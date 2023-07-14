Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock Strategic Global Bond Fund

MKWIX | Fund

$5.16

$808 M

3.18%

$0.16

0.70%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.8%

1 yr return

-3.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.4%

Net Assets

$808 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$5.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.70%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 354.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MKWIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.97%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock Strategic Global Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    Nov 13, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Bob Miller

Fund Description

MKWIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MKWIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.8% -59.5% 0.9% 35.44%
1 Yr -3.2% -15.5% 19.7% 37.98%
3 Yr -6.5%* -4.3% 4.2% 9.95%
5 Yr -2.4%* -2.5% 4.1% 6.38%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 2.7% 4.57%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MKWIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.3% -15.2% 0.9% 9.00%
2021 -1.5% -10.9% 12.2% 75.26%
2020 1.3% -10.8% 14.8% 30.21%
2019 1.3% -15.3% 0.6% 14.45%
2018 -0.6% -44.4% 14.4% 74.85%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MKWIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.8% -59.5% 0.9% 33.01%
1 Yr -3.2% -16.6% 30.5% 34.12%
3 Yr -6.5%* -5.2% 10.9% 11.59%
5 Yr -2.4%* -2.8% 7.4% 8.76%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 3.6% 5.52%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MKWIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.3% -15.2% 0.9% 9.00%
2021 -1.5% -10.9% 12.2% 75.26%
2020 1.3% -10.8% 14.8% 30.21%
2019 1.3% -15.3% 3.8% 30.06%
2018 -0.6% -44.4% 14.4% 79.75%

NAV & Total Return History

MKWIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MKWIX Category Low Category High MKWIX % Rank
Net Assets 808 M 74.5 K 14.7 B 34.31%
Number of Holdings 2173 4 4562 5.21%
Net Assets in Top 10 250 M -112 M 3.66 B 27.49%
Weighting of Top 10 25.48% 4.7% 100.0% 64.42%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 16.05%
  2. BlackRock Liquidity T-Fund Instl 7.66%
  3. United States Treasury Bills 7.53%
  4. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 7.48%
  5. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 5.85%
  6. United States Treasury Bills 5.17%
  7. United States Treasury Bills 5.17%
  8. United States Treasury Bills 5.03%
  9. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 4.52%
  10. United States Treasury Bills 4.34%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MKWIX % Rank
Bonds 		74.06% 0.00% 220.33% 82.94%
Cash 		19.92% -130.07% 95.62% 25.59%
Stocks 		4.45% 0.00% 7.47% 2.37%
Convertible Bonds 		0.87% 0.00% 11.19% 73.46%
Other 		0.64% -9.71% 100.00% 9.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.06% 0.00% 2.87% 22.27%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MKWIX % Rank
Technology 		26.46% 0.00% 21.64% 4.84%
Consumer Cyclical 		24.67% 0.00% 27.00% 6.45%
Industrials 		9.94% 0.00% 11.80% 4.84%
Financial Services 		9.14% 0.00% 100.00% 43.55%
Communication Services 		8.69% 0.00% 56.19% 12.90%
Healthcare 		8.15% 0.00% 9.46% 3.23%
Energy 		5.26% 0.00% 100.00% 46.77%
Basic Materials 		3.01% 0.00% 100.00% 29.03%
Consumer Defense 		2.69% 0.00% 34.30% 22.58%
Real Estate 		1.24% 0.00% 3.17% 17.74%
Utilities 		0.74% 0.00% 91.33% 24.19%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MKWIX % Rank
US 		3.63% 0.00% 6.55% 2.37%
Non US 		0.82% 0.00% 1.77% 1.42%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MKWIX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		29.82% 0.00% 95.62% 2.40%
Government 		28.45% 0.30% 99.47% 68.27%
Corporate 		28.16% 0.00% 98.62% 32.69%
Securitized 		11.31% 0.00% 52.02% 22.12%
Derivative 		2.24% 0.00% 74.77% 50.48%
Municipal 		0.02% 0.00% 7.95% 37.02%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MKWIX % Rank
Non US 		50.97% 0.00% 112.80% 66.35%
US 		23.09% -5.52% 107.53% 55.45%

MKWIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MKWIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.70% 0.02% 3.65% 86.60%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 2.08% 33.66%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

MKWIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.00% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MKWIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MKWIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 354.00% 6.00% 354.00% 99.41%

MKWIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MKWIX Category Low Category High MKWIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.18% 0.00% 17.40% 45.02%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MKWIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MKWIX Category Low Category High MKWIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.97% -1.08% 5.77% 36.76%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MKWIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MKWIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Bob Miller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2015

6.75

6.8%

Bob Miller, Managing Director, is head of Americas Fundamental Fixed Income within BlackRock's Global Fixed Income group and a member of the Global Fixed Income Executive Committee. He is a portfolio manager of BlackRock's Core Bond, Total Return, and Strategic Income Opportunities Funds. Prior to joining BlackRock in 2011, Mr. Miller was a co-founder and partner at the Round Table Investment Management Company, a multi-strategy, research-based investment company, where he managed a global macro strategy. Previously, Mr. Miller spent 20 years at Bank of America, where he served in a variety

Rick Rieder

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2015

6.75

6.8%

Rick Rieder, Managing Director, is BlackRock's Global Chief Investment Officer of Fixed Income, and Co-head of BlackRock's Global Fixed Income platform, a member of BlackRock's Global Operating Committee and Chairman of the BlackRock firm-wide Investment Council. Before joining BlackRock in 2009, Mr. Rieder was President and Chief Executive Officer of R3 Capital Partners. He served as Vice Chairman and member of the Borrowing Committee for the U.S. Treasury. Mr. Rieder is currently a member of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Investment Advisory Committee on Financial Markets, and was inducted into the Fixed Income Analysts Society Fixed Income Hall of Fame in 2013, and was nominated for Fixed Income Manager of the Year by Institutional Investor for 2014. From 1987 to 2008, Mr. Rieder was with Lehman Brothers, most recently as head of the firm's Global Principal Strategies team, a global proprietary investment platform. He was also global head of the firm's credit businesses, Chairman of the Corporate Bond and Loan Capital Commitment Committee, and a member of the Board of Trustees for the corporate pension fund. Before joining Lehman Brothers, Mr. Rieder was a credit analyst at SunTrust Banks in Atlanta. Mr. Rieder earned a BBA degree in Finance from Emory University in 1983 and an MBA degree from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1987. He is a member of the board of Emory University, Emory's Business School, and the University's Investment Committee and is the Vice Chairman of the Finance Committee. Mr. Rieder is founder and chairman of the business school's BBA investment fund and community financial literacy program. Mr. Rieder serves as Chairman of the Board of North Star Academy's eleven Charter Schools in Newark, New Jersey and is the Founder and Chairman of the Board of Graduation Generation Public School Collaboration in Atlanta. He is a Trustee for the US Olympic Committee, and on the board of advisors for the Hospital for Special Surgery. He serves on the National Leadership Council of the Communities in Schools Educational Foundation and on the board of Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Newark and Essex County Mr. Rieder was honored at the Choose Success Awards ceremony in Atlanta in 2015 for his dedication to public education in Atlanta through CIS and Graduation Generation.

Amer Bisat

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2015

6.75

6.8%

Amer Bisat, PhD., Managing Director, is an Emerging Markets portfolio manager within BlackRock’s Americas Fixed Income Group. In this capacity, he works closely with the various portfolio managers in the group formulating and implementing investable emerging markets themes in local markets, FX, and sovereign and corporate credit spaces. Mr. Bisat’s service with the firm dates back to 2013. Prior to BlackRock, he was a partner in two macro hedge funds (Traxis and Rubicon), and held portfolio management responsibilities at UBS and Morgan Stanley Investment Management. Between 1991 and 1998, he was a senior economist at the International Monetary Fund where he helped negotiate high profile programs with Russia, Ukraine, and Egypt. Mr. Bisat has taught graduate level economics courses at Columbia University. He co-authored a book on globalization and academic and policy papers on growth and financial sector development issues. He is a trustee of a number of Middle Eastern cultural and art institutions and a member of the Council of Foreign Relations.

Russ Brownback

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 03, 2018

3.66

3.7%

Russ Brownback has been Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2009 to 2012 and from 2017 to present; Senior Partner with R3 Capital Partners from 2008 to 2009; Managing Director of Lehman Brothers from 1992 to 2008.

Trevor Slaven

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 03, 2018

3.66

3.7%

Trevor Slaven has been Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2018; Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. from 2015 to 2017; Associate of BlackRock, Inc. from 2010 to 2014.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 28.31 6.8 3.67

