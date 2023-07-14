Principal Investment Strategies

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small and mid cap companies. The Fund’s subadviser, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (“T. Rowe Price”), currently considers small and mid cap companies to include companies with market capitalizations at the time of purchase that are within the market capitalization range of companies included in either the Russell 2000 ® Index or the Russell Midcap ® Index (as of December 31, 2021, between $31.57 million and $73.82 billion). Equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common or preferred stock, rights, and warrants.

The Fund typically invests most of its assets in equity securities of U.S. companies, but may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), including emerging market securities.

The Fund may invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and exchange-traded funds. The Fund’s investments may include holdings in privately held companies and companies that only recently began to trade publicly. The Fund may at times invest a substantial portion of its assets in obligations of issuers in one or more market,

economic, or industry sectors such as information technology companies. The Fund may (but is not obligated to) use a wide variety of exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, for hedging purposes, to adjust various portfolio characteristics, or as a substitute for direct investments in securities. Such derivatives may include futures contracts, swaps, and options. The Fund may also, but will not necessarily, engage in foreign currency transactions, including forward contracts, options on currencies, futures contracts, and swap contracts, to seek to hedge or to attempt to protect against adverse changes in currency exchange rates or otherwise to adjust the currency exposures within the Fund’s portfolio. Use of derivatives by the Fund may create investment leverage. The Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash or cash equivalents.

The Fund’s holdings will be widely diversified by industry and issuer. T. Rowe Price may employ a growth or value approach in selecting investments. For example, T. Rowe Price may seek to identify companies whose price/earnings ratios are attractive relative to the underlying earnings growth rates (e.g., emerging growth companies) and/or companies that appear to be undervalued by various measures and may be temporarily out of favor but have good prospects for capital appreciation.

T. Rowe Price generally looks for companies with one or more of the following: capable management or plan to improve the business through restructuring; management/employee stock ownership; proven products or services; demonstrated innovative research, product development, and/or marketing; attractive business niches; pricing flexibility; sound financial and accounting practices; a potential or demonstrated ability to grow revenues, earnings, and cash flow consistently; stock price that appears to undervalue growth prospects; low stock price relative to a company’s underlying asset values; above-average dividend yield relative to a company’s peers or a company’s own historical norm; low price/earnings, price/book value, or price/cash flow ratios relative to the Russell 2500 Index, the company’s peers, or its own historical norm; the potential for a catalyst (such as connection to an industry experiencing increasing demand, increased investor attention, asset sales, strong business prospects, or a change in management) to cause the stock’s price to rise.

In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, T. Rowe Price has the discretion to purchase some securities that do not meet its normal investment

criteria described above, when it believes there is an opportunity for substantial appreciation (such as, for example, T. Rowe Price believes a security could increase in value as a result of a change in management, an extraordinary corporate event, a new product introduction or innovation, or a favorable competitive development).

T. Rowe Price integrates pecuniary environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors into its investment research process. T. Rowe Price focuses on the ESG factors it considers most likely to have a material impact on the performance of the holdings in the Fund’s portfolio.

T. Rowe Price may sell securities for a variety of reasons, including to realize gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into more promising opportunities.