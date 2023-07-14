The Fund invests primarily in fixed income securities. The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80 percent of its assets in fixed income securities of all types. The Fund seeks to avoid companies that are deemed inconsistent with the Stewardship Investing core values, as discussed below. The Fund integrates consideration of the impact of environmental, social and governance practices into each investment decision. In addition, the Fund seeks to place a priority on market- rate, fixed income securities that have a significant, direct impact on the climate and/or communities around the world. Under normal market conditions the Fund will maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. The fixed income securities in which the Fund will primarily invest include corporate bonds and notes, U.S. Government agency obligations, mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities. Certain securities issued by U.S. Government agencies or government-sponsored enterprises may not be guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury. The Adviser will consider purchasing fixed income securities that provide a competitive rate of return relative to the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the “Bloomberg Aggregate Bond Index”). The Adviser will structure the portfolio using the Bloomberg Aggregate Bond Index as a guide in determining sector allocations. The Adviser will seek to underweight and overweight certain sectors, depending on its determination of the relative value, while maintaining overall interest rate exposure similar to the Bloomberg Aggregate Bond Index. The Adviser determines whether to sell an investment based upon its assessment of the relative costs and benefits of continuing to hold an investment versus replacing it with other available investments, in light of the Fund’s investment objective, strategy and the characteristics of the overall portfolio.

Stewardship Investing The Fund also analyzes potential investments for their ability to reflect certain core social values including: ● Respecting the dignity and value of all people ● Building a world at peace and free from violence ● Demonstrating a concern for justice in a global society ● Exhibiting responsible management practices ● Supporting and involving communities ● Practicing environmental stewardship