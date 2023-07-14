Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-0.4%
1 yr return
-2.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$72.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
17.4%
Expense Ratio 1.54%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 236.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in debt securities.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of net assets in investment grade quality bonds of various types as rated by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”) (such bonds rated BBB- or higher, or Baa3 or higher), or if unrated, judged to be of comparable quality by NYL Investors LLC, the Fund’s Subadvisor. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in bonds rated below investment grade by a NRSRO (such as bonds rated lower than BBB- and Baa3), commonly referred to as “high yield” or “junk” bonds. In the event NRSROs assign different ratings to the same security, the Fund will apply the lower rating if rated differently by two NRSROs, and will apply the middle rating if rated differently by three NRSROs.
The Fund's principal investments include investment grade corporate credit and securitized assets, including structured credit, collateralized loan obligations, asset-backed securities, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations.
The Fund attempts to manage interest rate risk through its management of the average duration of the securities it holds in its portfolio. Under normal conditions, the Fund will maintain its average dollar-weighted duration range between one and three years. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security's price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security's duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates.
The Fund may also invest in futures to seek to enhance returns or reduce the risk of loss by hedging certain of its holdings.
Investment Process: The Subadvisor seeks to generate consistent, risk-adjusted excess returns by conducting bottom-up fundamental research as the basis for investment selection.
Core to the Subadvisor’s objective is capital preservation through loss-avoidance by constructing a well-diversified portfolio with a long-term focus. Underlying investment opportunities are based on the financial condition and competitiveness of individual companies. The Subadvisor also invests in companies that the Subadvisor believes have a high margin of safety and are leaders in industries with high barriers to entry.
The Subadvisor prefers companies with positive free cash flow, solid asset coverage and management teams with strong track records. In virtually every phase of the investment process, the Subadvisor attempts to control risk and limit defaults.
The Subadvisor may sell a security if it believes the security will no longer contribute to meeting the investment objective of the Fund.
|Period
|MIXMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.4%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|89.08%
|1 Yr
|-2.0%
|-11.5%
|2.9%
|76.17%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|1.3%
|71.31%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.6%
|3.2%
|64.65%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|2.2%
|60.49%
* Annualized
|Period
|MIXMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.3%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|35.04%
|2021
|-0.9%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|63.11%
|2020
|N/A
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-3.7%
|0.4%
|N/A
|Period
|MIXMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.4%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|87.52%
|1 Yr
|-2.0%
|-11.5%
|1.9%
|71.85%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|4.5%
|62.54%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.3%
|1.7%
|57.69%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.2%
|2.1%
|57.37%
* Annualized
|Period
|MIXMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.3%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|34.86%
|2021
|-0.9%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|62.93%
|2020
|N/A
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-1.0%
|1.3%
|N/A
|MIXMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MIXMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|72.6 M
|5.81 M
|70.5 B
|89.83%
|Number of Holdings
|129
|4
|4919
|84.63%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|12.4 M
|-23.9 M
|9.45 B
|92.40%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.38%
|1.7%
|100.0%
|65.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MIXMX % Rank
|Bonds
|92.87%
|49.71%
|194.71%
|50.78%
|Convertible Bonds
|3.98%
|0.00%
|27.71%
|29.53%
|Cash
|3.15%
|-102.46%
|39.20%
|51.30%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.66%
|11.31%
|26.94%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.64%
|31.78%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.59%
|10.19%
|14.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MIXMX % Rank
|Corporate
|61.19%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|15.72%
|Securitized
|26.73%
|0.00%
|97.27%
|44.04%
|Government
|8.44%
|0.00%
|73.63%
|72.02%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.65%
|0.00%
|44.09%
|55.61%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.97%
|27.81%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.46%
|57.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MIXMX % Rank
|US
|66.07%
|0.00%
|165.96%
|90.16%
|Non US
|26.80%
|0.00%
|72.71%
|6.39%
|MIXMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.54%
|0.01%
|19.98%
|6.83%
|Management Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|23.62%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|63.67%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|MIXMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|4.00%
|N/A
|MIXMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MIXMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|236.00%
|2.00%
|500.00%
|87.52%
|MIXMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MIXMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.19%
|0.00%
|11.01%
|31.43%
|MIXMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|MIXMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MIXMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.27%
|-1.27%
|4.98%
|90.11%
|MIXMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 06, 2017
4.57
4.6%
Ken Sommer joined New York Life Investment Management LLC (predecessor of NYL Investors LLC) in 2005. Mr. Sommer is a Managing Director in the Investment Grade Portfolio Management team of NYL Investors' Fixed Income Investors. He assumed this role in 2018 and has over 15 years of investment experience. Previously, Mr. Sommer was a sector specialist overseeing all corporate bond execution for the Investment Grade Portfolio Management team. Prior to joining New York Life, he was an Investment Analyst at MetLife Investments. Mr. Sommer received a B.S. from Binghamton University and an M.B.A. from Fordham University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 04, 2018
4.08
4.1%
Mr. Rzad has managed the MainStay Balanced and MainStay Short Term Bond Funds since 2018. He is a Senior Managing Director and Head of Fixed Income Investors, within NYL Investors. Mr. Rzad has 27 years of investment management and financial services experience. Mr. Rzad joined New York Life in 2000 and previously served as Head of the Investment Grade Credit team where he oversaw all investment activity related to the public investment grade asset class. Prior to joining New York Life, Mr. Rzad held various investment related positions at MetLife, Lehman Brothers and PaineWebber. Mr. Rzad received a B.S. and an M.B.A from Cornell University and is a CFA® charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|28.77
|6.14
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...