Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
0.0%
1 yr return
0.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$348 M
Holdings in Top 10
73.1%
Expense Ratio 0.31%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 0.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Money Market Fund
The fund pursues its investment objective by investing only in government securities (i.e., securities issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the U.S. government or its agencies or instrumentalities, including those with floating or variable rates of interest), repurchase agreements collateralized solely by government securities and/or cash, and cash. The fund is a money market fund subject to the maturity, quality, liquidity and diversification requirements of Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and seeks to maintain a stable share price of $1.00.
The fund is a "government money market fund," as that term is defined in Rule 2a-7, and as such is required to invest at least 99.5% of its total assets in securities issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the U.S. government or its agencies or instrumentalities, repurchase agreements collateralized solely by government securities and/or cash, and cash. The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in government securities and repurchase agreements collateralized solely by government securities (i.e., under normal circumstances, the fund will not invest more than 20% of its net assets in cash and/or repurchase agreements collateralized by cash). The securities in which the fund invests include those backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, which include U.S. Treasury securities as well as securities issued by certain agencies of the U.S. government, and those that are neither insured nor guaranteed by the U.S. government.
The fund seeks to invest in securities that present minimal credit risk, based on BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc.'s (BNYM Investment Adviser) assessment of the issuer's or guarantor's credit quality and capacity to meet its financial obligations, among other factors. As part of the security selection process, where appropriate and as applicable, and to
the extent relevant information is available, BNYM Investment Adviser also evaluates whether environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors could have a positive, negative or neutral impact on the cash flows or risk profiles of the issuers or guarantors of the securities in which the fund may invest. In evaluating ESG factors, BNYM Investment Adviser will use ESG research developed by one or more of its affiliates as well as ESG ratings and other material information provided by third parties and the issuers or guarantors of securities in which the fund may invest. When considered material, identified ESG factors are incorporated within BNYM Investment Adviser's credit risk analysis, but BNYM Investment Adviser may determine that other attributes of an investment outweigh ESG considerations when making an investment decision. Further, BNYM Investment Adviser may not consider ESG ratings or other ESG data in connection with every investment decision it makes on behalf of the fund. As a result, securities of issuers or securities guaranteed by guarantors that may be negatively impacted by ESG factors may be purchased and retained by the fund, while the fund may divest or not invest in securities of issuers or securities guaranteed by guarantors that may be positively impacted by such factors.
|YTD
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|13.02%
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|13.02%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.0%
|0.0%
|11.96%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|0.0%
|63.43%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.0%
|0.0%
|14.29%
* Annualized
|2022
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|13.45%
|2021
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|11.25%
|2020
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|12.21%
|2019
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|11.83%
|2018
|N/A
|0.0%
|0.0%
|11.11%
|YTD
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.3%
|13.02%
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|0.0%
|1.1%
|13.02%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.0%
|0.0%
|11.96%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|0.0%
|63.43%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.0%
|0.0%
|14.29%
* Annualized
|2022
|0.0%
|-0.3%
|0.8%
|12.87%
|2021
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|11.25%
|2020
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|12.21%
|2019
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|11.83%
|2018
|N/A
|0.0%
|0.0%
|11.59%
|Net Assets
|348 M
|59.6 M
|72.2 B
|94.39%
|Number of Holdings
|26
|1
|345
|90.31%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|261 M
|5 M
|23.5 B
|86.73%
|Weighting of Top 10
|73.14%
|14.2%
|100.0%
|9.18%
|Cash
|74.80%
|35.74%
|100.00%
|89.80%
|Bonds
|25.20%
|0.00%
|64.26%
|8.67%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.24%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.01%
|16.84%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.30%
|12.76%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.25%
|37.76%
|Cash & Equivalents
|74.80%
|35.74%
|100.00%
|89.80%
|Government
|25.20%
|0.00%
|30.63%
|2.04%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.24%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.98%
|13.78%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.24%
|71.94%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|49.89%
|69.90%
|US
|25.20%
|0.00%
|64.26%
|6.63%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.90%
|32.14%
|Expense Ratio
|0.31%
|0.09%
|2.42%
|64.52%
|Management Fee
|0.15%
|0.05%
|0.57%
|29.59%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.02%
|0.55%
|83.19%
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Turnover
|0.00%
|0.00%
|212.00%
|6.67%
|Dividend Yield
|4.77%
|0.00%
|1.15%
|46.94%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Net Income Ratio
|0.01%
|-1.14%
|2.05%
|48.39%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2017
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2010
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2010
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2009
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2009
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2009
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2009
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2009
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2009
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2009
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2009
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 27, 2009
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 30, 2009
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 28, 2008
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2008
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2008
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 29, 2008
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2008
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2008
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 30, 2008
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2008
|$0.002
|DailyAccrualFund
