Principal Investment Strategies

The Fund normally invests at least 99.5% of its total assets in cash, U.S. Government securities, and/or repurchase agreements fully collateralized by cash or U.S. Government securities.

In managing the Fund, the Fund’s subadviser, Barings LLC (“Barings”), intends to comply with Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which sets forth the requirements for money market funds regarding credit quality, diversification, liquidity, and maturity. The Fund seeks to maintain, but does not guarantee, a stable $1.00 share price.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in U.S. Government securities and repurchase agreements that are fully collateralized by U.S. Government securities. U.S. Government securities are high-quality securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury or by an agency or instrumentality of the U.S. Government. U.S. Government securities may be backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Treasury, the right to borrow from the U.S. Treasury, or the agency or instrumentality issuing or guaranteeing the security. Certain issuers of U.S. Government securities, including Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and the Federal Home Loan Banks, are sponsored or chartered by Congress but their securities are neither issued nor guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury.