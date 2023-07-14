Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|MIJFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.6%
|-13.4%
|25.3%
|27.50%
|1 Yr
|8.9%
|-16.6%
|30.0%
|82.50%
|3 Yr
|-8.1%*
|-9.2%
|22.1%
|88.57%
|5 Yr
|-6.8%*
|-6.8%
|10.5%
|100.00%
|10 Yr
|0.8%*
|-1.0%
|9.6%
|72.41%
* Annualized
|Period
|MIJFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-32.5%
|-32.8%
|6.0%
|94.59%
|2021
|-6.5%
|-8.2%
|8.6%
|88.24%
|2020
|5.5%
|-1.1%
|9.5%
|36.36%
|2019
|3.8%
|1.9%
|5.6%
|90.63%
|2018
|-5.1%
|-5.8%
|-1.3%
|90.00%
|Period
|MIJFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|MIJFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MIJFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.16 B
|3.2 M
|13.1 B
|15.00%
|Number of Holdings
|57
|29
|1791
|82.50%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|434 M
|421 K
|2.3 B
|12.50%
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.80%
|3.5%
|60.4%
|25.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MIJFX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.95%
|91.78%
|100.00%
|72.50%
|Cash
|2.05%
|-0.01%
|8.22%
|32.50%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.50%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.05%
|72.50%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.50%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.06%
|72.50%
|MIJFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.89%
|0.09%
|3.01%
|47.50%
|Management Fee
|0.66%
|0.09%
|0.90%
|57.50%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|30.00%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.15%
|0.20%
|68.75%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MIJFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|70.30%
|2.95%
|70.30%
|100.00%
|MIJFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MIJFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|77.50%
|MIJFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|MIJFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MIJFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.22%
|-0.63%
|2.58%
|80.00%
|MIJFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2019
|$1.869
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2018
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2017
|$0.214
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2016
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2014
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2013
|$0.258
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2012
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2011
|$0.222
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2010
|$0.490
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 29, 2006
15.68
15.7%
Taizo Ishida is a Portfolio Manager at Matthews. He manages the firm’s Asia Growth, Emerging Asia, and Japan Strategies. Prior to joining Matthews in 2006, Taizo spent six years on the global and international teams at Wellington Management Company as a Vice President and Portfolio Manager. From 1997 to 2000, he was a Senior Securities Analyst and a member of the international investment team at USAA Investment Management Company. From 1990 to 1997, he was a Principal and Senior Research Analyst at Sanford Bernstein & Co.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 22, 2019
3.36
3.4%
Shuntaro Takeuchi is a Portfolio Manager at Matthews and co-manages the firm’s Japan Strategy. Prior to joining the firm in 2016 as a Senior Research Analyst, he was an Executive Director for Japan Equity Sales at UBS Securities LLC in New York. Beginning in 2003, he worked on both Japanese Equity and International Equity Sales at UBS Japan Securities, based in Tokyo, and held the position of Special Situations Analyst from 2006 to 2008, and Head of International Equity Sales from 2009 to 2013. Before that, he worked at Merrill Lynch Japan from 2001 to 2003 in U.S. Equity Sales. Shuntaro received a B.A. in Commerce and Management from Hitotsubashi University in Tokyo. He is fluent in Japanese. Shuntaro has been a Portfolio Manager of the Matthews Japan Fund since 2019.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|24.43
|7.11
|8.25
