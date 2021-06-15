Under normal circumstances, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, measured at the time of purchase, in equity securities (i) of issuers in emerging markets or (ii) that are tied economically to emerging markets, provided that, in either case, the issuers of any such securities are deemed by the Investment Manager to be Sector Leaders (defined below). Equity securities consist of common stock and related securities, such as preferred stock and depositary receipts.

The Investment Manager defines “Sector Leaders” to be those issuers that are highly ranked, or those that the Investment Manager expects to be highly ranked in the future, in terms of market share or market capitalization within their respective country, region, industry, products produced or services offered, as applicable.

In determining whether an issuer is, or is likely to be, highly ranked, the Investment Manager considers, among other things: (i) issuers with a sustainable long-term business model or strategy that the Investment Manager considers to be a competitive advantage; (ii) issuers with businesses that the Investment Manager expects to benefit from long-term economic trends; and (iii) issuers with management practices and philosophies that the Investment Manager considers beneficial to shareholder value.

The Investment Manager considers an emerging market country to include any country that is: (i) generally recognized to be an emerging market country by the international financial community; (ii) classified by the United Nations as a developing country; or (iii) included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The Investment Manager determines that an investment is tied economically to an emerging market if such investment satisfies one or more of the following conditions: (i) the issuer’s primary trading market is in an emerging market; (ii) the issuer is organized under the laws of, derives at least 50% of its revenue from, or has at least 50% of its assets in, emerging markets; (iii) the investment is included in an index representative of emerging markets; and (iv) the investment is exposed to the economic risks and returns of emerging markets.

For market capitalization determination, the Investment Manager considers, on a country-by-country basis, the rankings published by generally recognized classification systems, such as the MSCI Global Industry Classification System (“MSCI GICS”). The Investment Manager may invest in issuers across all industry sectors, as defined by MSCI GICS.

For market share determination, the Investment Manager generally uses its proprietary analysis of an issuer’s competitive positioning within its respective industry on a province, state, country or regional basis. The Investment Manager also may consider product segments or types of services provided by an issuer that are outside of the issuer’s generally recognized industry classification. The Investment Manager’s proprietary analysis may include consideration of third-party data on market share.

The Investment Manager buys and sells securities based on its investment thesis for each issuer, judgment about the prices of the securities and valuations, portfolio cash management, market structural opportunities and concerns, and other macro-economic factors. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its principal investment strategies. The Fund may invest in securities of any market capitalization. Although the Fund may invest more than 25% of its assets in issuers located in a single country or in a limited number of countries, under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in at least three different countries. Under normal market conditions, the Fund intends to invest substantially all of its net assets in non-U.S. companies.