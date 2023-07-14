Home
Trending ETFs

MLMXX (Mutual Fund)

BNY Mellon Government Money Market Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$1.0 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Prime Money Market
share class
Inv (MLOXX) Primary M (MLMXX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BNY Mellon Government Money Market Fund

MLMXX | Fund

$1.00

$348 M

4.77%

$0.05

0.31%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$348 M

Holdings in Top 10

73.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$1.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.31%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 0.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Money Market Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

MLMXX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon Government Money Market Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BNY Mellon Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 02, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    M
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Management Team

Fund Description

The fund pursues its investment objective by investing only in government securities (i.e., securities issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the U.S. government or its agencies or instrumentalities, including those with floating or variable rates of interest), repurchase agreements collateralized solely by government securities and/or cash, and cash. The fund is a money market fund subject to the maturity, quality, liquidity and diversification requirements of Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and seeks to maintain a stable share price of $1.00.

The fund is a "government money market fund," as that term is defined in Rule 2a-7, and as such is required to invest at least 99.5% of its total assets in securities issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the U.S. government or its agencies or instrumentalities, repurchase agreements collateralized solely by government securities and/or cash, and cash. The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in government securities and repurchase agreements collateralized solely by government securities (i.e., under normal circumstances, the fund will not invest more than 20% of its net assets in cash and/or repurchase agreements collateralized by cash). The securities in which the fund invests include those backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, which include U.S. Treasury securities as well as securities issued by certain agencies of the U.S. government, and those that are neither insured nor guaranteed by the U.S. government.

The fund seeks to invest in securities that present minimal credit risk, based on BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc.'s (BNYM Investment Adviser) assessment of the issuer's or guarantor's credit quality and capacity to meet its financial obligations, among other factors. As part of the security selection process, where appropriate and as applicable, and to

the extent relevant information is available, BNYM Investment Adviser also evaluates whether environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors could have a positive, negative or neutral impact on the cash flows or risk profiles of the issuers or guarantors of the securities in which the fund may invest. In evaluating ESG factors, BNYM Investment Adviser will use ESG research developed by one or more of its affiliates as well as ESG ratings and other material information provided by third parties and the issuers or guarantors of securities in which the fund may invest. When considered material, identified ESG factors are incorporated within BNYM Investment Adviser's credit risk analysis, but BNYM Investment Adviser may determine that other attributes of an investment outweigh ESG considerations when making an investment decision. Further, BNYM Investment Adviser may not consider ESG ratings or other ESG data in connection with every investment decision it makes on behalf of the fund. As a result, securities of issuers or securities guaranteed by guarantors that may be negatively impacted by ESG factors may be purchased and retained by the fund, while the fund may divest or not invest in securities of issuers or securities guaranteed by guarantors that may be positively impacted by such factors.

Read More

MLMXX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MLMXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 13.02%
1 Yr 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 13.02%
3 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 0.0% 11.96%
5 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% 63.43%
10 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 0.0% 14.29%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MLMXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 13.45%
2021 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 11.25%
2020 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 12.21%
2019 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 11.83%
2018 N/A 0.0% 0.0% 11.11%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MLMXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% 0.0% 0.3% 13.02%
1 Yr 0.0% 0.0% 1.1% 13.02%
3 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 0.0% 11.96%
5 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% 63.43%
10 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 0.0% 14.29%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MLMXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.0% -0.3% 0.8% 12.87%
2021 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 11.25%
2020 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 12.21%
2019 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 11.83%
2018 N/A 0.0% 0.0% 11.59%

NAV & Total Return History

MLMXX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MLMXX Category Low Category High MLMXX % Rank
Net Assets 348 M 59.6 M 72.2 B 94.39%
Number of Holdings 26 1 345 90.31%
Net Assets in Top 10 261 M 5 M 23.5 B 86.73%
Weighting of Top 10 73.14% 14.2% 100.0% 9.18%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Ing Financial Markets Llc. Drp5 0.0 23.41%
  2. Ing Financial Markets Llc. Drp5 0.0 23.41%
  3. Ing Financial Markets Llc. Drp5 0.0 23.41%
  4. Ing Financial Markets Llc. Drp5 0.0 23.41%
  5. Ing Financial Markets Llc. Drp5 0.0 23.41%
  6. Ing Financial Markets Llc. Drp5 0.0 23.41%
  7. Ing Financial Markets Llc. Drp5 0.0 23.41%
  8. Ing Financial Markets Llc. Drp5 0.0 23.41%
  9. Ing Financial Markets Llc. Drp5 0.0 23.41%
  10. Ing Financial Markets Llc. Drp5 0.0 23.41%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MLMXX % Rank
Cash 		74.80% 35.74% 100.00% 89.80%
Bonds 		25.20% 0.00% 64.26% 8.67%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 12.24%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.01% 16.84%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 1.30% 12.76%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 13.25% 37.76%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MLMXX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		74.80% 35.74% 100.00% 89.80%
Government 		25.20% 0.00% 30.63% 2.04%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 12.24%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 0.98% 13.78%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.24% 71.94%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 49.89% 69.90%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MLMXX % Rank
US 		25.20% 0.00% 64.26% 6.63%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 2.90% 32.14%

MLMXX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MLMXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.31% 0.09% 2.42% 64.52%
Management Fee 0.15% 0.05% 0.57% 29.59%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.02% 0.55% 83.19%

Sales Fees

MLMXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MLMXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MLMXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 0.00% 0.00% 212.00% 6.67%

MLMXX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MLMXX Category Low Category High MLMXX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.77% 0.00% 1.15% 46.94%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MLMXX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MLMXX Category Low Category High MLMXX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.01% -1.14% 2.05% 48.39%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MLMXX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MLMXX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Management Team

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 02, 2003

19.01

19.0%

Team Managed

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 41.58 16.9 18.34

