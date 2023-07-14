Home
Trending ETFs

MISMX (Mutual Fund)

MISMX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

17.6%

1 yr return

13.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.0%

Net Assets

$369 M

Holdings in Top 10

42.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.38%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 50.82%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MISMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.34%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Matthews Emerging Markets Small Companies Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Matthews Asia Funds
  • Inception Date
    Apr 30, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Vivek Tanneeru

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Matthews Emerging Markets Small Companies Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, which include borrowings for investment purposes, in the common and preferred stocks of Small Companies (defined below) located in emerging market countries. Emerging market countries generally include every country in the world except the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore and most of the countries in Western Europe. Certain emerging market countries may also be classified as “frontier” market countries, which are a subset of emerging market countries with newer or even less developed economies and markets, such as Sri Lanka and Vietnam. The list of emerging market countries and frontier market countries may change from time to time. The Fund may also invest in Small Companies located in developed countries; however, the Fund may not invest in any company located in a developed country if, at the time of purchase, more than 20% of the Fund’s assets are invested in developed market companies. The Fund has concentrated its investments (meaning more than 25% of its assets) from time to time in a single country, including China.
A company or other issuer is considered to be “located” in a country or a region, and a security or instrument is deemed to be an emerging market (or specific country) security or instrument, if it has substantial ties to that country or region. Matthews currently makes that determination based primarily on one or more of the following criteria: (A) with respect to a company or issuer, whether (i) it is organized under the laws of that country or any country in that region; (ii) it derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed, or has at least 50% of its assets located, within that country or region; (iii) it has the primary trading markets for its securities in that country or region; (iv) it has its principal place of business in or is otherwise headquartered in that country or region; or (v) it is a governmental entity or an agency, instrumentality or a political subdivision of that country or any country in that region; and (B) with respect to an instrument or issue, whether (i) its issuer is headquartered or organized in that country or region; (ii) it is issued to finance a project with significant assets or operations in that country or region; (iii) it is principally secured or backed by assets located in that country or region; (iv) it is a component of or its issuer is included in a recognized securities index for the country or region; or (v) it is denominated in the currency of an emerging market country and addresses at least one of the other above criteria. The term “located” and the associated criteria listed above have been defined in such a way that Matthews has latitude in determining whether an issuer should be included within a region or country. The Fund may also invest in depositary receipts that are treated as emerging market 
investments, including American, European and Global Depositary Receipts. 
The Fund seeks to invest in smaller companies capable of sustainable growth based on the fundamental characteristics of those companies, including balance sheet information; number of employees; size and stability of cash flow; management’s depth, adaptability and integrity; product lines; marketing strategies; corporate governance; and financial health. Matthews generally determines whether a company should be considered to be a small company based on its market capitalization (the number of the company’s shares outstanding times the market price per share for such securities). Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in any company that has a market capitalization no higher than the greater of $5 billion or the market capitalization of the largest company included in the Fund’s primary benchmark index (each, a “Small Company” and together, “Small Companies”). The largest company in the Fund’s primary benchmark, the MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap Index, had a market capitalization of $6.22 billion on December 31, 2021. Companies in which the Fund invests typically operate in growth industries and possess the potential to expand their scope of business over time. A company may grow to a market capitalization that is higher than the greater of $5 billion or the market capitalization of the largest company included in the Fund’s primary benchmark after the Fund has purchased its securities; nevertheless, the existing holdings of securities of such a company will continue to be considered a Small Company. If additional purchases of a security are made, all holdings (including prior purchases) of that security will be re‑classified with respect to its market capitalization at the time of the last purchase. The implementation of the principal investment strategies of the Fund may result in a significant portion of the Fund’s assets being invested from time to time in one or more sectors, but the Fund may invest in companies in any sector. The implementation of the Fund’s principal investment strategies may also result in high portfolio turnover rates. 
Read More

MISMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MISMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.6% -1.6% 17.6% 1.75%
1 Yr 13.1% -21.2% 15.9% 14.04%
3 Yr 10.7%* -19.5% 10.9% 1.89%
5 Yr 4.0%* -15.6% 4.7% 7.69%
10 Yr 3.6%* -5.6% 6.4% 20.51%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MISMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.9% -40.0% 5.2% 52.63%
2021 7.5% -25.3% 7.5% 1.89%
2020 12.7% -3.3% 22.5% 26.42%
2019 4.0% -0.8% 9.7% 69.81%
2018 -7.5% -7.5% -0.7% 100.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MISMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.6% -14.0% 17.6% 1.75%
1 Yr 13.1% -26.8% 15.5% 10.53%
3 Yr 10.7%* -19.5% 10.9% 1.89%
5 Yr 8.2%* -15.6% 8.2% 2.00%
10 Yr 6.8%* -1.5% 7.2% 8.11%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MISMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.9% -40.0% 5.2% 52.63%
2021 7.5% -25.3% 7.5% 1.89%
2020 12.7% -3.3% 22.5% 26.42%
2019 4.0% -0.8% 9.7% 69.81%
2018 -3.8% -4.8% -0.7% 66.67%

NAV & Total Return History

MISMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MISMX Category Low Category High MISMX % Rank
Net Assets 369 M 3.86 M 5.61 B 44.83%
Number of Holdings 63 35 1746 50.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 154 M 1.29 M 2.16 B 51.72%
Weighting of Top 10 42.55% 17.7% 60.0% 50.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Silergy Corp 7.48%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MISMX % Rank
Stocks 		99.43% 82.14% 99.81% 22.41%
Cash 		0.57% 0.13% 15.78% 81.03%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.01% 17.24%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 4.15% 34.48%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.14% 41.38%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.01% 17.24%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MISMX % Rank
Industrials 		28.54% 0.00% 28.54% 3.45%
Financial Services 		21.16% 7.86% 53.75% 50.00%
Technology 		19.13% 0.00% 35.18% 81.03%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.57% 2.54% 30.22% 65.52%
Real Estate 		9.16% 0.00% 16.03% 17.24%
Healthcare 		7.14% 0.00% 11.60% 41.38%
Consumer Defense 		2.64% 0.00% 15.16% 81.03%
Basic Materials 		1.66% 0.00% 24.13% 48.28%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 7.67% 63.79%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 7.66% 53.45%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 16.87% 100.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MISMX % Rank
Non US 		97.26% 82.14% 99.70% 37.93%
US 		2.17% 0.00% 7.68% 22.41%

MISMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MISMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.38% 0.19% 10.06% 36.21%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.19% 1.00% 93.10%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 17.86%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.08% 0.25% 64.71%

Sales Fees

MISMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MISMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 25.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MISMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 50.82% 9.00% 222.00% 43.14%

MISMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MISMX Category Low Category High MISMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.53% 0.00% 6.76% 37.93%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MISMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MISMX Category Low Category High MISMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.34% -1.41% 4.89% 65.52%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MISMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MISMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Vivek Tanneeru

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2020

1.75

1.8%

Vivek Tanneeru is a Portfolio Manager at Matthews Asia and manages the firm's Asia ESG and Asia Small Companies Strategies. Prior to joining Matthews Asia in 2011, Vivek was an Investment Manager on the Global Emerging Markets team of Pictet Asset Management in London. While at Pictet, he also worked on the firm's Global Equities team, managing Japan and Asia ex-Japan markets. Before earning his MBA from the London Business School in 2006, Vivek was a Business Systems Officer at The World Bank and served as a Consultant at Arthur Andersen Business Consulting and Citicorp Infotech Industries. He interned at Generation Investment Management while studying for his MBA Vivek received his Master's in Finance from the Birla Institute of Technology & Science in India. He is fluent in Hindi and Telugu. Vivek has been a Portfolio Manager of the Matthews Asia ESG Fund since its inception in 2015 and of the Asia Small Companies Fund since 2020.

Jeremy Sutch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Jeremy Sutch, CFA, who has been a Senior Research Analyst at Matthews since 2015 and has supported the firm’s India and Pacific Tiger strategies and now is a Co-Manager of the Matthews Emerging Markets Small Companies Fund.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 22.43 4.67 0.25

