MainStay Short Term Bond Fund

mutual fund
MIXMX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.11 -0.02 -0.22%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (MIXIX) Primary A (MIXAX) Inv (MIXNX) Other (MIXMX)
MainStay Short Term Bond Fund

MIXMX | Fund

$9.11

$72.6 M

4.19%

$0.38

1.54%

Vitals

YTD Return

-0.4%

1 yr return

-2.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$72.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

17.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.54%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 236.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MainStay Short Term Bond Fund

MIXMX | Fund

$9.11

$72.6 M

4.19%

$0.38

1.54%

MIXMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MainStay Short Term Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    New York Life Investment Management LLC
  • Inception Date
    Aug 31, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    2902
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kenneth Sommer

Fund Description

The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in debt securities.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of net assets in investment grade quality bonds of various types as rated by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”) (such bonds rated BBB- or higher, or Baa3 or higher), or if unrated, judged to be of comparable quality by NYL Investors LLC, the Fund’s Subadvisor. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in bonds rated below investment grade by a NRSRO (such as bonds rated lower than BBB- and Baa3), commonly referred to as “high yield” or “junk” bonds. In the event NRSROs assign different ratings to the same security, the Fund will apply the lower rating if rated differently by two NRSROs, and will apply the middle rating if rated differently by three NRSROs.

The Fund's principal investments include investment grade corporate credit and securitized assets, including structured credit, collateralized loan obligations, asset-backed securities, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations.

The Fund attempts to manage interest rate risk through its management of the average duration of the securities it holds in its portfolio. Under normal conditions, the Fund will maintain its average dollar-weighted duration range between one and three years. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security's price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security's duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates.

The Fund may also invest in futures to seek to enhance returns or reduce the risk of loss by hedging certain of its holdings.

Investment Process: The Subadvisor seeks to generate consistent, risk-adjusted excess returns by conducting bottom-up fundamental research as the basis for investment selection.

Core to the Subadvisor’s objective is capital preservation through loss-avoidance by constructing a well-diversified portfolio with a long-term focus. Underlying investment opportunities are based on the financial condition and competitiveness of individual companies. The Subadvisor also invests in companies that the Subadvisor believes have a high margin of safety and are leaders in industries with high barriers to entry.

The Subadvisor prefers companies with positive free cash flow, solid asset coverage and management teams with strong track records. In virtually every phase of the investment process, the Subadvisor attempts to control risk and limit defaults.

The Subadvisor may sell a security if it believes the security will no longer contribute to meeting the investment objective of the Fund.

MIXMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MIXMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.4% -6.3% 3.8% 89.08%
1 Yr -2.0% -11.5% 2.9% 76.17%
3 Yr N/A* -6.1% 1.3% 71.31%
5 Yr N/A* -10.6% 3.2% 64.65%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 2.2% 60.49%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MIXMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.3% -17.7% -2.5% 35.04%
2021 -0.9% -2.0% 2.2% 63.11%
2020 N/A -2.8% 4.6% N/A
2019 N/A -28.6% 3.0% N/A
2018 N/A -3.7% 0.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MIXMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.4% -6.3% 3.8% 87.52%
1 Yr -2.0% -11.5% 1.9% 71.85%
3 Yr N/A* -6.1% 4.5% 62.54%
5 Yr N/A* -8.3% 1.7% 57.69%
10 Yr N/A* -10.2% 2.1% 57.37%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MIXMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.3% -17.7% -2.5% 34.86%
2021 -0.9% -2.0% 2.2% 62.93%
2020 N/A -2.8% 4.6% N/A
2019 N/A -28.6% 3.0% N/A
2018 N/A -1.0% 1.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MIXMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MIXMX Category Low Category High MIXMX % Rank
Net Assets 72.6 M 5.81 M 70.5 B 89.83%
Number of Holdings 129 4 4919 84.63%
Net Assets in Top 10 12.4 M -23.9 M 9.45 B 92.40%
Weighting of Top 10 17.38% 1.7% 100.0% 65.57%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Sep20 Xcbt 20200930 27.36%
  2. Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Sep20 Xcbt 20200930 27.36%
  3. Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Sep20 Xcbt 20200930 27.36%
  4. Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Sep20 Xcbt 20200930 27.36%
  5. Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Sep20 Xcbt 20200930 27.36%
  6. Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Sep20 Xcbt 20200930 27.36%
  7. Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Sep20 Xcbt 20200930 27.36%
  8. Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Dec20 Xcbt 20201231 25.33%
  9. Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Dec20 Xcbt 20201231 25.33%
  10. Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Dec20 Xcbt 20201231 25.33%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MIXMX % Rank
Bonds 		92.87% 49.71% 194.71% 50.78%
Convertible Bonds 		3.98% 0.00% 27.71% 29.53%
Cash 		3.15% -102.46% 39.20% 51.30%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.66% 11.31% 26.94%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 25.64% 31.78%
Other 		0.00% -2.59% 10.19% 14.68%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MIXMX % Rank
Corporate 		61.19% 0.00% 100.00% 15.72%
Securitized 		26.73% 0.00% 97.27% 44.04%
Government 		8.44% 0.00% 73.63% 72.02%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.65% 0.00% 44.09% 55.61%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.97% 27.81%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 17.46% 57.17%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MIXMX % Rank
US 		66.07% 0.00% 165.96% 90.16%
Non US 		26.80% 0.00% 72.71% 6.39%

MIXMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MIXMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.54% 0.01% 19.98% 6.83%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.19% 23.62%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 63.67%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

MIXMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MIXMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MIXMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 236.00% 2.00% 500.00% 87.52%

MIXMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MIXMX Category Low Category High MIXMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.19% 0.00% 11.01% 31.43%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MIXMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MIXMX Category Low Category High MIXMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.27% -1.27% 4.98% 90.11%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MIXMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

MIXMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kenneth Sommer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 06, 2017

4.57

4.6%

Ken Sommer joined New York Life Investment Management LLC (predecessor of NYL Investors LLC) in 2005. Mr. Sommer is a Managing Director in the Investment Grade Portfolio Management team of NYL Investors' Fixed Income Investors. He assumed this role in 2018 and has over 15 years of investment experience. Previously, Mr. Sommer was a sector specialist overseeing all corporate bond execution for the Investment Grade Portfolio Management team. Prior to joining New York Life, he was an Investment Analyst at MetLife Investments. Mr. Sommer received a B.S. from Binghamton University and an M.B.A. from Fordham University.

AJ Rzad

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 04, 2018

4.08

4.1%

Mr. Rzad has managed the MainStay Balanced and MainStay Short Term Bond Funds since 2018. He is a Senior Managing Director and Head of Fixed Income Investors, within NYL Investors. Mr. Rzad has 27 years of investment management and financial services experience. Mr. Rzad joined New York Life in 2000 and previously served as Head of the Investment Grade Credit team where he oversaw all investment activity related to the public investment grade asset class. Prior to joining New York Life, Mr. Rzad held various investment related positions at MetLife, Lehman Brothers and PaineWebber. Mr. Rzad received a B.S. and an M.B.A from Cornell University and is a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.14 2.41

