Technology
|14.81%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|93.13%
|Financial Services
|14.60%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|12.15%
|Industrials
|12.96%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|66.55%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.03%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|86.80%
|Energy
|6.06%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|8.63%
|Real Estate
|6.05%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|16.90%
|Basic Materials
|5.89%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|8.45%
|Consumer Defense
|4.84%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|13.91%
|Utilities
|3.68%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|3.52%
|Communication Services
|3.57%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|33.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MMBUX % Rank
|US
|85.95%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|88.91%
|Non US
|9.23%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|14.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MMBUX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|75.36%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|95.38%
|Corporate
|24.64%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|4.24%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.48%
|12.33%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.57%
|11.56%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|11.56%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.86%
|12.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MMBUX % Rank
|US
|0.01%
|0.00%
|36.45%
|4.40%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.30%
|11.09%
|MMBUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.04%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|99.28%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|0.18%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|10.47%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|N/A
|MMBUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MMBUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MMBUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|28.00%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|29.80%
|MMBUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MMBUX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.78%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|19.19%
|MMBUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|MMBUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MMBUX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.97%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|2.68%
|MMBUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.273
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 09, 2018
4.31
4.3%
Francisco (Frank) M. Alonso joined T. Rowe Price Associates in 2000 and is currently a Vice President of T. Rowe Price Group and T. Rowe Price Associates. He is also the portfolio manager for the Small-Cap Stock Fund. From 2013 to September 2016 Frank ran the US Smaller Companies Equity Fund (SICAVS) and was the Associate PM for the Small-Cap Stock Fund. Prior to 2013 he worked as an investment analyst in TRP’s U.S. Equity Division covering discount stores, soft goods retailing and hard goods under the consumer industry.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 09, 2018
4.31
4.3%
David Wagner is the lead portfolio manager for T. Rowe Price. He also serves on the Investment Advisory Committees of the US Small-Cap Core Equity and US Small-Cap Growth Equity Strategies. He is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. He joined the firm in 2000 as an analyst covering financial services after serving as a summer intern at T. Rowe Price in 1999. Prior to this, Mr. Wagner was employed as an associate analyst in the antitrust area by National Economic Research Associates, Inc. Mr. Wagner earned a B.A., summa cum laude, in economics from the College of William & Mary and an M.B.A. from the University of Virginia, Darden Graduate School of Business Administration. He has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 09, 2018
4.31
4.3%
Brian W. H. Berghuis is a member of T. Rowe Price's U.S. Equity Steering Committee and the lead portfolio manager for the firm's U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategy. Mr. Berghuis has 25 years of investment experience, 23 of which have been at T. Rowe Price. He started at the firm in 1985 as an analyst following the retail sector. He initially became lead portfolio manager for the U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategy in 1992 and oversaw a significant expansion of the firm's capabilities in this strategy. In 2003, he was named to the U.S. Equity Steering Committee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2019
3.17
3.2%
Joshua Spencer is the lead portfolio manager for the US Small-Cap Growth Equity Strategy, including the New Horizons Strategy. He was previously the portfolio manager of the Global Technology Equity Strategy for nearly seven years. Mr. Spencer is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. He earned a B.A. in economics from Johns Hopkins University, an M.A. in economics from the University of Chicago, and an M.B.A. in finance and accounting from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.27
|2.25
