Matthews India Fund

mutual fund
MINDX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$24.74 +0.13 +0.53%
primary theme
India
share class
Inv (MINDX) Primary Inst (MIDNX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Matthews India Fund

MINDX | Fund

$24.74

$640 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.10%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.0%

1 yr return

0.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.7%

Net Assets

$640 M

Holdings in Top 10

47.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.10%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 42.50%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MINDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.38%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Matthews India Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Matthews Asia Funds
  • Inception Date
    Oct 31, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Sharat Shroff

MINDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MINDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.0% 3.6% 18.0% 21.74%
1 Yr 0.8% -10.3% 18.8% 78.26%
3 Yr 7.1%* -3.1% 25.6% 82.61%
5 Yr -5.7%* -9.6% 9.3% 95.65%
10 Yr 4.4%* 0.0% 12.8% 75.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MINDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.6% -36.8% -3.5% 69.57%
2021 3.5% 1.0% 20.2% 95.65%
2020 4.1% -0.1% 6.1% 78.26%
2019 -3.0% -5.9% 3.2% 95.45%
2018 -5.2% -8.9% -0.3% 85.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MINDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.0% -19.7% 12.1% 8.70%
1 Yr 0.8% -10.4% 12.3% 60.87%
3 Yr 7.1%* -5.8% 15.8% 73.91%
5 Yr -2.6%* -9.6% 8.3% 85.71%
10 Yr 6.4%* -0.2% 12.7% 77.78%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MINDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.6% -36.8% -3.5% 69.57%
2021 3.5% 1.0% 20.2% 95.65%
2020 4.1% -0.1% 6.1% 78.26%
2019 -3.0% -5.9% 3.2% 95.45%
2018 -2.0% -8.9% -0.3% 30.00%

NAV & Total Return History

MINDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MINDX Category Low Category High MINDX % Rank
Net Assets 640 M 6.6 M 5.39 B 13.04%
Number of Holdings 56 18 474 69.57%
Net Assets in Top 10 337 M 3.11 M 2.3 B 21.74%
Weighting of Top 10 47.06% 12.4% 75.7% 52.17%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Reliance Industries Ltd 10.30%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MINDX % Rank
Stocks 		94.89% 93.28% 104.43% 78.26%
Cash 		5.11% -4.43% 5.11% 4.35%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 4.35%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 3.14% 21.74%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 4.35%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.01% 8.70%

MINDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MINDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.10% 0.19% 2.24% 47.83%
Management Fee 0.66% 0.19% 1.25% 39.13%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 10.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.08% 0.20% 25.00%

Sales Fees

MINDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 5.25% 5.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MINDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% 62.50%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MINDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 42.50% 10.73% 67.00% 80.00%

MINDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MINDX Category Low Category High MINDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 9.03% 43.48%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MINDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MINDX Category Low Category High MINDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.38% -1.69% 1.15% 60.87%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MINDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MINDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Sharat Shroff

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 26, 2006

15.94

15.9%

Sharat Shroff is a Portfolio Manager at Matthews and manages the firm’s Pacific Tiger Strategy and co-manages the India Strategy. Prior to joining the Matthews in 2005 as a Research Analyst, Sharat worked in the San Francisco and Hong Kong offices of Morgan Stanley as an Equity Research Associate. Sharat received a Bachelor of Technology from the Institute of Technology in Varanasi, India and an M.B.A. from the Indian Institute of Management, in Calcutta, India. He is fluent in Hindi and Bengali. Sharat has been a Portfolio Manager of the Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund since 2008 and of the Matthews India Fund since 2006.

Peeyush Mittal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2018

4.09

4.1%

Peeyush Mittal is a Portfolio Manager at Matthews and co-manages the firm’s India Strategy. Prior to joining the firm in 2015, he spent over three years at Franklin Templeton Asset Management India, most recently as a Senior Research Analyst. Previously, he was with Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management New York, from 2009 to 2011, researching U.S. and European stocks in the industrials and materials sectors. Peeyush began his career in 2003 with Scot Forge as an Industrial Engineer, and was responsible for implementing Lean Manufacturing systems on the production shop floor. Peeyush earned his M.B.A from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He received a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering from The Ohio State University and received a Bachelor of Technology in Metallurgical Engineering from The Indian Institute of Technology Madras. He is fluent in Hindi.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.41 21.34 9.91 11.3

