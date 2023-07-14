Home
MIIAX (Mutual Fund)

Praxis Impact Bond Fund

MIIAX | Fund

$9.31

$665 M

2.56%

$0.24

0.88%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.3%

1 yr return

-3.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.7%

Net Assets

$665 M

Holdings in Top 10

18.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.88%

SALES FEES

Front Load 3.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 14.68%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MIIAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.28%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Praxis Impact Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Praxis Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 12, 1999
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Benjamin Bailey

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in fixed income securities. The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80 percent of its assets in fixed income securities of all types. The Fund seeks to avoid companies that are deemed inconsistent with the Stewardship Investing core values, as discussed below. The Fund integrates consideration of the impact of environmental, social and governance practices into each investment decision. In addition, the Fund seeks to place a priority on market- rate, fixed income securities that have a significant, direct impact on the climate and/or communities around the world. Under normal market conditions the Fund will maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. The fixed income securities in which the Fund will primarily invest include corporate bonds and notes, U.S. Government agency obligations, mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities. Certain securities issued by U.S. Government agencies or government-sponsored enterprises may not be guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury. The Adviser will consider purchasing fixed income securities that provide a competitive rate of return relative to the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the “Bloomberg Aggregate Bond Index”). The Adviser will structure the portfolio using the Bloomberg Aggregate Bond Index as a guide in determining sector allocations. The Adviser will seek to underweight and overweight certain sectors, depending on its determination of the relative value, while maintaining overall interest rate exposure similar to the Bloomberg Aggregate Bond Index. The Adviser determines whether to sell an investment based upon its assessment of the relative costs and benefits of continuing to hold an investment versus replacing it with other available investments, in light of the Fund’s investment objective, strategy and the characteristics of the overall portfolio.

Stewardship Investing

The Fund also analyzes potential investments for their ability to reflect certain core social values including:

● Respecting the dignity and value of all people

● Building a world at peace and free from violence

● Demonstrating a concern for justice in a global society

● Exhibiting responsible management practices

● Supporting and involving communities

● Practicing environmental stewardship

MIIAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MIIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -4.3% 4.5% 17.86%
1 Yr -3.5% -16.1% 162.7% 28.75%
3 Yr -6.2%* -12.4% 47.6% 28.94%
5 Yr -1.7%* -10.0% 55.5% 23.42%
10 Yr -1.1%* -7.4% 12.7% 24.26%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MIIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.7% -34.7% 131.9% 18.75%
2021 -1.8% -6.0% 15.7% 63.87%
2020 1.6% -9.6% 118.7% 36.68%
2019 1.3% -0.4% 5.8% 57.95%
2018 -0.5% -2.2% 3.3% 22.01%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MIIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -15.5% 4.5% 18.34%
1 Yr -3.5% -16.1% 162.7% 25.12%
3 Yr -6.2%* -12.4% 47.6% 28.60%
5 Yr -1.3%* -10.0% 55.5% 17.29%
10 Yr 0.2%* -7.4% 13.5% 14.82%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MIIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.7% -34.7% 131.9% 18.65%
2021 -1.8% -6.0% 15.7% 63.77%
2020 1.6% -9.6% 118.7% 36.68%
2019 1.4% -0.4% 5.8% 45.53%
2018 -0.1% -2.2% 3.3% 10.30%

NAV & Total Return History

MIIAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MIIAX Category Low Category High MIIAX % Rank
Net Assets 665 M 2.88 M 287 B 56.79%
Number of Holdings 480 1 17234 60.86%
Net Assets in Top 10 125 M -106 M 27.6 B 64.57%
Weighting of Top 10 18.81% 3.7% 123.9% 68.11%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federal Home Loan Banks 5.5% 3.41%
  2. Federal National Mortgage Association 6.625% 2.40%
  3. Federal National Mortgage Association 0.875% 2.38%
  4. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation 0.375% 1.93%
  5. Federal National Mortgage Association 0.5% 1.66%
  6. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 1.58%
  7. First American Government Obligs X 1.45%
  8. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 1.37%
  9. Federal National Mortgage Association 0.75% 1.34%
  10. Federal Home Loan Banks 3.25% 1.29%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MIIAX % Rank
Bonds 		97.42% 3.97% 268.18% 32.64%
Cash 		1.94% -181.13% 95.99% 60.38%
Convertible Bonds 		0.64% 0.00% 7.93% 75.81%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 40.04%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 43.90%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 20.38%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MIIAX % Rank
Corporate 		42.61% 0.00% 100.00% 18.38%
Securitized 		28.30% 0.00% 98.40% 54.67%
Government 		25.83% 0.00% 86.23% 46.38%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.94% 0.00% 95.99% 78.10%
Municipal 		1.31% 0.00% 100.00% 21.81%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 41.90%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MIIAX % Rank
US 		84.39% 3.63% 210.09% 60.86%
Non US 		13.03% -6.54% 58.09% 26.48%

MIIAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MIIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.88% 0.01% 20.64% 32.56%
Management Fee 0.37% 0.00% 1.76% 48.95%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 26.82%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

MIIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 3.75% 2.00% 5.75% 56.46%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MIIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 16.67%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MIIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 14.68% 2.00% 493.39% 1.23%

MIIAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MIIAX Category Low Category High MIIAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.56% 0.00% 10.82% 84.86%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MIIAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MIIAX Category Low Category High MIIAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.28% -1.28% 8.97% 75.97%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MIIAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MIIAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Benjamin Bailey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 18, 2005

17.21

17.2%

Benjamin J. Bailey joined Everence in 2000. He was named co-portfolio manager of the Intermediate Income Fund in March 2005. He served as assistant portfolio manager for the Fund since 2002. Benjamin began his investment career at Everence as an investment services support assistant and then as a fixed income research analyst. He received his bachelor’s in business-economics from Huntington College in 2000. He earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation in 2003.

Christopher Woods

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2018

4.08

4.1%

Chris Woods, CFA — Chris Woods was named co-portfolio manager since May 1, 2018. He began his investment career with Everence in 2017. He received a Bachelor’s degree in Finance from The Ohio State University. Mr. Woods has over 30 years of fixed income investment experience. Woods is a vice president with Fortis Advisers, his employer since 1992. Previously, he served as a senior portfolio manager for the Ohio Police and Fireman's Disability & Pension Fund.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.83 1.16

