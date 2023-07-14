Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.3%
1 yr return
-3.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.7%
Net Assets
$665 M
Holdings in Top 10
18.8%
Expense Ratio 0.88%
Front Load 3.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 14.68%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund invests primarily in fixed income securities. The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80 percent of its assets in fixed income securities of all types. The Fund seeks to avoid companies that are deemed inconsistent with the Stewardship Investing core values, as discussed below. The Fund integrates consideration of the impact of environmental, social and governance practices into each investment decision. In addition, the Fund seeks to place a priority on market- rate, fixed income securities that have a significant, direct impact on the climate and/or communities around the world. Under normal market conditions the Fund will maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. The fixed income securities in which the Fund will primarily invest include corporate bonds and notes, U.S. Government agency obligations, mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities. Certain securities issued by U.S. Government agencies or government-sponsored enterprises may not be guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury. The Adviser will consider purchasing fixed income securities that provide a competitive rate of return relative to the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the “Bloomberg Aggregate Bond Index”). The Adviser will structure the portfolio using the Bloomberg Aggregate Bond Index as a guide in determining sector allocations. The Adviser will seek to underweight and overweight certain sectors, depending on its determination of the relative value, while maintaining overall interest rate exposure similar to the Bloomberg Aggregate Bond Index. The Adviser determines whether to sell an investment based upon its assessment of the relative costs and benefits of continuing to hold an investment versus replacing it with other available investments, in light of the Fund’s investment objective, strategy and the characteristics of the overall portfolio.
Stewardship Investing
The Fund also analyzes potential investments for their ability to reflect certain core social values including:
● Respecting the dignity and value of all people
● Building a world at peace and free from violence
● Demonstrating a concern for justice in a global society
● Exhibiting responsible management practices
● Supporting and involving communities
● Practicing environmental stewardship
|Period
|MIIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.3%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|17.86%
|1 Yr
|-3.5%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|28.75%
|3 Yr
|-6.2%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|28.94%
|5 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|23.42%
|10 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|24.26%
* Annualized
|Period
|MIIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.7%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|18.75%
|2021
|-1.8%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|63.87%
|2020
|1.6%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|36.68%
|2019
|1.3%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|57.95%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|22.01%
|Period
|MIIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.3%
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|18.34%
|1 Yr
|-3.5%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|25.12%
|3 Yr
|-6.2%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|28.60%
|5 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|17.29%
|10 Yr
|0.2%*
|-7.4%
|13.5%
|14.82%
* Annualized
|Period
|MIIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.7%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|18.65%
|2021
|-1.8%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|63.77%
|2020
|1.6%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|36.68%
|2019
|1.4%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|45.53%
|2018
|-0.1%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|10.30%
|MIIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MIIAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|665 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|56.79%
|Number of Holdings
|480
|1
|17234
|60.86%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|125 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|64.57%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.81%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|68.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MIIAX % Rank
|Bonds
|97.42%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|32.64%
|Cash
|1.94%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|60.38%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.64%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|75.81%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|40.04%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|43.90%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|20.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MIIAX % Rank
|Corporate
|42.61%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|18.38%
|Securitized
|28.30%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|54.67%
|Government
|25.83%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|46.38%
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.94%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|78.10%
|Municipal
|1.31%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|21.81%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|41.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MIIAX % Rank
|US
|84.39%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|60.86%
|Non US
|13.03%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|26.48%
|MIIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.88%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|32.56%
|Management Fee
|0.37%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|48.95%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|26.82%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|MIIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|3.75%
|2.00%
|5.75%
|56.46%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MIIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|16.67%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MIIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|14.68%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|1.23%
|MIIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MIIAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.56%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|84.86%
|MIIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Semi-Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|MIIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MIIAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.28%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|75.97%
|MIIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2018
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2018
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2018
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2018
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2018
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2018
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2018
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2018
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2017
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2017
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2017
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2017
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2017
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2017
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2017
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2017
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2016
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2016
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2016
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2015
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2015
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2015
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2015
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2015
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2015
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2015
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2015
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2015
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2015
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 02, 2015
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 03, 2014
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2014
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 02, 2014
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2014
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2014
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 02, 2014
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2014
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2014
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 03, 2014
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 03, 2014
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2013
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2013
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2013
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 03, 2013
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2013
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2013
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2013
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2013
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2013
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2013
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2013
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2012
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2012
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2012
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 18, 2005
17.21
17.2%
Benjamin J. Bailey joined Everence in 2000. He was named co-portfolio manager of the Intermediate Income Fund in March 2005. He served as assistant portfolio manager for the Fund since 2002. Benjamin began his investment career at Everence as an investment services support assistant and then as a fixed income research analyst. He received his bachelor’s in business-economics from Huntington College in 2000. He earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation in 2003.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2018
4.08
4.1%
Chris Woods, CFA — Chris Woods was named co-portfolio manager since May 1, 2018. He began his investment career with Everence in 2017. He received a Bachelor’s degree in Finance from The Ohio State University. Mr. Woods has over 30 years of fixed income investment experience. Woods is a vice president with Fortis Advisers, his employer since 1992. Previously, he served as a senior portfolio manager for the Ohio Police and Fireman's Disability & Pension Fund.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.83
|1.16
