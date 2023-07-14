Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.0%
1 yr return
0.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.7%
Net Assets
$640 M
Holdings in Top 10
47.1%
Expense Ratio 1.10%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 42.50%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MINDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.0%
|3.6%
|18.0%
|21.74%
|1 Yr
|0.8%
|-10.3%
|18.8%
|78.26%
|3 Yr
|7.1%*
|-3.1%
|25.6%
|82.61%
|5 Yr
|-5.7%*
|-9.6%
|9.3%
|95.65%
|10 Yr
|4.4%*
|0.0%
|12.8%
|75.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|MINDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.6%
|-36.8%
|-3.5%
|69.57%
|2021
|3.5%
|1.0%
|20.2%
|95.65%
|2020
|4.1%
|-0.1%
|6.1%
|78.26%
|2019
|-3.0%
|-5.9%
|3.2%
|95.45%
|2018
|-5.2%
|-8.9%
|-0.3%
|85.00%
|Period
|MINDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.0%
|-19.7%
|12.1%
|8.70%
|1 Yr
|0.8%
|-10.4%
|12.3%
|60.87%
|3 Yr
|7.1%*
|-5.8%
|15.8%
|73.91%
|5 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-9.6%
|8.3%
|85.71%
|10 Yr
|6.4%*
|-0.2%
|12.7%
|77.78%
* Annualized
|Period
|MINDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.6%
|-36.8%
|-3.5%
|69.57%
|2021
|3.5%
|1.0%
|20.2%
|95.65%
|2020
|4.1%
|-0.1%
|6.1%
|78.26%
|2019
|-3.0%
|-5.9%
|3.2%
|95.45%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-8.9%
|-0.3%
|30.00%
|MINDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MINDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|640 M
|6.6 M
|5.39 B
|13.04%
|Number of Holdings
|56
|18
|474
|69.57%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|337 M
|3.11 M
|2.3 B
|21.74%
|Weighting of Top 10
|47.06%
|12.4%
|75.7%
|52.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MINDX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.89%
|93.28%
|104.43%
|78.26%
|Cash
|5.11%
|-4.43%
|5.11%
|4.35%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.35%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.14%
|21.74%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.35%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|8.70%
|MINDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.10%
|0.19%
|2.24%
|47.83%
|Management Fee
|0.66%
|0.19%
|1.25%
|39.13%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|10.00%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.08%
|0.20%
|25.00%
|MINDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|5.25%
|5.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|MINDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|62.50%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MINDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|42.50%
|10.73%
|67.00%
|80.00%
|MINDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MINDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.03%
|43.48%
|MINDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|MINDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MINDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.38%
|-1.69%
|1.15%
|60.87%
|MINDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2019
|$2.804
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2015
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2014
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2013
|$0.181
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2012
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2011
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2010
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2009
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2007
|$0.208
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 26, 2006
15.94
15.9%
Sharat Shroff is a Portfolio Manager at Matthews and manages the firm’s Pacific Tiger Strategy and co-manages the India Strategy. Prior to joining the Matthews in 2005 as a Research Analyst, Sharat worked in the San Francisco and Hong Kong offices of Morgan Stanley as an Equity Research Associate. Sharat received a Bachelor of Technology from the Institute of Technology in Varanasi, India and an M.B.A. from the Indian Institute of Management, in Calcutta, India. He is fluent in Hindi and Bengali. Sharat has been a Portfolio Manager of the Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund since 2008 and of the Matthews India Fund since 2006.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2018
4.09
4.1%
Peeyush Mittal is a Portfolio Manager at Matthews and co-manages the firm’s India Strategy. Prior to joining the firm in 2015, he spent over three years at Franklin Templeton Asset Management India, most recently as a Senior Research Analyst. Previously, he was with Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management New York, from 2009 to 2011, researching U.S. and European stocks in the industrials and materials sectors. Peeyush began his career in 2003 with Scot Forge as an Industrial Engineer, and was responsible for implementing Lean Manufacturing systems on the production shop floor. Peeyush earned his M.B.A from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He received a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering from The Ohio State University and received a Bachelor of Technology in Metallurgical Engineering from The Indian Institute of Technology Madras. He is fluent in Hindi.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.41
|21.34
|9.91
|11.3
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...