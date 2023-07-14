Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.8%
1 yr return
-2.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.9%
Net Assets
$451 M
Holdings in Top 10
27.4%
Expense Ratio 0.92%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 20.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in equity securities. Equity securities include common stocks, equity interests in real estate investment trusts (REITs), and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer.
In selecting investments for the fund, MFS is not constrained by any particular investment style. MFS may invest the fund’s assets in the stocks of companies it believes to have above average earnings growth potential compared to other companies (growth companies), in the stocks of companies it believes are undervalued compared to their perceived worth (value companies), or in a combination of growth and value companies.
MFS may invest the fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size.
MFS may invest the fund’s assets in foreign securities.
MFS normally invests the fund’s assets across different industries and sectors, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry or sector.
MFS uses an active bottom-up approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on blending fundamental and quantitative research. MFS uses fundamental analysis of individual issuers to determine a fundamental rating for an issuer. MFS uses quantitative analysis to determine a quantitative rating for an issuer. MFS combines the fundamental rating with the quantitative rating to create a blended rating for an issuer. When an MFS fundamental rating is not available, MFS treats the issuer as having a neutral fundamental rating. MFS generally eliminates the most volatile equity securities based on historical volatility as potential investments for the fund. MFS then constructs the portfolio using a portfolio optimization process that considers the blended rating as well as issuer, industry, and sector weightings, volatility, and other factors, with a goal of constructing a portfolio less volatile than the Standard & Poor’s 500 Stock Index. The portfolio managers have the discretion to adjust the inputs and parameters used in the optimization process and the fund’s portfolio holdings based on factors such as the desired portfolio characteristics and the portfolio managers’ qualitative assessment of the optimization results. Volatility is measured by the standard deviation of monthly returns. Volatility generally measures how much the fund’s returns have varied over a specified time period.
For purposes of the fund’s 80% policy, net assets include the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.
|Period
|MLVPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.8%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|89.90%
|1 Yr
|-2.5%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|93.61%
|3 Yr
|4.5%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|60.25%
|5 Yr
|4.9%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|29.13%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MLVPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.9%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|49.70%
|2021
|9.1%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|41.71%
|2020
|3.2%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|61.26%
|2019
|5.9%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|35.93%
|2018
|-1.2%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|9.72%
|Period
|MLVPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.8%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|80.84%
|1 Yr
|-2.5%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|90.39%
|3 Yr
|4.5%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|60.34%
|5 Yr
|5.8%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|32.64%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|MLVPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.9%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|49.77%
|2021
|9.1%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|42.17%
|2020
|3.2%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|61.18%
|2019
|5.9%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|36.43%
|2018
|-0.3%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|2.12%
|MLVPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MLVPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|451 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|65.27%
|Number of Holdings
|91
|2
|4154
|55.36%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|126 M
|288 K
|270 B
|69.24%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.42%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|72.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MLVPX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.41%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|34.58%
|Cash
|0.58%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|64.29%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|93.47%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|93.70%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|93.47%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|93.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MLVPX % Rank
|Technology
|19.57%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|75.19%
|Healthcare
|16.86%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|17.12%
|Consumer Defense
|14.85%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|3.50%
|Industrials
|12.05%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|18.57%
|Financial Services
|10.02%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|92.24%
|Communication Services
|9.33%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|29.00%
|Utilities
|7.56%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|3.73%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.04%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|96.27%
|Real Estate
|3.18%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|32.88%
|Basic Materials
|2.54%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|50.61%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|99.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MLVPX % Rank
|US
|96.91%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|46.51%
|Non US
|2.50%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|44.11%
|MLVPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.92%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|41.76%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|49.40%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|63.01%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|MLVPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MLVPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MLVPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|20.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|41.65%
|MLVPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MLVPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.75%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|37.96%
|MLVPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|MLVPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MLVPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.70%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|48.97%
|MLVPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2020
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2020
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2020
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2018
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2018
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2018
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2017
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2017
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2017
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2016
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2016
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2016
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2015
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2015
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2015
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2014
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2014
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2014
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 05, 2013
8.49
8.5%
James C. Fallon - Investment Officer - Portfolio Manager - As a Portfolio Manager, responsible for final buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction, risk and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. - Joined MFS in 1999; previous positions include Equity Research Associate; Securities Lending Administrator. - Previous experience includes 1 year as Mutual Fund Custody Accountant at Investors Bank & Trust; 1 year as Financial Analyst at Bardon Trimount. - Affiliations include CFA Institute, CFA Society of Boston
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 05, 2013
8.49
8.5%
Lead Portfolio Manager As a Portfolio Manager, responsible for final buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction, risk and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. Joined MFS in 2001 Previous experience includes 3 years as Analyst and Portfolio Manager at Pioneer Investments; 2 years as Assistant Vice President at Putnam Investments; 3 years as Associate at Mellon Capital Management. Affiliations include Boston Security Analysts Society, Inc., CFA Institute. University of Chicago, MBA University of California, Berkeley, BA, Phi Beta Kappa
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 15, 2015
6.71
6.7%
Jonathan W. Sage, CFA, is an investment officer and a portfolio manager at MFS Investment Management. He manages blended research equity strategies utilized by the firm's mutual funds and institutional accounts. He joined MFS in 2000 as a quantitative equity research analyst and was named a portfolio manager in 2005. Prior to joining MFS, Jonathan spent two years as a supervisor of portfolio administration for Santander Global Advisors, Inc. and three years as a senior mutual fund accountant for First Data Investor Services Group.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 15, 2015
6.71
6.7%
As a Portfolio Manager, responsible for final buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction, risk and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. - Joined MFS in 2001; previous positions include Quantitative Research Analyst; Quantitative Research Associate; Teleservices Representative. - Previous experience includes 1 year as Client Service Specialist and Order Desk Specialist at Patagon.com Securities.- John re-joined the firm in 2001. His original start date was February 1999.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
