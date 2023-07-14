Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Matthews Japan Fund

MIJFX | Fund

$17.11

$1.16 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.89%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.6%

1 yr return

8.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-8.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.8%

Net Assets

$1.16 B

Holdings in Top 10

33.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.89%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 70.30%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MIJFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.22%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Matthews Japan Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Matthews Asia Funds
  • Inception Date
    Oct 29, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Taizo Ishida

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Matthews Japan Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, which include borrowings for investment purposes, in the common and preferred stocks of companies located in Japan. A company or other issuer is considered to be “located” in a country or a region, and a security or instrument is deemed to be an Asian (or specific country) security or instrument, if it has substantial ties to that country or region. Matthews currently makes that determination based primarily on one or more of the following criteria: (A) with respect to a company or issuer, whether (i) it is organized under the laws of that country or any country in that region; (ii) it derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed, or has at least 50% of its assets located, within that country or region; (iii) it has the primary trading markets for its securities in that country or region; (iv) it has its principal place of business in or is otherwise headquartered in that country or region; or (v) it is a governmental entity or an agency, instrumentality or a political subdivision of that country or any country in that region; and (B) with respect to an instrument or issue, whether (i) its issuer is headquartered or organized in that country or region; (ii) it is issued to finance a project 
with significant assets or operations in that country or region; (iii) it is principally secured or backed by assets located in that country or region; (iv) it is a component of or its issuer is included in a recognized securities index for the country or region; or (v) it is denominated in the currency of an Asian country and addresses at least one of the other above criteria. The term “located” and the associated criteria listed above have been defined in such a way that Matthews has latitude in determining whether an issuer should be included within a region or country. The Fund may also invest in depositary receipts, including American, European and Global Depositary Receipts. 
The Fund seeks to invest in companies capable of sustainable growth based on the fundamental characteristics of those companies, including balance sheet information; number of employees; size and stability of cash flow; management’s depth, adaptability and integrity; product lines; marketing strategies; corporate governance; and financial health. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization. Matthews measures a company’s size with respect to fundamental criteria such as, but not limited to, market capitalization, book value, revenues, profits, cash flow, dividends paid and number of employees. The implementation of the principal investment strategies of the Fund may result in a significant portion of the Fund’s assets being invested from time to time in one or more sectors, but the Fund may invest in companies in any sector. 
Matthews may also take into consideration environmental, social and governance (ESG) characteristics of companies in selecting portfolio investments as part of the investment process for this Fund in an effort to reduce what it regards as the sustainability risks of its investments. Through these efforts, Matthews also hopes to promote the sustainability practices of those companies. For example, it may view favorably companies that have a commitment to mitigating climate change through reducing their carbon footprint and those with sound governance practices. Not all investments will demonstrate those characteristics, and there could be instances where Matthews is unable to assess whether companies have such a commitment or follow good governance practices. Matthews’ investment process in this regard is carried out through a combination of exclusionary ESG screens and the use of ESG data. Matthews uses various sources of information, including but not limited to third-party ESG rating firms and Matthews’ own analysis, in assessing a company’s ESG characteristics. In addition, once invested in a company, Matthews may engage with its portfolio companies on sustainability and governance matters through active dialogue, exercising shareholder rights and by encouraging enhanced ESG disclosure and implementation. 
Read More

MIJFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MIJFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.6% -13.4% 25.3% 27.50%
1 Yr 8.9% -16.6% 30.0% 82.50%
3 Yr -8.1%* -9.2% 22.1% 88.57%
5 Yr -6.8%* -6.8% 10.5% 100.00%
10 Yr 0.8%* -1.0% 9.6% 72.41%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MIJFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.5% -32.8% 6.0% 94.59%
2021 -6.5% -8.2% 8.6% 88.24%
2020 5.5% -1.1% 9.5% 36.36%
2019 3.8% 1.9% 5.6% 90.63%
2018 -5.1% -5.8% -1.3% 90.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MIJFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.6% -14.0% 17.2% 10.00%
1 Yr 8.9% -17.4% 21.3% 47.50%
3 Yr -8.1%* -9.2% 13.8% 88.57%
5 Yr -6.1%* -6.7% 7.7% 93.10%
10 Yr 1.9%* -1.0% 12.2% 86.36%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MIJFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.5% -32.8% 6.0% 94.59%
2021 -6.5% -8.2% 8.6% 88.24%
2020 5.5% -1.1% 9.5% 36.36%
2019 3.8% 1.9% 5.6% 90.63%
2018 -4.4% -5.8% -1.3% 86.67%

NAV & Total Return History

MIJFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MIJFX Category Low Category High MIJFX % Rank
Net Assets 1.16 B 3.2 M 13.1 B 15.00%
Number of Holdings 57 29 1791 82.50%
Net Assets in Top 10 434 M 421 K 2.3 B 12.50%
Weighting of Top 10 33.80% 3.5% 60.4% 25.00%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MIJFX % Rank
Stocks 		97.95% 91.78% 100.00% 72.50%
Cash 		2.05% -0.01% 8.22% 32.50%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 72.50%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 0.05% 72.50%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 72.50%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.06% 72.50%

MIJFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MIJFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.89% 0.09% 3.01% 47.50%
Management Fee 0.66% 0.09% 0.90% 57.50%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 30.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.15% 0.20% 68.75%

Sales Fees

MIJFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MIJFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% 25.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MIJFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 70.30% 2.95% 70.30% 100.00%

MIJFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MIJFX Category Low Category High MIJFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 77.50%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MIJFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MIJFX Category Low Category High MIJFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.22% -0.63% 2.58% 80.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MIJFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MIJFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Taizo Ishida

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 29, 2006

15.68

15.7%

Taizo Ishida is a Portfolio Manager at Matthews. He manages the firm’s Asia Growth, Emerging Asia, and Japan Strategies. Prior to joining Matthews in 2006, Taizo spent six years on the global and international teams at Wellington Management Company as a Vice President and Portfolio Manager. From 1997 to 2000, he was a Senior Securities Analyst and a member of the international investment team at USAA Investment Management Company. From 1990 to 1997, he was a Principal and Senior Research Analyst at Sanford Bernstein & Co.

Shuntaro Takeuchi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 22, 2019

3.36

3.4%

Shuntaro Takeuchi is a Portfolio Manager at Matthews and co-manages the firm’s Japan Strategy. Prior to joining the firm in 2016 as a Senior Research Analyst, he was an Executive Director for Japan Equity Sales at UBS Securities LLC in New York. Beginning in 2003, he worked on both Japanese Equity and International Equity Sales at UBS Japan Securities, based in Tokyo, and held the position of Special Situations Analyst from 2006 to 2008, and Head of International Equity Sales from 2009 to 2013. Before that, he worked at Merrill Lynch Japan from 2001 to 2003 in U.S. Equity Sales. Shuntaro received a B.A. in Commerce and Management from Hitotsubashi University in Tokyo. He is fluent in Japanese. Shuntaro has been a Portfolio Manager of the Matthews Japan Fund since 2019.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 24.43 7.11 8.25

