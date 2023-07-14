Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

BMO Large-Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
MLCIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.79 +0.05 +0.3%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (MLCIX) Primary
MLCIX (Mutual Fund)

BMO Large-Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.79 +0.05 +0.3%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (MLCIX) Primary
MLCIX (Mutual Fund)

BMO Large-Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.79 +0.05 +0.3%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (MLCIX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BMO Large-Cap Growth Fund

MLCIX | Fund

$16.79

$553 M

0.00%

0.58%

Vitals

YTD Return

28.1%

1 yr return

-7.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.5%

Net Assets

$553 M

Holdings in Top 10

46.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.58%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BMO Large-Cap Growth Fund

MLCIX | Fund

$16.79

$553 M

0.00%

0.58%

MLCIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 28.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.21%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BMO Large-Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BMO Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jan 31, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jason Hans

Fund Description

The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in common stocks of large-sized U.S. companies similar in size, at the time of purchase, to those within the Russell 1000® Growth Index. The largest company by market capitalization in the Russell 1000® Growth Index was approximately $2.5 trillion as of October 31, 2021 and the median market capitalization of 
companies in the Index as of the same period was $19.9 billion. The Fund may at times focus its investments in one or more sectors. 
Columbia selects stocks using a unique, growth-oriented approach, focusing on high quality companies with sustainable earnings growth that are available at reasonable prices, which combines the use of proprietary analytical tools and the qualitative judgments of the investment team. In general, Columbia believes companies that are undervalued relative to their fundamentals and exhibit improving investor interest outperform the market over full market cycles. As a result, Columbia’s investment process begins by using tools to rank stocks based on expected returns, construct preliminary portfolios with the use of fundamental factors, and manage risk. Columbia also integrates environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations into its investment process. All purchases and sales of portfolio securities, however, are subjected ultimately to the investment team’s qualitative judgments developed from their cumulative investment experience. The entire process is designed to focus on company fundamentals through both quantitative and qualitative analysis to balance return generation with risk management. 
From time to time, the Fund maintains a portion of its assets in cash. The Fund may increase its cash holdings in response to market conditions or in the event attractive investment opportunities are not available. 
Read More

MLCIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MLCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 28.1% -41.7% 64.0% 50.82%
1 Yr -7.9% -46.2% 77.9% 97.21%
3 Yr -5.9%* -42.0% 28.4% 78.99%
5 Yr -3.5%* -30.4% 23.4% 80.80%
10 Yr 0.8%* -16.9% 19.6% 72.61%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MLCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -46.5% -85.9% 81.6% 91.49%
2021 4.6% -31.0% 26.7% 47.39%
2020 6.1% -13.0% 34.8% 72.26%
2019 5.0% -6.0% 10.6% 68.14%
2018 -3.1% -15.9% 2.0% 71.52%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MLCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 28.1% -41.7% 64.0% 48.69%
1 Yr 22.3% -46.2% 77.9% 20.90%
3 Yr -5.9%* -42.0% 28.4% 78.72%
5 Yr -3.5%* -30.4% 23.4% 83.63%
10 Yr 6.2%* -16.9% 19.6% 59.02%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MLCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -46.5% -85.9% 81.6% 91.49%
2021 4.6% -31.0% 26.7% 47.39%
2020 6.1% -13.0% 34.8% 72.26%
2019 5.0% -6.0% 10.6% 68.14%
2018 -3.1% -15.9% 3.1% 81.05%

NAV & Total Return History

MLCIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MLCIX Category Low Category High MLCIX % Rank
Net Assets 553 M 189 K 222 B 63.15%
Number of Holdings 66 2 3509 46.64%
Net Assets in Top 10 248 M -1.37 M 104 B 64.84%
Weighting of Top 10 46.18% 11.4% 116.5% 55.47%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 8.79%
  2. Apple Inc 8.50%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 5.24%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 4.58%
  5. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 4.39%
  6. NVIDIA Corp 3.62%
  7. Adobe Inc 3.37%
  8. Visa Inc Class A 2.82%
  9. Broadcom Inc 2.81%
  10. Salesforce.com Inc 2.69%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MLCIX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 50.26% 104.50% 5.25%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 71.23%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 72.54%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 70.57%
Cash 		0.00% -10.83% 49.73% 96.15%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 69.84%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MLCIX % Rank
Technology 		41.26% 0.00% 65.70% 24.67%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.95% 0.00% 62.57% 55.41%
Communication Services 		13.14% 0.00% 66.40% 21.23%
Healthcare 		10.91% 0.00% 39.76% 66.48%
Industrials 		7.00% 0.00% 30.65% 40.98%
Financial Services 		6.23% 0.00% 43.06% 77.54%
Consumer Defense 		5.04% 0.00% 25.50% 30.98%
Real Estate 		1.47% 0.00% 16.05% 42.95%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 78.52%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 86.64%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 90.49%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MLCIX % Rank
US 		100.00% 34.69% 100.00% 1.39%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 95.41%

MLCIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MLCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.58% 0.01% 20.29% 86.48%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.00% 1.50% 11.68%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.00% 1.02% 77.58%

Sales Fees

MLCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MLCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 26.47%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MLCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% 86.39%

MLCIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MLCIX Category Low Category High MLCIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 73.33%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MLCIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MLCIX Category Low Category High MLCIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.21% -6.13% 1.75% 16.50%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MLCIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MLCIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jason Hans

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 17, 2012

9.88

9.9%

Jason joined BMO Asset Management Inc in 2008 and is responsible for equity portfolio management and research. Jason began his experience in the investment industry in 1998, and was the Managing Director, Head of Research for Quantitative Services Group. Jason holds an MBA in Finance from Notre Dame and a BS in Business, with a major in Finance and a minor in Physics from Miami University. In addition, Jason holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) designation, is a member of the CFA Institute, the CFA Society of Chicago and the Chicago Quantitative Alliance

J.P. Gurnee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 29, 2020

1.01

1.0%

Mr. Gurnee joined BMO Asset Management Corp. in 2018 where he currently serves as a Vice President and Portfolio Manager. Previously, Mr. Gurnee was an analyst at Northern Trust from 2016-2018 and at Calamos Investments from 2014-2016. He is a CFA Charterholder.

Ernesto Ramos

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 02, 2021

0.58

0.6%

Ernesto is the managing director of active equities and a portfolio manager at BMO Global Asset Management. He joined the company in 2005. Ernesto began his investment management career in 1992 with Batterymarch Financial Management. He holds a Ph.D. and an M.S. in statistics from Harvard University and a B.S. in mathematics from MIT.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×