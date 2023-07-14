Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
17.6%
1 yr return
13.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.0%
Net Assets
$369 M
Holdings in Top 10
42.6%
Expense Ratio 1.38%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 50.82%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MISMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.6%
|-1.6%
|17.6%
|1.75%
|1 Yr
|13.1%
|-21.2%
|15.9%
|14.04%
|3 Yr
|10.7%*
|-19.5%
|10.9%
|1.89%
|5 Yr
|4.0%*
|-15.6%
|4.7%
|7.69%
|10 Yr
|3.6%*
|-5.6%
|6.4%
|20.51%
* Annualized
|Period
|MISMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Period
|MISMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.6%
|-14.0%
|17.6%
|1.75%
|1 Yr
|13.1%
|-26.8%
|15.5%
|10.53%
|3 Yr
|10.7%*
|-19.5%
|10.9%
|1.89%
|5 Yr
|8.2%*
|-15.6%
|8.2%
|2.00%
|10 Yr
|6.8%*
|-1.5%
|7.2%
|8.11%
* Annualized
|Period
|MISMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|MISMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MISMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|369 M
|3.86 M
|5.61 B
|44.83%
|Number of Holdings
|63
|35
|1746
|50.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|154 M
|1.29 M
|2.16 B
|51.72%
|Weighting of Top 10
|42.55%
|17.7%
|60.0%
|50.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MISMX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.43%
|82.14%
|99.81%
|22.41%
|Cash
|0.57%
|0.13%
|15.78%
|81.03%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|17.24%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.15%
|34.48%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.14%
|41.38%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|17.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MISMX % Rank
|Industrials
|28.54%
|0.00%
|28.54%
|3.45%
|Financial Services
|21.16%
|7.86%
|53.75%
|50.00%
|Technology
|19.13%
|0.00%
|35.18%
|81.03%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.57%
|2.54%
|30.22%
|65.52%
|Real Estate
|9.16%
|0.00%
|16.03%
|17.24%
|Healthcare
|7.14%
|0.00%
|11.60%
|41.38%
|Consumer Defense
|2.64%
|0.00%
|15.16%
|81.03%
|Basic Materials
|1.66%
|0.00%
|24.13%
|48.28%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.67%
|63.79%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.66%
|53.45%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.87%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MISMX % Rank
|Non US
|97.26%
|82.14%
|99.70%
|37.93%
|US
|2.17%
|0.00%
|7.68%
|22.41%
|MISMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.38%
|0.19%
|10.06%
|36.21%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.19%
|1.00%
|93.10%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|17.86%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.08%
|0.25%
|64.71%
|MISMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|MISMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|25.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MISMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|50.82%
|9.00%
|222.00%
|43.14%
|MISMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MISMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.53%
|0.00%
|6.76%
|37.93%
|MISMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|MISMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MISMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.34%
|-1.41%
|4.89%
|65.52%
|MISMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2018
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2017
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2016
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2015
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2014
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2013
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2020
1.75
1.8%
Vivek Tanneeru is a Portfolio Manager at Matthews Asia and manages the firm's Asia ESG and Asia Small Companies Strategies. Prior to joining Matthews Asia in 2011, Vivek was an Investment Manager on the Global Emerging Markets team of Pictet Asset Management in London. While at Pictet, he also worked on the firm's Global Equities team, managing Japan and Asia ex-Japan markets. Before earning his MBA from the London Business School in 2006, Vivek was a Business Systems Officer at The World Bank and served as a Consultant at Arthur Andersen Business Consulting and Citicorp Infotech Industries. He interned at Generation Investment Management while studying for his MBA Vivek received his Master's in Finance from the Birla Institute of Technology & Science in India. He is fluent in Hindi and Telugu. Vivek has been a Portfolio Manager of the Matthews Asia ESG Fund since its inception in 2015 and of the Asia Small Companies Fund since 2020.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2021
1.08
1.1%
Jeremy Sutch, CFA, who has been a Senior Research Analyst at Matthews since 2015 and has supported the firm’s India and Pacific Tiger strategies and now is a Co-Manager of the Matthews Emerging Markets Small Companies Fund.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|22.43
|4.67
|0.25
